Ole Miss pulls the plug on Matt Luke after three seasons

By John Taylor Dec 2, 2019
One half of the Egg Bowl rivalry deemed a coaching change unnecessary. The other half? Not so much.

Late Sunday night, Ole Miss confirmed that Matt Luke has been dismissed as the Rebels’ head football coach by athletic director Keith Carter.  The move comes three days after a second straight Egg Bowl loss that was punctuated by an embarrassing post-touchdown celebration by one of Luke’s players.

A report in mid-November had indicated that Luke, who played his college football for the Rebels in the nineties, was likely safe.

“After evaluating the overall trajectory of our football program, we did not see enough momentum on the field and determined a change is necessary in order for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level,” Carter said in a statement. “While improvements were evident in certain aspects of the program, we are judged ultimately by our record, and, unfortunately, we did not meet the standard of success that we expect from our program. We will always be grateful to Coach Luke for his leadership, particularly from a recruiting, academic and overall culture standpoint. At the same time, winning is important, and we know that we can compete for championships at Ole Miss.

“A search is underway to find a new head coach who can build a complete program that attracts top talent, develops them as young men and sustains a winning mentality. We will be looking for the leadership, energy and commitment to excellence necessary to compete in the Southeastern Conference and galvanize our passionate fan base.”

Luke was named interim head coach at Ole Miss in July of 2017 after Hugh Freeze resigned amidst allegations that he used a university-issued cell phone to contact escort services.  In November of that year, Luke had the interim tag removed and was named full-time head coach.

In three seasons with the football program, Luke went 15-21 overall and 6-18 in SEC play.  The Rebels won six games in Luke’s first season, then five in 2018 before tumbling to a 4-8 record in 2019.

The four wins this past season are the program’s fewest since Houston Nutt‘s last team went 2-10 in 2011.

“I want to thank Coach Luke for his devotion to Ole Miss,” Carter said. “His integrity, class and dedication to this program and our student-athletes is unsurpassed, and we will always appreciate how he stepped up at a time when his university needed him the most. We wish him the very best, and he will always be a cherished member of the Ole Miss family.”

Ole Miss becomes the 10th FBS school to make a change at head coach this year.  Nine of those remain open after Rutgers officially brought back Greg Schiano this weekend.

Charlotte head coach accepts invite to Bahamas Bowl against Buffalo in unique fashion

By Bryan Fischer Dec 1, 2019
One of the more underrated coaching jobs of the 2019 season has been what Will Healy has done in his first year at Charlotte. The 49ers had never won more than five games since the program was reinstated but they turned that on its head this year by going 7-5 after a 38–22 win on Saturday over Old Dominion.

As a result, the team is bowl eligible for the first time ever…. and already know where they’re going. In what could be a case of setting the postseason bar way, way too high, Charlotte accepted a bid to the Bahamas Bowl on Sunday morning and will face Buffalo on Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Healy, who has turned the home locker room into a club after wins, decided to tell his team this bit of news in a unique way as you can see:

“We are ecstatic to accept an invitation to play in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. It means so much to me that this group, especially our outstanding seniors — our Gold Standard — will have a chance to play together one more time,” said Healy in a statement. “To do it in paradise? We couldn’t ask for anything more. Nothing will ever change the fact that this team was the first to go to a bowl game in Charlotte Football history. That’s incredible, and I am so proud of everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality.  We’ll have to work hard in the coming weeks to prepare for an excellent Buffalo team.”

Who knows if the Scuba Steve reference flew over the heads of the youngsters in the room but kudos for Healy keeping thing interesting in the bowl reveal. Something says it won’t be the last time he’ll be doing so.

Will Muschamp making offensive staff changes at South Carolina

By Bryan Fischer Dec 1, 2019
Coach Boom has gone bust with a number of his staff members.

Numerous reports out of Columbia say South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has begun the process of revamping his coaching staff.

Bryan McClendon was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2018 in addition to his duties as wide receivers coach, which he will apparently stick with going forward despite being stripped of play-calling duties. Longtime SEC assistant Dan Werner won’t be back with the Gamecocks either way however as the team slipped to 4-8 this season and failed to muster much offensive production behind freshman QB Ryan Hilinski.

Muschamp is 26–25 overall after four seasons at South Carolina and was the subject of plenty of speculation about his own job security in recent weeks. While that talk should continue as his hot seat warms in 2020, the embattled head coach will at least be making changes designed to prevent that over the coming weeks.

Arizona AD says Kevin Sumlin is returning in 2020

By Bryan Fischer Dec 1, 2019
It’s been a tough Sunday in the college football world with a number of head coaches being let go but at least one has been assured he’ll be back in 2020.

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke told reporters after the Wildcats’ Territorial Cup loss to rival Arizona State that

“Coach Sumlin is our head football coach,” Heeke said, according to GoAZCats.com. “… I’m looking forward to Year 3 as we continue to rebuild the program. Right now we’re focused on moving forward. We’re getting out tomorrow recruiting, moving the program forward and taking the steps necessary to build the program and do the things that need to be done to get Arizona football on a winning track.”

The loss to the Sun Devils dropped Sumlin to 9-15 overall during his first two seasons in Tucson, a far cry from when he went 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-2017.

Sumlin’s buyout is a reported $10 million so that likely would have deterred the school from making a change either way but it’s clear he’ll enter next year firmly on the hot seat with a mandate to get to a bowl game at a minimum after missing out on the postseason each of the past two years.

Tom Herman has reportedly fired DC Todd Orlando as staff changes hit Texas

By Bryan Fischer Dec 1, 2019
Texas’ regression on the defensive side of the ball has resulted in the first of what should be many staff changes for Tom Herman.

Per Yahoo! Sports, defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has been let go by the program on Sunday.

Orlando was one of Herman’s marquee hires upon taking the job at Houston and followed him to Austin in 2017. After their first season on the 40 Acres together, the Longhorns fended off interest from several other programs and made Orlando one of the highest paid assistants in the country, ranking No. 5 overall last year at $1.7 million according to USA Today.

However, the salary has not matched the results on the field for UT since then. The team regressed each of the past two seasons and ranked eighth in the Big 12 in total defense in 2019 as they slumped to 7-5 overall.

Injuries, especially in the secondary, were definitely a contributing factor to the defensive numbers slipping down the stretch recently but it appears that Herman will be bringing in somebody new to oversee the Longhorns’ rebuild in 2020.

One name to keep an eye on for the vacancy is fired Rutgers coach Chris Ash, who won a national title with the UT coach while the pair were at Ohio State in 2014 and has been reportedly already helped Texas prep for games behind the scenes.