North Texas fires both coordinators after 4-8 season

By Zach BarnettDec 2, 2019, 12:45 PM EST
When a team picked to win its conference finishes 4-8, heads tend to roll. And the craniums bounding down the hill at North Texas belong not to head coach Seth Littrell, but his top lieutenants.

The program announced Monday that offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Troy Reffett will not return.

“It is difficult any time we don’t meet our own expectations as coaches and this was one of those years,” Littrell said in a statement. “I have a lot of respect for Troy and Bodie and I’m grateful for their passion for this program and their leadership of our student-athletes. Sometimes a different perspective is needed for the growth of a program, and I feel like this is one of those times.”

The 2020 season will be a major reset as, in addition to new coordinators, North Texas will also move on after losing 4-year starting quarterback Mason Fine to graduation.

The 4-year Littrell tenure has been wholly positive thus far in Denton, until this season. The Mean Green jumped by four wins in his first season of 2016, then jumped four more wins with a Conference USA West Division championship in 2017. But the Mean Green plateaued with a 9-4 record in 2018, then tumbled to 4-8 this fall.

Littrell will look to win his first conference championship in 2020, and he’ll do so with new coordinators at his side.

Jake Bentley leaving South Carolina to pursue graduate transfer

By Zach BarnettDec 2, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Jake Bentley‘s time in Columbia wasn’t supposed to end like this. The son of South Carolina position coach and a former successful high school coach in the Palmetto State, Bentley skipped his senior year of high school to enroll early at Carolina.

After sitting the first six games of his college career, Bentley started the final seven, was named a team captain as a sophomore and won a leadership award during his sophomore and junior campaigns, all while improving each season. As a junior in 2018, he ranked among the top five in the SEC in passing yards (3,171) and touchdowns (27).

Then he got injured his foot in the opening game of his senior year, and his career turned into the prologue of someone else’s fairy tale. With true freshman Tyler Hilinski set to become the Lou Gehrig to his Wally Pipp, Bentley announced Monday he is leaving South Carolina.

“The past 3 1/2 years have been incredible,” Bentley said in a statement posted to social media. “I have met lifelong friends and made memories that I will never forget. However at this time, I believe that it is in my best interest to graduate on December 16th and transfer to play my final year of eligibility. This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. Leaving this incredible university is extremely difficult. I will forever be grateful to the coaches, professors, administrators and teammates of this great school.”

Bentley is eligible to enter the NFL draft, but instead will play his fifth season of college football. He’ll join ex-Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks at the top of the wish list for any school looking for a rent-a-QB.

Bobby Wilder resigns at Old Dominion

By Zach BarnettDec 2, 2019, 11:10 AM EST
Another coaching domino has fallen, as Bobby Wilder is out at Old Dominion.

“I have resigned as head coach of the ODU football program as I feel it’s in the best interest for this program going forward,” Wilder said Monday. “I have poured my heart and soul into this university and our football program, but I feel this is the best decision for Old Dominion University. I plan to be an asset throughout the transition for the University.

“I would like to thank President Broderick for the opportunity he gave me 13 years ago to coach at Old Dominion University.”

The only head coach the program has ever known, Wilder started toe ODU program in 2007 and went 77-56 in 11 seasons. Highlights over that span include trips to the FCS playoffs in 2011-12 and a share of the Conference USA East Division championship with a Bahamas Bowl victory in 2016.

That 2016 breakthrough proved to be a peak, though. The Monarchs went 5-7 in 2017, 4-8 last season and 1-11 this fall, concluding with a 38-22 loss to Charlotte — a program younger than ODU but headed, coincidentally, to the Bahamas Bowl this month.

“Coach Wilder has dedicated the last 13 years of his professional career in the pursuit of excellence for ODU football,” ODU president John Broderick said. “I am extremely grateful to Bobby Wilder, our assistant coaches, our student athletes and our football support staff. Collectively they have given everything of themselves. They have represented ODU with class and dignity.”

A national search is underway to find the second head Monarch, and Shane Beamer will be a name to watch here.

Ole Miss pulls the plug on Matt Luke after three seasons

By John TaylorDec 2, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
One half of the Egg Bowl rivalry deemed a coaching change unnecessary. The other half? Not so much.

Late Sunday night, Ole Miss confirmed that Matt Luke has been dismissed as the Rebels’ head football coach by athletic director Keith Carter.  The move comes three days after a second straight Egg Bowl loss that was punctuated by an embarrassing post-touchdown celebration by one of Luke’s players.

A report in mid-November had indicated that Luke, who played his college football for the Rebels in the nineties, was likely safe.

“After evaluating the overall trajectory of our football program, we did not see enough momentum on the field and determined a change is necessary in order for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level,” Carter said in a statement. “While improvements were evident in certain aspects of the program, we are judged ultimately by our record, and, unfortunately, we did not meet the standard of success that we expect from our program. We will always be grateful to Coach Luke for his leadership, particularly from a recruiting, academic and overall culture standpoint. At the same time, winning is important, and we know that we can compete for championships at Ole Miss.

“A search is underway to find a new head coach who can build a complete program that attracts top talent, develops them as young men and sustains a winning mentality. We will be looking for the leadership, energy and commitment to excellence necessary to compete in the Southeastern Conference and galvanize our passionate fan base.”

Luke was named interim head coach at Ole Miss in July of 2017 after Hugh Freeze resigned amidst allegations that he used a university-issued cell phone to contact escort services.  In November of that year, Luke had the interim tag removed and was named full-time head coach.

In three seasons with the football program, Luke went 15-21 overall and 6-18 in SEC play.  The Rebels won six games in Luke’s first season, then five in 2018 before tumbling to a 4-8 record in 2019.

The four wins this past season are the program’s fewest since Houston Nutt‘s last team went 2-10 in 2011.

“I want to thank Coach Luke for his devotion to Ole Miss,” Carter said. “His integrity, class and dedication to this program and our student-athletes is unsurpassed, and we will always appreciate how he stepped up at a time when his university needed him the most. We wish him the very best, and he will always be a cherished member of the Ole Miss family.”

Ole Miss becomes the 10th FBS school to make a change at head coach this year.  Nine of those remain open after Rutgers officially brought back Greg Schiano this weekend.

Charlotte head coach accepts invite to Bahamas Bowl against Buffalo in unique fashion

By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
One of the more underrated coaching jobs of the 2019 season has been what Will Healy has done in his first year at Charlotte. The 49ers had never won more than five games since the program was reinstated but they turned that on its head this year by going 7-5 after a 38–22 win on Saturday over Old Dominion.

As a result, the team is bowl eligible for the first time ever…. and already know where they’re going. In what could be a case of setting the postseason bar way, way too high, Charlotte accepted a bid to the Bahamas Bowl on Sunday morning and will face Buffalo on Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Healy, who has turned the home locker room into a club after wins, decided to tell his team this bit of news in a unique way as you can see:

“We are ecstatic to accept an invitation to play in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. It means so much to me that this group, especially our outstanding seniors — our Gold Standard — will have a chance to play together one more time,” said Healy in a statement. “To do it in paradise? We couldn’t ask for anything more. Nothing will ever change the fact that this team was the first to go to a bowl game in Charlotte Football history. That’s incredible, and I am so proud of everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality.  We’ll have to work hard in the coming weeks to prepare for an excellent Buffalo team.”

Who knows if the Scuba Steve reference flew over the heads of the youngsters in the room but kudos for Healy keeping thing interesting in the bowl reveal. Something says it won’t be the last time he’ll be doing so.