Broyles Award announces finalists

The Broyles Award announced its 2019 finalists on Monday, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
The finalists are:
- Joe Brady, LSU passing game coordinator
- Jeff Hafley, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach
- Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator
- Morgan Scalley, Utah defensive coordinator/safeties coach
- Phil Snow, Baylor defensive coordinator
The finalists will all be flown to Little Rock, where the award ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has honored the nation’s top assistant coach since 1996, when Florida State’s Mickey Andrews won the inaugural award. Former winners include David Cutcliffe, Kirby Smart, Gus Malzahn and Lincoln Riley. Alabama’s Mike Locksley won the honor in 2018.
While the search is on for a new head coach of the Ole Miss football program, defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre will take on the role of interim coach.
Ole Miss is not playing in a bowl game this season, so MacIntyre’s main objective, for the time being, is keeping as good a face as possible for the program in recruiting efforts. That is key because the early signing period is rapidly approaching (Dec. 18) and Ole Miss, like any other school looking for a new head coach at this time of the year, is hoping to have a new head coach in place as soon as possible in order to manage to save a recruiting class inspire of a transition.
MacIntyre does have previous head coaching experience, of course, with Colorado and San Jose State before that. MacIntyre joined the Ole Miss staff prior to the 2019 season, along with offensive coordinator and former Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez. MacIntyre previously was a part of the coaching staff at Ole Miss from 1999 through 2002 before taking a position with the Dallas Cowboys in 2003. Rodriguez is still currently a part of the Ole Miss program as well, at least for now.
Ole Miss officially parted ways with former head coach Matt Luke on Sunday after three seasons. Luke started as the interim head coach of the Rebels following the dismissal of Hugh Freeze (currently the head coach at Liberty, who is bowl-eligible this season). With Ole Miss in a tough spot with the NCAA at the time, Luke was a good solution for the short term given his Ole Miss roots and familiarity with the program, but struggles on the field the past three seasons ultimately led to Ole Miss looking to find someone new to provide a spark for the program.
Whether or not MacIntyre will be considered for the head coaching position on a full-time basis remains to be seen.
Helmet sticker to OM Spirit.
Chris Petersen will step down as Washington’s head coach and Jimmy Lake has been named as his replacement, the Huskies announced Monday. Petersen will transition to “a leadership advisory role for Husky Athletics.”
“It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution,” Petersen said in a statement. “I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they’ve made to Husky football during my tenure. The football program and Husky Athletics across the board will continue to prosper – and do it the right way – with Jen Cohen’s leadership and the University administration’s commitment to excellence. I’ll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”
With one game still pending, Petersen will leave Washington at 54-26. He led the Huskies to the Pac-12 Championships in 2016 — the program’s first since 2001 — and 2018, and to a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2017. Washington appeared in the College Football Playoff in 2016.
When adding his considerable success at Boise State, Petersen steps away with a 146-38 record and seven conference championships in 14 seasons.
Lake, an Eastern Washington graduate, has been a member of Petersen’s staffs dating back to Boise State in 2012. He has run Washington’s defense for the past two seasons.
“I could not be more excited about taking over as head football coach at the University of Washington,” Lake said. “I’ve been dreaming of this opportunity for as long as I can remember and I can’t think of a better place to do it than in the world-class city of Seattle and at such a prestigious university with a rich football tradition. This wouldn’t be possible without the mentorship of Coach Petersen and I would like to thank him for everything he has done for me, as well as Jen Cohen for entrusting me with this opportunity.”
The next Missouri coach is set to lose one of his top potential weapons, but it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Tiger tight end Albert Okwuegbunam announced Monday he will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
“Ever since the first time I put on a helmet and shoulder pads, playing in the NFL has been my dream,” he said in a statement posted to social media. “God-willing I’ve been blessed with this opportunity and I have decided to embark on that journey now. I will forgo my last year of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. I’m excited for what the future holds but will always be thankful to Missouri.”
The Springfield, Ill., native was a member of the SEC’s All-Freshman team in 2017 and a Mackey Award finalist in 2018. After hauling in 43 passes as a redshirt sophomore last season, Okwuegbunam saw his production dip this fall, catching 26 passes for 306 yards and a half-dozen touchdowns.
When a team picked to win its conference finishes 4-8, heads tend to roll. And the craniums bounding down the hill at North Texas belong not to head coach Seth Littrell, but his top lieutenants.
The program announced Monday that offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Troy Reffett will not return.
“It is difficult any time we don’t meet our own expectations as coaches and this was one of those years,” Littrell said in a statement. “I have a lot of respect for Troy and Bodie and I’m grateful for their passion for this program and their leadership of our student-athletes. Sometimes a different perspective is needed for the growth of a program, and I feel like this is one of those times.”
The 2020 season will be a major reset as, in addition to new coordinators, North Texas will also move on after losing 4-year starting quarterback Mason Fine to graduation.
The 4-year Littrell tenure has been wholly positive thus far in Denton, until this season. The Mean Green jumped by four wins in his first season of 2016, then jumped four more wins with a Conference USA West Division championship in 2017. But the Mean Green plateaued with a 9-4 record in 2018, then tumbled to 4-8 this fall.
Littrell will look to win his first conference championship in 2020, and he’ll do so with new coordinators at his side.