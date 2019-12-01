Florida QB Feleipe Franks announces departure from Gators program

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Trask’s success in leading Florida to a top 10 ranking and double-digit win regular season has led to the departure of the quarterback he took over for earlier this year.

Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks announced on his Instagram Sunday afternoon that he would be leaving Gainesville and either declaring for the 2020 NFL draft or pursuing a transfer to another FBS program.

Feleipe Franks announces he won’t be returning to the #Gators pic.twitter.com/Gm1tiz80fp — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) December 1, 2019

The redshirt junior led the program to a 10-3 mark last year under Dan Mullen and threw for 698 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending ankle injury against Kentucky.

Franks’ departure actually clarifies things for UF going forward. Current starting signal-caller Kyle Trask is expected back for his senior year in 2020 while backup Emory Jones looks to be the long-term future at the position beyond that.

The 6-foot-6 Franks was widely regarded as a four-star recruit coming out of Wakulla High in the Sunshine State and held offers from most of the SEC, ACC and other Power Five programs. He’s unlikely to be much more than a Day 3 pick in the draft so a graduate transfer with an eye for starting one more time in college seems like the more likely path for the now-ex-Gators QB to take.