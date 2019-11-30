Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

J.K. Dobbins makes Heisman statement as No. 1 Ohio State blasts No. 13 Michigan (again)

By Kevin McGuireNov 30, 2019, 3:48 PM EST
Another year, another victory for No. 1 Ohio State (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) against No. 13 Michigan (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) in the Jim Harbaugh era. The Ryan Day era picks up right where the Urban Meyer regime left off in this series. The Buckeyes roared past the Wolverines in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a 56-27 beat down of their rivals from north of the state border. Behind a strong running performance by J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State extended its winning streak over Michigan to eight straight, sending yet another senior class off without a loss to Michigan.

Dobbins rushed for a career-high 211 yards and four touchdowns. This was the second time Dobbins eclipsed the 200-yard mark on the ground, and he moved up the school’s all-time rushing list earlier in the game, moving past Ezekiel Elliott and moving in behind two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin. In the process, Dobbins may have made his own case to head to New York to lay claim to his own Heisman Trophy.

In a showdown of former SEC quarterback who transferred to the Big Ten, Justin Fields certainly had a better performance compared to Michigan’s Shea Patterson. Fields didn’t have an excellent day with completion percentage, but the passes he did connect on were huge. Fields still ended the game with 302 passing yards and four touchdowns with one touchdown pass to four different Buckeyes (K.J. Hill, Austin Mack, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson). Patterson had a rough day throwing the football but also had a 300-yard day (305 yards) but with just one touchdown pass. Patterson was also dropped for a loss of 20 yards in the game and had a crucial red-zone fumble in the first half.

The 56 points given up by Michigan was the most points allowed to an opponent in Michigan Stadium in regulation in program history. Illinois scored 65 points in 2010 for the most points scored by a visitor in Michigan Stadium, but 20 of those points were scored in overtime of a thrilling 67-65 victory by the Wolverines.

For Ohio State, the ultimate goal falls above simply beating Michigan. The top-ranked Buckeyes appear to be locked into position for a run to the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State now will prepare for its third consecutive Big Ten Championship Game. But first, the Buckeyes will sit back and watch to find out just who they will be playing. Ohio State will meet the winner of today’s Minnesota-Wisconsin game, which will crown a division champion in the Big Ten West to determine Ohio State’s next opponent. The Buckeyes will essentially lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win next week, but even a loss may not eliminate an Ohio State team that will end the regular season with good quality wins against a top 10 Penn State and a top 15 Michigan to go along with an earlier win this season against Wisconsin and Cincinnati.

The loss for Michigan will knock the Wolverines out of the running for a possible spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup, so a landing spot in the Citrus Bowl may be in the cards for Jim Harbaugh his program. Harbaugh is now 0-5 against Ohio State. The Wolverines will visit Ohio State next season.

No. 14 Oregon holds lead over Oregon State as Civil War hits halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2019, 5:31 PM EST
No. 14 Oregon doesn’t have a ton to play for in the final week of the regular season. A Playoff berth is out of the question thanks to an earlier loss to Arizona State and the division title is already wrapped up — with a win in next week’s Pac-12 championship game resulting in a trip to the Rose Bowl.

But you’d be hard pressed to think that the Ducks were just going to go through the motions on Saturday afternoon when they could end their in-state rival’s season and send off a memorable senior class all the same. Oregon was on their way to doing just that with a convincing 17-3 first half lead over Oregon State on a chilly day at Autzen Stadium.

Playing in his final game for his hometown team, UO quarterback Justin Herbert had 82 yards on 8-of-15 passing with a touchdown throw to pace the offensive attack. The Ducks didn’t need to be all that productive on that side of the ball however thanks in part to the other two phases of the game. Their defense didn’t allow a third down conversion until the final minutes of the half and Mykael Wright added in an electric 98 yard kick return for a score.

The Beavers showed a few flashes of making this one interesting but failed to string together enough to find the end zone. Tristan Gebbia made the start at quarterback in place of Jake Luton for OSU, who was dealing with an undisclosed arm injury that prevented him from playing. The former signal-caller was up to 85 yards passing and spread the ball around to six different receivers but was otherwise unable to move the chains much against a team that was flying around the ball on every snap.

We’ve seen some wild comebacks in Pac-12 territory this season but it might be tough to see one happening in this one. The Civil War has been pretty lopsided in favor of the Ducks for most of the past decade and that appears to be continuing with the 2019 edition based on the way things transpired early on.

Wild Iron Bowl sees Alabama lead 31-27 at the break

By Zach BarnettNov 30, 2019, 5:28 PM EST
A 48-point second quarter — with 21 of those points coming in less than a minute and a half — has seen No. 5 Alabama take a 31-27 lead over No. 15 Auburn at the half.

