School confirms hire of Greg Schiano: ‘Rutgers Football is on the path to greatness’

What’s old is new again. Officially.

Rutgers released a short statement from athletic director Pat Hobbs on Sunday morning confirming late night reports that the program had hired Greg Schiano as their next head coach, reuniting both for a second stint in Piscataway.

“The next great chapter for Rutgers Football is about to begin,” said Hobbs. “There are many people to thank for where we are today, particularly Coach Schiano and his team, as well as everyone here at Rutgers. They all played important roles in bringing these complex negotiations to a close.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate to prejudge any action that the Board of Governors may take, but I believe today that Rutgers Football is on the path to greatness.”

Just took a call from Greg Schiano and spoke to President Barchi. Thrilled to usher in a new era of @RFootball with Greg at the helm. Rutgers student-athletes, alumni, and fans deserve a top-flight program that strives for excellence both on and off the field. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 1, 2019

Schiano went 68-67 with the Scarlet Knights from 2001-11, rejuvenating the program from one of the worst in all of FBS to one that was at one point ranked in the top 10. He left to take a job running the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recently served three years as Urban Meyer’s defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

The 53 year-old Schiano replaces Chris Ash, who was fired in late September with a 8-32 mark.