Bring on Georgia! Joe Burrow sets SEC passing record as No. 2 LSU rolls over Texas A&M

By Kevin McGuireNov 30, 2019, 10:32 PM EST
The last thing Ed Orgeron wanted to see was for his No. 2 LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC) have to play in anything remotely close against Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) after last year’s multiple overtime affair in College Station. Orgeron got what he wanted with LSU blowing out the Aggies 50-7 in a game where the head coach of the Tigers could give an early rest to some key players.

Joe Burrow was one of those players getting a chance to take the rest of the night off in the fourth quarter. He turned in quite a performance as his case for the Heisman Trophy continued to build. Burrow completed 23 of 32 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow also took over the SEC’s passing record for most passing yards in a single season. Burrow passed Kentucky’s Tim Couch, who set the conference single-season passing record of 4,275 yards in 1998. Burrow is now up to 4,366 yards this season. Burrow also passed Chad Kelly of Ole Miss (4,042 yards in 2015) and Texas A&M’s own Johnny Manziel (4,114 yards in 2013) in the process of moving up to the top spot in the SEC record book in the game.

LSU’s defense has not been one of its strengths this season, especially compared to previous seasons, but it was a major factor on Saturday night against the Aggies. Kellen Mond was in for a frustrating evening as he went just 10-of-30 for 92 yards with three interceptions thrown. The Aggies had just 164 yards as a team midway through the fourth quarter, while LSU had racked up 554 yards of offense. Ja'Marr Chase had seven receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns as Burrow’s top target on the night.

LSU will now begin preparing for their first appearance in the SEC Championship Game since 2011. Their opponent that season? Georgia. The Tigers took that contest by a lopsided score of 42-10, with Tyrann Mathieu taking MVP honors for the game. That win sent LSU to the BCS National Championship Game for a rematch of a regular-season contest against Alabama. A win next week against Georgia would once again send LSU to secure LSU’s chance to play for a national title, although as one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff. LSU has yet to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Given their current standing, an argument could also be entertained for LSU as a playoff team even with a loss next week, but a win would book LSU with no questions asked. Georgia will be playing in its third consecutive SEC Championship Game. They won in 2017 against Auburn to grab a spot in the playoff but lost last year to Alabama to end their playoff hopes. This will be the fourth meeting between LSU and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Texas A&M will move on to the bowl season, but their bowl outlook is not nearly as grand with five losses under their belt. Jimbo Fisher ends his second regular season as head coach of the Aggies with the same record his predecessor, Kevin Sumlin, had at the time of his dismissal.

Let it sink in: Alabama will not be a playoff team for the first time ever

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 11:47 PM EST
It’s jarring, the whole thing.

Despite having no chance at winning a conference championship, Alabama, ranked fifth in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, still entertained hopes of securing one of the four semifinalist spots heading into Week 14 of the 2019 season. As the script went, Alabama would take care of business against Auburn and then rely on its impressive past pedigree to sneak in ahead of a one-loss Power Five conference champion.

The Finebaums of the college football world had it written, so they let it be said.

Instead, Auburn flipped the script.

In one of the wildest Iron Bowls ever, Auburn gut-punched and scrotum-kicked its hated in-state rivals in a 48-45 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Barnett did a helluva job wrapping up the upset carnage, but the finer point needs to be stressed: There will be no Alabama in the playoffs.

The College Football Playoff first debuted in 2014. In each of the first five seasons, Alabama was in the field, as a No. 1 seed three times and No. 2 and No. 4 seeds the other two times. In two of those appearances, the Crimson Tide won the national championship.

For the first time since 2010, Alabama has lost at least two games in the regular season. For the first time ever, there will be no Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

The king is dead, long live the king!

Arizona leads at halftime over ASU in a low-scoring Territorial Cup

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2019, 11:37 PM EST
Arizona State beat Arizona by a point last year in a 41-40 thriller in Tucson. The rematch in this season’s Territorial Cup… would be no such barn-burner.

The Sun Devils wound up trailing at home 7-6 to their rivals down South at the halftime break on Saturday night as it was the defenses that ruled the field this time around.

Khalil Tate got the start at quarterback for the Wildcats and was generally making the most of it, throwing for 125 yards plus a TD and rushing for 53 more despite how tough it was to advance the football. He did toss a bad interception as time was winding down in the half but it was still more output overall than his counterparts were able to manage against a shockingly stingy UA defensive effort.

Making his first appearance in this rivalry series, ASU freshman QB Jayden Daniels was not quite picking up where he left off in that upset of Oregon last week in throwing for 94 yards on 11-of-17 passing. Tailback Eno Benjamin was also held in check with just 26 yards on the ground while big play machine Brandon Aiyuk netted 67 yards on five catches.