The game started slowly — an Alabama field goal and three punts in the first four possessions — but then took off to warp speed, starting with a 37-yard Christian Tutt punt return that set Auburn up at the Crimson Tide’s 32-yard line. A 15-yard Boobie Whitlow run and a face mask penalty later, Bo Nix put the Tigers up 7-3 with an untouched 7-yard keeper at the 2:07 mark of the first quarter.

Alabama immediately answered with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown run capped by a 6-yard Najee Harris run, as the junior running back carried the entire Tide offense while Mac Jones worked his way to game speed (his first 14 passes covered just 40 yards). Harris lead all runners with 94 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Auburn then tied the game with a 43-yard Anders Carlson field goal, then took the lead when Smoke Monday snared a Jones overthrow and raced 29 yards for a score, putting the Tigers up 17-10 with 5:36 left in the first half. The lead lasted 14 seconds, as Jaylen Waddle raced the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Then, Whitlow fumbled at his own 37, and 84 seconds after leading 17-10, Auburn trailed 24-17 when Jones found Henry Ruggs III for a 3-yard score at the 4:12 mark of the second quarter.

Stunned to silence after that turn of events, Auburn appeared to be trying to simply run out the final four minutes of the half and lick its wounds at halftime, until Nix hit Seth Williams on a 37-yard heave on 3rd-and-8, taking the ball from his own 38 to Alabama’s 25. Nix then found Will Hastings for an 11-yard gain on a throwaway, and then Sal Canella, using his 6-foot-5 frame to keep his toes in bounds while reaching far out of bounds, snared a game-tying touchdown pass with 1:06 left in the first half.

The Tigers left too much time.

After a 24-yard Diggs kick return and a 4-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy, Waddle did the rest, catching the ball shy of the Auburn 45 and then weaved through the secondary for his second touchdown of the quarter, putting Alabama back ahead 31-24 with 33 seconds left in the first half. Waddle touched the ball four times in the half, and two of them turned into touchdowns totaling 156 yards.

Out of timeouts, Auburn maneuvered from its own 35 to the Alabama 34 when Whitlow was tackled as time expired in the half. But, because Whitlow surged forward until time expired rather than going down with, say, three seconds left in the half, Gus Malzahn demanded a review of the timing. The review worked as a de facto timeout, allowing Auburn to get off a field goal when one second was put back on the clock. History did not repeat itself, as Carlson’s 52-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, not for a 109-yard return the other way.

Alabama will receive to open the second half.

Jonathan Taylor gives Wisconsin halftime lead at Minnesota

By Kevin McGuireNov 30, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
1 Comment

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor caught a pass on a wheel route from Jack Coan and back-peddled his way into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter. As a result, Wisconsin owns the halftime lead on Minnesota with the Big Ten West championship on the line. Wisconsin leads Minnesota 10-7 at the break.

The game could not have gotten off to much of a better start for Minnesota. After the defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Tanner Morgan connected with star wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a 51-yard touchdown on the second snap on offense.

Wisconsin’s best scoring opportunity of the half came about midway through the second quarter. But after a pass from Coan was caught by Quintez Cephus just out of the back of the end zone, Wisconsin had to settle for a field goal to get their first points on the scoreboard.

Minnesota has been forced to punt the ball back to the Badgers on three of four possessions since their early touchdown, and the other possession ended with an interception thrown by Morgan shortly after the Minnesota defense recovered a fumble.

Minnesota has down a solid job preventing Taylor from getting much yardage on the ground, with just 397 yards on 10 carries in the first half. But Taylor ha sstill managed to make a big play to help Wisconsin take a lead into halftime.

This is still anyone’s game, but Wisconsin’s defense has been coming up with a strong showing after the early lapse two plays into the game.

WATCH: Wild fight will cost Georgia one of its top WRs for first half of SEC title game

By John TaylorNov 30, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
3 Comments

Georgia already knew that it would be without its leading receiver for the SEC championship game because of an injury.  Now, they will be without their second-leading receiver for the first half of that game, albeit for an entirely different reason.

Late in the third quarter of No. 4 UGA’s 52-7 blowout of rival Georgia Tech, George Pickens was involved in a wild scuffle with Tech defensive back Tre Swilling at the tail end of a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Dominik Blaylock.  As seen in the video, both Pickens and Swilling threw multiple punches in the melee, with the Bulldog wide receiver throwing the defensive back into the stadium wall at one point for good measure.

Suffice to say, both players were ejected from the game.

That won’t be the end of Pickens’ punishment, as The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman has confirmed that Pickens will be forced to sit out the first half of next Saturday’s conference title game matchup with No. 2 LSU.

Pickens came into this weekend second on the Bulldogs in receptions (32) and receiving yards (457).  He also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five.

Pickens, who was suspended for the first half of today’s game for unspecified reasons, had one catch for a 41-yard touchdown before the ejection.