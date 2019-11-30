Clemson would be the wagering favorite in any playoff matchup

The reigning national champions may not be getting the respect some feel they deserve, but they are feeling the wagering love in some corners.

Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson. Barring losses ahead of them, Clemson will likely stay in that spot if they can take care of business against Georgia Tech today and against Virginia in the ACC championship game next weekend to earn one of the four semifinal spots in the playoffs.

If that’s the case, one offshore sportsbook has Clemson as the favorite in any playoff matchup with the four other favorites to claim a semifinal bid — Ohio State, LSU, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama (no odds were given for No. 6 Utah or No. 7 Oklahoma).

The closest game would be against the Buckeyes, with the Tigers setting at just a one-point favorite at the moment. The widest point spread? The eight points the Bulldogs would be getting.

Ohio State, incidentally, would be the favorite against each of the other three teams listed.

Below are the complete set of odds:

LSU vs Ohio State

LSU +3½

Ohio State -3½

LSU vs Clemson

LSU +4½

Clemson -4½

LSU vs Georgia

LSU -3

Georgia +3

LSU vs Alabama

LSU pk

Alabama pk

Ohio State vs Clemson

Ohio State +1

Clemson -1

Ohio State vs Georgia

Ohio State -7½

Georgia +7½

Ohio State vs Alabama

Ohio State -3½

Alabama +3½

Clemson vs Alabama

Clemson -4½

Alabama +4½

Clemson vs Georgia

Clemson -8

Georgia +8

Georgia vs Alabama

Georgia +3½

Alabama -3½