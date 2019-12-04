UCF losing WR Gabriel Davis to the 2020 NFL Draft

Another hour, another FBS player getting set to ply his wares at the next level of football.
On his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning, Gabriel Davis announced that he will be foregoing his senior season at UCF and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. While acknowledging it “was not an easy decision… in my heart, I know it is the best one for me as I continue to pursue my dreams.”
Gabriel will leave the Knights as one of the football program’s most prolific wide receivers in its history. He’s currently 10th in receptions (152), seventh in receiving yards (2,447) and second in receiving touchdowns (23).
This season, Davis’ 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns on 72 receptions led the Knights in all three categories.