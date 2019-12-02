Leading TCU receiver Jalen Reagor declares for NFL draft

This is quite a busy time of year with changes flying every which way in college football. From the ongoing coaching carousel to the flurry of players continuing to move through the transfer portal and now the growing list of players who will opt to skip their final year of eligibility to test the NFL draft waters. TCU’s top wide receiver is dipping his toes in the NFL Draft pool. Jalen Reagor announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account.
“From the time I was 8 years old and got to see up close my dad win a Super Bowl with the Colts, I knew I wanted to play in the NFL and win a championship,” Reagor said. “After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to forego my remaining eligibility and enter the NFL draft. I am looking forward to contributing at the next level.”
Reagor led the Horned Frogs with 611 yards and five touchdowns this season. Reagor also added 212 punt return yards and two touchdowns on punt returns. He will certainly be a player to keep an eye on given his ability to play receiver and special teams.
The transfer portal has been quite busy today and will be very active in the coming days following the conclusion of the regular season. Among the evergrowing number of players adding their names to the transfer portal on Monday included a couple of players from Tennessee. Wide receiver Jerrod Means and offensive lineman Ryan Johnson each entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Johnson took to Twitter to release a letter to his Tennessee followers that confirmed his decision.
“This has not been an easy decision for me or my family as I have been a Vol fan my whole life,” Johnson said. “But I believe that it is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.”
For the immediate future, the potential loss of Johnson will have a bit of a more significant impact for the Vols. Johnson is an experienced offensive lineman with some starting experience in Knoxville, although he has largely been used as a backup lineman and special teams player this fall. The redshirt junior will be a graduate transfer, which will make him eligible to play right away next season for any other FBS program.
Means had limited playing time this season as a freshman. By appearing in five games, however, Means cannot use the 2019 season as a redshirt season because he exceeded the four-game limit to qualify for a redshirt this fall. Means will have to sit out the 2020 season as a transfer at any other FBS program, but he can burn his redshirt season in the process to ensure he still has three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.
After the surprising news at Washington with the sudden stepping down of Chris Petersen, the Huskies are going all-in on his successor. Jimmy Lake, who is taking on the role of head coach after serving as defensive coordinator, is watching the ink dry on a brand new five-year contract, as reported by Steve Berkowitz of USA Today (via Twitter).
Some additional contract details for Lake, again via Berkowitz’s Twitter feed…
Petersen had been making $4.625 million for the 2019 season. According to a database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today, the $3 million salary for Lake would rank him sixth in the Pac-12 in head coaching salaries, barring any potential contract changes to come. David Shaw of Stanford currently has the most lucrative contract in the Pac-12 at $4.613 million. Utah’s Kyle Whittingham is the second-highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 (although this season suggests that it could be about to be modified) with $4 million.
Mike Leach of Washington State, Chip Kelly of UCLA, and Clay Helton of USC are the only other coaches in the Pac-12 with a higher-paying contract than Luke at this point in time. For the sake of comparison, Colorado’s first-time head coach Mel Tucker is due $2.4 million this season.
While the search is on for a new head coach of the Ole Miss football program, defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre will take on the role of interim coach.
Ole Miss is not playing in a bowl game this season, so MacIntyre’s main objective, for the time being, is keeping as good a face as possible for the program in recruiting efforts. That is key because the early signing period is rapidly approaching (Dec. 18) and Ole Miss, like any other school looking for a new head coach at this time of the year, is hoping to have a new head coach in place as soon as possible in order to manage to save a recruiting class inspire of a transition.
MacIntyre does have previous head coaching experience, of course, with Colorado and San Jose State before that. MacIntyre joined the Ole Miss staff prior to the 2019 season, along with offensive coordinator and former Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez. MacIntyre previously was a part of the coaching staff at Ole Miss from 1999 through 2002 before taking a position with the Dallas Cowboys in 2003. Rodriguez is still currently a part of the Ole Miss program as well, at least for now.
Ole Miss officially parted ways with former head coach Matt Luke on Sunday after three seasons. Luke started as the interim head coach of the Rebels following the dismissal of Hugh Freeze (currently the head coach at Liberty, who is bowl-eligible this season). With Ole Miss in a tough spot with the NCAA at the time, Luke was a good solution for the short term given his Ole Miss roots and familiarity with the program, but struggles on the field the past three seasons ultimately led to Ole Miss looking to find someone new to provide a spark for the program.
Whether or not MacIntyre will be considered for the head coaching position on a full-time basis remains to be seen.
The Broyles Award announced its 2019 finalists on Monday, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
The finalists are:
- Joe Brady, LSU passing game coordinator
- Jeff Hafley, Ohio State co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach
- Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator
- Morgan Scalley, Utah defensive coordinator/safeties coach
- Phil Snow, Baylor defensive coordinator
The finalists will all be flown to Little Rock, where the award ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has honored the nation’s top assistant coach since 1996, when Florida State’s Mickey Andrews won the inaugural award. Former winners include David Cutcliffe, Kirby Smart, Gus Malzahn and Lincoln Riley. Alabama’s Mike Locksley won the honor in 2018.