Iowa State announces contract extension for Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell has been mentioned, sometimes prominently, as one of the candidates for the opening at Florida State. With today’s development, it seems as if you can cross his name off the Seminoles’ coaching to-do list.

In a press release Tuesday morning, Iowa State announced that it has reached an agreement on a contract extension with Campbell. The head coach is now signed through the 2025 season.

“I greatly appreciate Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen’s and (Iowa State AD) Jamie‘s (Pollard) proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said in a statement. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”

Campbell is in the midst of his fourth season in Ames. His current record stands at 26-24 overall and 18-18 in Big 12 play; in the three years prior to his arrival, the Cyclones went 8-28.

According to the school’s release, Campbell’s contract extension will be released at a later date. His $3.6 million in salary was sixth among Big 12 head coaches in 2019.

“Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program.