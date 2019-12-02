North Texas fires both coordinators after 4-8 season

When a team picked to win its conference finishes 4-8, heads tend to roll. And the craniums bounding down the hill at North Texas belong not to head coach Seth Littrell, but his top lieutenants.
The program announced Monday that offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Troy Reffett will not return.
“It is difficult any time we don’t meet our own expectations as coaches and this was one of those years,” Littrell said in a statement. “I have a lot of respect for Troy and Bodie and I’m grateful for their passion for this program and their leadership of our student-athletes. Sometimes a different perspective is needed for the growth of a program, and I feel like this is one of those times.”
The 2020 season will be a major reset as, in addition to new coordinators, North Texas will also move on after losing 4-year starting quarterback Mason Fine to graduation.
The 4-year Littrell tenure has been wholly positive thus far in Denton, until this season. The Mean Green jumped by four wins in his first season of 2016, then jumped four more wins with a Conference USA West Division championship in 2017. But the Mean Green plateaued with a 9-4 record in 2018, then tumbled to 4-8 this fall.
Littrell will look to win his first conference championship in 2020, and he’ll do so with new coordinators at his side.