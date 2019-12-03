Getty Images

Iowa State announces contract extension for Matt Campbell

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 11:13 AM EST
Matt Campbell has been mentioned, sometimes prominently, as one of the candidates for the opening at Florida State.  With today’s development, it seems as if you can cross his name off the Seminoles’ coaching to-do list.

In a press release Tuesday morning, Iowa State announced that it has reached an agreement on a contract extension with Campbell.  The head coach is now signed through the 2025 season.

“I greatly appreciate Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen’s and (Iowa State AD) Jamie‘s (Pollard) proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said in a statement. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”

Campbell is in the midst of his fourth season in Ames.  His current record stands at 26-24 overall and 18-18 in Big 12 play; in the three years prior to his arrival, the Cyclones went 8-28.

According to the school’s release, Campbell’s contract extension will be released at a later date.  His $3.6 million in salary was sixth among Big 12 head coaches in 2019.

“Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program.

QB Artur Sitkowski reverses course, will remain at Rutgers

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Without yet coaching a game in his second go-’round in Piscataway, has Greg Schiano earned his first personnel “win?”

The on-again/off-again Schiano reunion at Rutgers was back on over the weekend as the football confirmed his hiring as its head football coach.  Monday, Schiano met with the team for the first time; a short time later, it was confirmed that Artur Sitkowski would be remaining with the Scarlet Knights.

In early October, shortly after Chris Ash was dismissed, the sophomore quarterback decided to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, ultimately entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Because he played in four or fewer games in 2019, Sitkowski will still have three years of eligibility remaining that he can begin using in 2020.

Last season as a true freshman, Sitkowski’s 18 interceptions were tied for the most at the FBS level and his 49.1 completion percentage was tied for third-worst, while his 76.4 passer rating was dead-last among all qualified quarterbacks.  This year as mainly a backup, Sitkowski completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 429 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Sitkowski regained his starting job this season when McLane Cartera grad transfer from Texas Tech, suffered a concussion in the Week 2 loss to Iowa.  Two games after regaining it, Sitkowski voluntarily gave it up to redshirt.

Miami announces future home-and-home with South Carolina

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 10:24 AM EST
With the 2019 regular season in the books, a pair of Power Five football programs have some future scheduling news to address.

In a release Tuesday morning, The U announced that it has reached an agreement with South Carolina on a future home-and-home series.  The Hurricanes will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 5, 2026, before playing host to the Gamecocks at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

“We are excited to add South Carolina to our future football schedule,” a statement from athletic director Blake James began. “These two matchups will be a terrific showcase for both fan bases and it furthers our commitment to scheduling top programs for our non-conference slate.”

The two schools have met 16 times previously, the first coming in 1936.  The most recent meeting came in the 2014 Duck Commander Independence Bowl; the last regular-season matchup was in December of 1987.

The Hurricanes hold an 8-6-2 edge in the series.

Clemson has huge presence on All-ACC teams

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 9:56 AM EST
Didn’t see this one coming, did ya?

Tuesday morning, the ACC revealed its all-conference football teams.  Clemson, the defending league and national champions, placed a total of 16 players on the first, second and third teams.  The next closest?  Pitt and Wake Forest with eight each.

Exactly half of the 16 players placed by the Tigers were first-team selections, including running back Travis Etienne, who led all vote-getters with 176 points.  Teammate and linebacker Isaiah Simmons led all defensive players with 157.

A couple of non-Clemson notes, from the conference’s release:

  • This year’s All-ACC team also features an offensive/defensive first-team brother combination as Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt was the leading vote-getter among wide receivers, and North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt placed second behind Simmons in the balloting at his position. They are the first brothers to earn All-ACC first-team honors in the same season since Virginia identical twins Tiki Barber (running back) and Ronde’ Barber (cornerback) in 1995 and 1996.
  • Virginia’s Joe Reed was a dual first-team selection, as he also led the voting at the all-purpose back position. Louisville’s Hassan Hall was a similar dual choice as second-team all-purpose and third-team specialist.

