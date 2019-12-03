Iowa State announces contract extension for Matt Campbell

Didn’t see this one coming, did ya?
Tuesday morning, the ACC revealed its all-conference football teams. Clemson, the defending league and national champions, placed a total of 16 players on the first, second and third teams. The next closest? Pitt and Wake Forest with eight each.
Exactly half of the 16 players placed by the Tigers were first-team selections, including running back Travis Etienne, who led all vote-getters with 176 points. Teammate and linebacker Isaiah Simmons led all defensive players with 157.
A couple of non-Clemson notes, from the conference’s release:
- This year’s All-ACC team also features an offensive/defensive first-team brother combination as Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt was the leading vote-getter among wide receivers, and North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt placed second behind Simmons in the balloting at his position. They are the first brothers to earn All-ACC first-team honors in the same season since Virginia identical twins Tiki Barber (running back) and Ronde’ Barber (cornerback) in 1995 and 1996.
- Virginia’s Joe Reed was a dual first-team selection, as he also led the voting at the all-purpose back position. Louisville’s Hassan Hall was a similar dual choice as second-team all-purpose and third-team specialist.
Below are the complete first, second and third teams, as voted on by 46 members of the media as well as the league’s 14 head coaches:
First-Team Offense
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 150
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson; 176
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College; 168
WR – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest; 167
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson; 153
WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville; 153
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami; 115
AP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 142
OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson; 136
OT – Mehki Becton, Louisville; 126
OG – John Simpson, Clemson; 160
OG – John Phillips, Boston College; 114
C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt; 92
First-Team Defense
DE – Gregory Rousseau, Miami; 152
DE – Carlos Basham, Wake Forest; 142
DT – Jaylen Twyman, Pitt; 146
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State; 136
LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; 157
LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina; 144
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami; 129
CB – Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech; 136
CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson; 100
S – Paris Ford, Pitt; 130
S – Tanner Muse, Clemson; 122
First-Team Specialists
PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest; 156
P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse; 103
SP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 156
Second-Team Offense
QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia; 102
RB – Cam Akers, Florida State; 123
RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville; 103
WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina; 96
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State; 90
WR – Trishton Jackson, Syracuse; 86
TE – Noah Gray, Duke; 75
AP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 59
OT – Charlie Heck, North Carolina; 117
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College; 85
OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson; 103
OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College; 98
C – Sean Pollard, Clemson; 90
Second-Team Defense
DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt; 103
DE – Victor Dimukeje, Duke; 88
DT – Larrell Murchison, NC State; 89
DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson; 79
LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech; 120
LB – Max Richardson, Boston College; 90
LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (FL); 55
CB – Dane Jackson, Pitt; 87
CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson; 77
S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State; 102
S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse; 99
Second-Team Specialists
PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State; 87
P – Dom Maggio, Wake Forest; 76
SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke; 69
Third-Team Offense
QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina; 76
RB – Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech; 42
RB – Michael Carter, North Carolina; 39
WR – Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest; 64
WR – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 61
WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina; 57
TE – Hunter Long, Boston College; 63
AP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 34
OT – Justin Herron, Wake Forest; 83
OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson; 52
OG – Bryce Hargrove, Pitt; 88
OG – Nate Gillam, Wake Forest; 81
C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College; 72
Third-Team Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson; 49
DE – Chris Rumph II, Duke; 38
DT – Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina; 60
DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson; 59
LB – Jordan Mack, Virginia; 53
LB – Lakiem Williams, Syracuse; 51
LB – Koby Quansah, Duke; 49
CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; 74
CB – Essang Bassey, Wake Forest; 61
S – K’Von Wallace, Clemson; 80
S – Joey Blount, Virginia; 38
Third-Team Specialists
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse; 59
P – Trenton Gill, NC State; 61
SP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 68