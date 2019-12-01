Herm Edwards fires bulk of Arizona State’s offensive coaching staff

You play to win the game, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be coaching in it.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards followed up Saturday’s Territorial Cup win over rival Arizona by announcing several big changes for the program going forward as the ‘New Leadership Model’ in Tempe gets rebooted.
Offensive coordinator/QB coach Rob Likens was one of the few coaches retained by Edwards upon taking over for Todd Graham but will depart after a 7-5 regular season in which he tutored freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. Tight ends coach Donnie Yantis and wideouts coach Charlie Fisher also won’t return.
Running backs coach Shaun Aguano and former Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen will serve as co-OC’s for the Sun Devils upcoming bowl game. Offensive analysts Kevin Mawae and Derek Hagan are being promoted to work with the tight ends and receivers for the postseason trip as well.
Edwards told reporters that he’ll be conducting a search for a new leader on offense so it doesn’t appear that this will be a case where he’s already got somebody in mind to take over right away fro Likens and company.
It has been a dismal season for Northwestern football but fans were at least treated to a double-helping of good news to conclude the 2019 campaign.
Following Saturday’s surprise win over in-state rival Illinois, Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced a move many supporters were calling for: offensive coordinator/QB coach Mick McCall will not return to Evanston in 2020.
“Mick was one of the first hires I made when given the honor of leading this program, and has been a trusted colleague and loyal friend for almost my entire tenure,” said Fitzgerald in a statement. “He’s guided our offense through unquestionably one of the most successful periods in Wildcats history, with four bowl championships and nine postseason appearances. Mick recruited and coached great student-athletes and exceptional young men who have made the Northwestern community proud in so many ways after graduation.”
McCall spent a dozen years leading Northwestern’s offense, highlighted by 2018’s trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and a division title behind Clayton Thorson. However his unit essentially fell off a cliff this season despite the addition of highly touted five-star transfer Hunter Johnson from Clemson. The Wildcats ranked No. 128 in FBS in yards per play and were the statistically worst Power Five offense in the country.
Fitzgerald has been one of the few head coaches who has resisted making staff changes (or had the need to) but that does not appear to be the case now as NU will be re-tooling with a new OC in 2020.
The Iron Bowl not only knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff but it pushed them way down in the polls too.
As expected, the Crimson Tide fell four spots in the latest Coaches Poll following the conclusion of the regular season, putting Nick Saban’s program in rare territory at No. 9 overall. As steep as that drop was though, new No. 15 Minnesota fell even further (six places) after losing to a freshly minted top 10 team Wisconsin on Saturday.
The host of usual suspects moved up as a result of such shifting, including Utah moving on the door of the doorstep of the Playoff delineation as the new No. 5 team.
No. 17 Michigan also dropped seven spots after getting trashed by Ohio State while Cincinnati remained in the top 25 at No. 21 despite taking their second loss of the year to AAC title game opponent Memphis. No. 25 Air Force and No. 22 Virginia made appearances as Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech fell out.
The full Coaches Poll following the 2019 regular season:
- LSU (43 first place votes)
- Ohio State (17)
- Clemson (4)
- Georgia
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- Memphis
- Boise State
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Cincinnati
- Virginia
- Navy
- USC
- Air Force
It’s the Sunday after the conclusion of the regular season in college football which can only mean one thing for many on the chopping block: it’s firing season.
Sadly for Frank Wilson, he was among the first to be let go on Sunday as UTSA confirmed a change was being made and the head coach was being relieved of his duties after posting a 4-8 season in 2019.
“I want to thank Coach Wilson for his efforts on behalf of the football program and the university, and for his commitment to his student-athletes,” AD Lisa Campos said in a statement. “As only the second head coach in our history, Coach Wilson continued to build on the foundation of a young football program and we are grateful for his contributions to UTSA.”
Wilson went 19-29 overall with the Roadrunners in four seasons, highlighted by the program’s first ever bowl game in 2016. UTSA concluded the regular season on Saturday with a 41-27 loss at Louisiana Tech.
Reports peg Wilson’s buyout at roughly $2.5 million, which isn’t the easiest amount to swallow for a Conference USA school but is indicative of the administration wanting a new direction in football. The former LSU assistant coach was highly regarded for his recruiting acumen and likely won’t sit around for long before being snapped up by another team to return to the sidelines.
“While decisions like this are never easy,” Campos added, “it is important that we take the steps that will help us build for the future and keep UTSA Athletics a vital part of the community. There is so much to look forward to as we continue to position our program to compete at the highest level.
What’s old is new again. Officially.
Rutgers released a short statement from athletic director Pat Hobbs on Sunday morning confirming late night reports that the program had hired Greg Schiano as their next head coach, reuniting both for a second stint in Piscataway.
“The next great chapter for Rutgers Football is about to begin,” said Hobbs. “There are many people to thank for where we are today, particularly Coach Schiano and his team, as well as everyone here at Rutgers. They all played important roles in bringing these complex negotiations to a close.
“It wouldn’t be appropriate to prejudge any action that the Board of Governors may take, but I believe today that Rutgers Football is on the path to greatness.”
Schiano went 68-67 with the Scarlet Knights from 2001-11, rejuvenating the program from one of the worst in all of FBS to one that was at one point ranked in the top 10. He left to take a job running the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recently served three years as Urban Meyer’s defensive coordinator at Ohio State.
The 53 year-old Schiano replaces Chris Ash, who was fired in late September with a 8-32 mark.