Below are the complete first, second and third teams, as voted on by 46 members of the media as well as the league’s 14 head coaches:

First-Team Offense
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 150
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson; 176
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College; 168
WR – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest; 167
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson; 153
WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville; 153
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami; 115
AP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 142
OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson; 136
OT – Mehki Becton, Louisville; 126
OG – John Simpson, Clemson; 160
OG – John Phillips, Boston College; 114
C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt; 92

First-Team Defense
DE – Gregory Rousseau, Miami; 152
DE – Carlos Basham, Wake Forest; 142
DT – Jaylen Twyman, Pitt; 146
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State; 136
LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; 157
LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina; 144
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami; 129
CB – Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech; 136
CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson; 100
S – Paris Ford, Pitt; 130
S – Tanner Muse, Clemson; 122

First-Team Specialists
PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest; 156
P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse; 103
SP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 156

Second-Team Offense
QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia; 102
RB – Cam Akers, Florida State; 123
RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville; 103
WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina; 96
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State; 90
WR – Trishton Jackson, Syracuse; 86
TE – Noah Gray, Duke; 75
AP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 59
OT – Charlie Heck, North Carolina; 117
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College; 85
OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson; 103
OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College; 98
C – Sean Pollard, Clemson; 90

Second-Team Defense
DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt; 103
DE – Victor Dimukeje, Duke; 88
DT – Larrell Murchison, NC State; 89
DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson; 79
LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech; 120
LB – Max Richardson, Boston College; 90
LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (FL); 55
CB – Dane Jackson, Pitt; 87
CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson; 77
S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State; 102
S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse; 99

Second-Team Specialists
PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State; 87
P – Dom Maggio, Wake Forest; 76
SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke; 69

Third-Team Offense
QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina; 76
RB – Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech; 42
RB – Michael Carter, North Carolina; 39
WR – Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest; 64
WR – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 61
WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina; 57
TE – Hunter Long, Boston College; 63
AP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 34
OT – Justin Herron, Wake Forest; 83
OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson; 52
OG – Bryce Hargrove, Pitt; 88
OG – Nate Gillam, Wake Forest; 81
C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College; 72

Third-Team Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson; 49
DE – Chris Rumph II, Duke; 38
DT – Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina; 60
DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson; 59
LB – Jordan Mack, Virginia; 53
LB – Lakiem Williams, Syracuse; 51
LB – Koby Quansah, Duke; 49
CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; 74
CB – Essang Bassey, Wake Forest; 61
S – K’Von Wallace, Clemson; 80
S – Joey Blount, Virginia; 38

Third-Team Specialists
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse; 59
P – Trenton Gill, NC State; 61
SP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 68

Report: Florida State won’t name new coach before the weekend

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
So much for that.

Monday, it was reported that Florida State’s coaching search, now in its fifth week, could end as early as Monday or Tuesday.  A day later, however, the Tallahassee Democrat is now reporting that, citing a source with knowledge of the search, an announcement on a permanent replacement for the fired Willie Taggart “is not expected before this weekend as the Seminoles are zeroing in on their candidate.”

One of the more prominent candidates for the job mentioned, Mike Norvell, will be coaching Memphis in the AAC championship game against Cincinnati this coming Saturday.  Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Penn State’s James Franklin have had their names mentioned in connection to the opening as well.

In the days after Taggart was firedBob Stoops‘ name was connected to the opening through various levels of speculation.  At one point, FSU’s athletic director, David Coburn, publicly stated that the current head coach and general manager of the XFL’s Dallas franchise was a candidate for the job; Stoops subsequently stated that “the rumors/reports of him being a candidate for the Florida State job opening are not accurate.” Stoops is no longer considered a viable candidate.

Of course, Primetime was a fleeting part of the search soap opera as well.

Interim head coach Odell Haggins has also drawn support from current Seminole football players to take over the job permanently.  The Seminoles won two of three with Haggins in charge in finishing out the regular season 6-6.