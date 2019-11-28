Florida State reportedly makes contact with Penn State’s James Franklin

With Florida State looking to come to a relatively quick resolution on its job search, Penn State’s James Franklin has reportedly been contacted by the Seminoles. According to a report from Brendan Sonnone of 247 Sports, Franklin is being considered a top target to fill the vacancy in Tallahassee to lead the Florida State football program.
Franklin has Penn State currently in a position to play ina third New Years Six bowl game under his leadership in Happy Valley, a tenure that includes one victory in the Big Ten championship game and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington. Penn State will have a chance to go 10-2 this season on Saturday with a win over Rutgers. There are plenty of reasons to suspect Franklin would be an ideal candidate for Florida State given his ability to recruit talent to a program, of which Florida State could quickly turn things around and begin to close the gap on Clemson in the ACC. However, this could also be a strategy to ink a contract extension at Penn State, a practice that is not at all uncommon this time of the year.
Franklin is no stranger to hearing his name tied to various coaching rumors. It’s been a few years seeing Franklin having his name attached to any potential opening at USC if and when the Trojans move on from Clay Helton (a coaching change that could potentially be on hold for at least one more season at this point). Franklin would surely be a good hire by USC or Florida State, if he ultimately decides to move on from his current position at Penn State, which is a pretty good one itself.
Florida State reportedly has some other candidates on its list of potential targets as well, including Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck, Memphis head coach Mike Norvell and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.
Franklin has not commented on this latest news regarding the Florida State opening, but expect some questions to fly around the postgame press conference on Saturday after Penn State closes out the regular season against Rutgers.
Texas A&M was one of several SEC schools this season to open up the taps and allow beer/alcohol sales in general seating areas following a conference rule change in the spring and to the surprise of absolutely nobody, things turned out pretty well at the cash register for the Aggies.
Per KBTX, the athletic department in College Station revealed this week that they took in some $1.3 million in revenue off alcohol sales (half of which went to their concession partner) over the course of the team’s seven regular season games at Kyle Field. Furthermore, an estimated 40% of respondents to a survey conducted by the department added that they partook in the new adult beverages sales as well.
“The person who sits in the upper deck, the top row, now has the same sort of amenity as the person who has the private suite,” said athletic director Ross Bjork.
Bjork also added that fan incidents such as arrests didn’t increase significantly and even were lower than normal for most games.
We’ve seen similar stories play out at schools far and wide in college football in recent years and it appears A&M is the latest to join the growing trend.
Troy needs a win over No. 25 Appalachian State on Friday to extend its season, otherwise the Trojans are staying home for Christmas.
And, to bring in some extra juice amongst their players, they’re breaking out new uniforms for the game. Chip Lindsey‘s team will debut “Trojan Smoke” uniforms, charcoal jerseys and pants with cardinal lettering and silver lining, below their traditional chrome helmets.
The “Trojan Smoke” uniforms and the players wearing them will hit the field at 6 p.m. ET on Friday (ESPN+).
UCF will honor one of the most accomplished senior classes in college football history ahead of the War on I-4 against rival South Florida on Friday. These are players that either signed with Scott Frost‘s Knights after an 0-12 season in 2015 or served as redshirts on that team, then went 6-7 as freshmen, 13-0 and self-proclaimed national champions as sophomores, extended their national-best winning streak to 25 games as juniors and now stand as 8-3 in search of a third straight 10-win season as seniors.
The quarterback who piloted them to much of that success, McKenzie Milton, will walk with his fellow seniors but will not play, as he recuperates from the devastating leg injury suffered last November.
And on Wednesday, Milton confirmed that he plans to play again, while also revealing that he will not graduate transfer, instead enrolling at graduate school in hopes of earning Master’s degree next December.
“I’m excited to be able to walk on Senior Knight with my brothers who started this journey with me four years ago,” Milton said. “It will be great to have my family here to celebrate all that we have accomplished in front of Knight Nation, but I am fully invested in working my butt off to get back on the field.”
Milton was among the best quarterbacks in the country before his injury, finishing second nationally in passing efficiency in 2017 and ninth in 2018. He’ll spend the next nine months working to regain his old form, and he’ll do so in the same Knights uniform he’s always worn.
Saturday’s Iron Bowl will be Nick Saban‘s 18th against Auburn. The world’s greatest living college football coach led his team in five Tiger Bowls while at LSU and, Saturday’s Iron Bowl will be his 13th as head coach of the Crimson Tide.
He enters the Iron Bowl a commendable 10-7 lifetime against Auburn but, as former AL.com columnist Kevin Scarbinsky points out, those 10 wins and seven losses are split starkly across one divide. Saban is 10-0 against Auburn teams that finish the season with fewer than nine wins, and a perfect 0-7 against Auburn teams that go on to win nine or more games.
Allow us to show our work:
- 2000: LSU loses 34-17 to an eventual 9-4 Auburn
- 2001: LSU wins 24-17, Auburn finishes 7-5
- 2002: LSU loses 31-7 to a 9-4 Auburn team
- 2003: LSU wins 31-7, Auburn finishes 8-5
- 2004: LSU loses 10-9 to a 13-0 Auburn team
- 2007: Alabama loses 17-10 to a 9-4 Auburn team
- 2008: Alabama wins 36-0, Auburn finishes 5-7
- 2009: Alabama wins 26-21, Auburn finishes 8-5
- 2010: Alabama loses 28-27 to a 14-0 Auburn team
- 2011: Alabama wins 42-14, Auburn finishes 8-5
- 2012: Alabama wins 49-0, Auburn finishes 3-9
- 2013: Alabama loses 34-28 to a 12-2 Auburn team
- 2014: Alabama wins 55-44, Auburn finishes 8-5
- 2015: Alabama wins 29-13, Auburn finishes 7-6
- 2016: Alabama wins 30-12, Auburn finishes 8-5
- 2017: Alabama loses 26-14 to a 10-4 Auburn team
- 2018: Alabama wins 52-21, Alabama finishes 8-5
If you’re a believer in some sort of supernatural force governing the balance between Saban’s strength and Auburn, the circumstances of this year’s game may tell us more about Auburn than Alabama.
Auburn enters Saturday at 8-3, which means either Auburn will win and this statistic will go a perfect 18-for-18, or Auburn will lose and you can bet the house on the Tigers losing their bowl game.