Jim Harbaugh the wagering favorite to take over Carolina Panthers

For those Michigan fans looking for an out, here’s your hope.

Since Jim Harbaugh took over in 2015, and after the completion of the regular season of the 2019 college football campaign, Michigan is…

10-13 vs. Top 25 teams

6-13 vs. Top 15 teams

2-11 vs. Top 10 teams

0-5 vs. Top Five teams

Included in those subpar numbers against quality competition is a 0-5 record against bitter rival Ohio State. Add it all up, and the totality of Harbaugh’s record at his alma mater has some questioning how much longer the coach will — or should — remain on the sidelines in Ann Arbor.

On a (potentially) related note, the Carolina Panthers earlier this week fired Ron Rivera as its head coach. Wednesday, one offshore sportsbook released odds on Rivera’s replacement, with the 55-year-old Harbaugh, who spent 2011-14 as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers before moving on to U-M, listed as the favorite at 3/1.

The only other coach listed with a real connection to the collegiate game is Urban Meyer, with the former Ohio State head coach who handed Harbaugh four of his losses in The Game coming in at 6/1.