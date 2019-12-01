Herm Edwards fires bulk of Arizona State’s offensive coaching staff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You play to win the game, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be coaching in it.

Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards followed up Saturday’s Territorial Cup win over rival Arizona by announcing several big changes for the program going forward as the ‘New Leadership Model’ in Tempe gets rebooted.

Offensive coordinator/QB coach Rob Likens was one of the few coaches retained by Edwards upon taking over for Todd Graham but will depart after a 7-5 regular season in which he tutored freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. Tight ends coach Donnie Yantis and wideouts coach Charlie Fisher also won’t return.

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano and former Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen will serve as co-OC’s for the Sun Devils upcoming bowl game. Offensive analysts Kevin Mawae and Derek Hagan are being promoted to work with the tight ends and receivers for the postseason trip as well.

Edwards told reporters that he’ll be conducting a search for a new leader on offense so it doesn’t appear that this will be a case where he’s already got somebody in mind to take over right away fro Likens and company.