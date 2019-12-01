Tom Herman has reportedly fired DC Todd Orlando as staff changes hit Texas

Texas’ regression on the defensive side of the ball has resulted in the first of what should be many staff changes for Tom Herman.
Per Yahoo! Sports, defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has been let go by the program on Sunday.
Orlando was one of Herman’s marquee hires upon taking the job at Houston and followed him to Austin in 2017. After their first season on the 40 Acres together, the Longhorns fended off interest from several other programs and made Orlando one of the highest paid assistants in the country, ranking No. 5 overall last year at $1.7 million according to USA Today.
However, the salary has not matched the results on the field for UT since then. The team regressed each of the past two seasons and ranked eighth in the Big 12 in total defense in 2019 as they slumped to 7-5 overall.
Injuries, especially in the secondary, were definitely a contributing factor to the defensive numbers slipping down the stretch recently but it appears that Herman will be bringing in somebody new to oversee the Longhorns’ rebuild in 2020.
One name to keep an eye on for the vacancy is fired Rutgers coach Chris Ash, who won a national title with the UT coach while the pair were at Ohio State in 2014 and has been reportedly already helped Texas prep for games behind the scenes.
It’s been a tough Sunday in the college football world with a number of head coaches being let go but at least one has been assured he’ll be back in 2020.
Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke told reporters after the Wildcats’ Territorial Cup loss to rival Arizona State that
“Coach Sumlin is our head football coach,” Heeke said, according to GoAZCats.com. “… I’m looking forward to Year 3 as we continue to rebuild the program. Right now we’re focused on moving forward. We’re getting out tomorrow recruiting, moving the program forward and taking the steps necessary to build the program and do the things that need to be done to get Arizona football on a winning track.”
The loss to the Sun Devils dropped Sumlin to 9-15 overall during his first two seasons in Tucson, a far cry from when he went 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-2017.
Sumlin’s buyout is a reported $10 million so that likely would have deterred the school from making a change either way but it’s clear he’ll enter next year firmly on the hot seat with a mandate to get to a bowl game at a minimum after missing out on the postseason each of the past two years.
Kyle Trask’s success in leading Florida to a top 10 ranking and double-digit win regular season has led to the departure of the quarterback he took over for earlier this year.
Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks announced on his Instagram Sunday afternoon that he would be leaving Gainesville and either declaring for the 2020 NFL draft or pursuing a transfer to another FBS program.
The redshirt junior led the program to a 10-3 mark last year under Dan Mullen and threw for 698 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending ankle injury against Kentucky.
Franks’ departure actually clarifies things for UF going forward. Current starting signal-caller Kyle Trask is expected back for his senior year in 2020 while backup Emory Jones looks to be the long-term future at the position beyond that.
The 6-foot-6 Franks was widely regarded as a four-star recruit coming out of Wakulla High in the Sunshine State and held offers from most of the SEC, ACC and other Power Five programs. He’s unlikely to be much more than a Day 3 pick in the draft so a graduate transfer with an eye for starting one more time in college seems like the more likely path for the now-ex-Gators QB to take.
Add Boston College to the list of openings at the FBS level this offseason.
As first reported by Yahoo! Sports, the school is parting ways with head coach Steve Addazio after seven very even — but unspectacular — seasons.
The former Temple head coach and longtime Urban Meyer assistant at Florida went 44-44 overall on Chestnut Hill, posting five seven-win seasons before going 6-6 in 2019. This year’s team was particularly tough to watch with a defense ranked near the bottom of the ACC in most categories and a home blowout at the hands of Kansas of all programs in non-conference play.
Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will reportedly serve as the interim coach for BC’s bowl game.
Following Rutgers filling their opening with the hire of Greg Schiano earlier on Sunday, the gig will occupy an interesting place in the Power Five pecking order as one of the new openings in the Northeast. The school’s resources are a bit behind the times and academic restrictions mean it’s in a different class than other programs in the conference and the region.
Athletic director Martin Jarmond has a tough task ahead of him but the job is expected to draw interest from plenty of Group of Five head coaches and Power Five assistants.
A day after Auburn celebrated a triumph in the Iron Bowl over rival Alabama, Tigers fans will instead have to mourn the loss of one of the best players in school history.
As first reported by 247Sports’ AuburnUndercover, Heisman Trophy-winning AU quarterback Pat Sullivan passed away on Sunday. He was 69.
The Birmingham native posted a 26-7 record on the Plains as a starter, breaking numerous school records as one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the country. His 1971 campaign was his best however, earning him the nod as the Heisman winner over Cornell tailback Ed Marinaro.
Sullivan was drafted in the second round by the nearby Atlanta Falcons but spent only six seasons in the league before retiring. He eventually moved into coaching at his alma mater as a quarterbacks coach under Pat Dye and moved on as head coach at TCU as they navigated life in a crumbling SWC from 1992 to 1997.
After posting a 24-42-1 mark with the Horned Frogs, Sullivan spent time at UAB as an assistant before taking over FCS Samford. In eight seasons with the Bulldogs, he posted a 47-43 record and won a conference title in 2013 before resigning the following year.
Sullivan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and is survived by his wife Jean, his three children and numerous other family members.