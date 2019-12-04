Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts claims Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to individual awards, this one was one of a handful of no-doubters. Another, involving the same player, might make one take a step back and say hmmm.

The Big 12 Wednesday was one of a couple of conferences that handed announced their individual award winners. As expected, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama in the offseason, was named as the league’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Despite putting up numbers (3,347 yards passing, 1,217 rushing; 31 touchdown passes, 18 rushing) that made him one of a handful of Heisman Trophy contenders right up until the end of the regular season, Hurts didn’t win the Offensive Player of the Year. That honor went instead to Oklahoma State Chuba Hubbard; all that running back has done is currently lead the nation in rushing with 1,936 yards and stand second in rushing touchdowns with 21.

Hubbard, incidentally, is the first running back to win Offensive Player of the Year in the conference since 2002.

Below are the conference’s other individual award winners:

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma, DL, Jr.

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State, KR/PR, Fr.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, So.; Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.

CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd Season)