So yeah, it’s a little different type of game than a year ago but that doesn’t make it any less competitive as two programs who absolutely do not like each other have a half to play before one of them hoists the oldest rivalry trophy in the sport up.

UNLV’s overtime win turns ugly with postgame brawl with Nevada and fans

By Kevin McGuireNov 30, 2019, 11:36 PM EST
Rivalries have a way of turning chippy at any given moment. For UNLV and Nevada, tensions boiled over after UNLV scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime for a 33-30 victory. Immediately after Steve Jenkins sealed the walk-off win for UNLV, players began fighting and ugliness ensued.

Video of the incident showed a Nevada player shove a UNLV player to the ground during the postgame celebration after charging toward him. As the melee continued, the pushing and shoving made its way against the stands, where fans were throwing objects onto the field. At one point, a UNLV player appeared to have his helmet ripped off from above by a fan.

Be warned, the language in the first video shared below is not exactly family friendly.

As you might expect, both universities were quick to respond to the postgame shenanigans, and they did so with a joint statement from the athletic directors of both schools.

“The events that occurred following today’s football game have no place in college athletics and we are deeply disappointed by this incident, which detracts from what was a hard-fought and emotional football game between our state’s only two NCAA programs,” the joint statement from Nevada AD Doug Knuth and UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois said. “We are examining all available video from the incident and working with the Mountain West office in a full review. Additionally, we are working with the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department to review the actions on the field and in the stands after the game.”

While UNLV’s season comes to a close with a 4-8 record, sending Tony Sanchez off with a win that will be mired in ugliness, this could have some ramifications for Nevada. The Wolfpack will be going to a postseason bowl game, but an incident like this could result in suspensions from within the program or straight from the Mountain West Conference office. Nevada head coach Mike Norvell didn’t necessarily excuse the actions by any member of his team, but did seem to suggest UNLV had a hand in starting it.

Expect a statement from the Mountain West Conference in the coming days as this incident is reviewed.

No. 7 OU takes Bedlam for fifth straight year, will play for fifth straight Big 12 title next week vs. No. 9 Baylor

By Zach BarnettNov 30, 2019, 11:08 PM EST
Oklahoma almost always beats Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys rarely make it easy. It was pretty easy on Saturday night.

After surviving with scares of 62-52 and 48-47 in the past two years, the Sooner defense came to play this time, and as a result No. 7 Oklahoma left Stillwater with a 34-16 win over No. 21 Oklahoma State.

Obviously, disclaimers abound, as Oklahoma State was without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and All-American wideout Tylan Wallace. This allowed Alex Grinch‘s defense to key on Doak Walker candidate Chuba Hubbard, and the result was predictable. Hubbard carried 24 times for 104 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 13 yards — numbers that were simultaneously admirable considering the circumstances and not nearly to keep up with OU’s attack.

A key moment came right at the end of the first half. Trailing 20-10, Oklahoma State had a chance to pull within three but, with eight seconds remaining and facing a 3rd-and-goal from the OU 7-yard line, the Cowboys had no better option than handing to Hubbard, and the run was stuffed. OSU settled for a 20-13 halftime deficit.

Then, trailing 34-16 with nine minutes to play, Oklahoma State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) ran Hubbard on a 3rd-and-2 from its own 33 and gained one yard, then called Hubbard’s number again on 4th-and-1 but gained nothing, all but ending the comeback effort before it started.

Making just his second start of the season, graduate transfer Dru Brown started 8-of-9 with a drop but finished 22-of-32 for 207 yards with an interception.

In the meantime, Oklahoma put up Oklahoma numbers without breaking much of a sweat. Jalen Hurts completed 13-of-16 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown, rushed 16 times for 61 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. Kennedy Brooks added 160 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, allowing the nation’s ninth-ranked rushing offense to top the 200-yard mark (283 on 44 carries) for the 10th time in 12 tries.

On defense, Parnell Motley notched a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception, as a defense that went five straight games without a takeaway has now registered five over its last three games.

The Sooners never trailed, rolling 78 yards in four plays to open the game and then, after an Oklahoma State answer, OU responded with a 42-yard Gabe Brkic field goal and a Nick Basquine Philly Special toss to Hurts to put the Sooners up 17-7 on the first play of the second quarter.

The win gives Oklahoma five straight in this series, seven of the last eight, 15 of the last 17, 44 of the last 52 and 89 total in 114 all-time meetings, the most lopsided of any annual intra-state rivalry in FBS.

The win allows Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) to remain in contention for its third College Football Playoff berth in as many seasons under Lincoln Riley and its fourth in the past five seasons, while next week they’ll play for five Big 12 titles in five seasons since Riley’s hiring and 13 overall.