UCF losing WR Gabriel Davis to the 2020 NFL Draft

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Another hour, another FBS player getting set to ply his wares at the next level of football.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning, Gabriel Davis announced that he will be foregoing his senior season at UCF and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. While acknowledging it “was not an easy decision… in my heart, I know it is the best one for me as I continue to pursue my dreams.”

Gabriel will leave the Knights as one of the football program’s most prolific wide receivers in its history. He’s currently 10th in receptions (152), seventh in receiving yards (2,447) and second in receiving touchdowns (23).

This season, Davis’ 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns on 72 receptions led the Knights in all three categories.

Memphis, Navy headline AAC football award winners

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
Ahead of the American Athletic Conference’s championship game this weekend, one of its participants is, not surprisingly, well-represented in the latest league to release its postseason award winners.

Very late Wednesday afternoon, the AAC announced the winners of its five major awards based on regular-season play.  Memphis, which will square off with Cincinnati in the league’s title game Saturday, claimed two of those honors, as did Navy.

Below are those recipients:

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Malcolm Perry, QB, Navy

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Quincy Roche, DE, Temple

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CO-SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Dane Roy, P, Houston
Antonio Gibson, WR/KR, Memphis

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE COACH OF THE YEAR
Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

The All-AAC teams were also unveiled, with just two players being unanimous selections — Memphis redshirt freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell, SMU senior wide receiver James Proche.  For the complete list of first- and second-teams as well as honorable mentions, click HERE.

Clemson sweeps ACC Player of the Year awards

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Who would’ve thought, by far the best team in a less-than-talented conference making a clean sweep of the hardware.

Wednesday morning, the ACC announced the winners of its three major Player of the Year honors, with 2019 ACC Atlantic winner and defending national champion Clemson taking home all three honors. Travis Etienne claimed both the conference’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards, the second straight season he’s swept both.  Etienne is the seventh in the league’s history to be voted as Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and the first running back since North Carolina’s Mike Voight in 1975-76.

The voting for that award wasn’t particularly close, with the 46 members of the media and 14 head coaches giving Etienne 22 votes for overall Player of the Year (Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was next with 11) and 28 for the offensive version (Perkins garnered 12).

The voting for Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t even that close, with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons receiving 42 votes.  Another linebacker, North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt, was next with four.

This is the second straight season that the Tigers have swept all three of those honors.

For Rookies of the Year, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was the overwhelming choice for the offensive honor as he received 54 of 60 votes (Louisville running back Javian Hawkins had four) while Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau netted 51 (Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis had eight) on the defensive side.

Howell also claimed overall Rookie of the Year honors in a landslide, getting 49 votes to Rousseau’s seven.

Georgia WR George Pickens has ‘apologized for his actions’

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
So, he’s got a mea culpa going for him.  Which is nice.

Late in the third quarter of No. 4 Georgia’s 52-7 blowout of rival Georgia Tech, George Pickens was involved in a wild scuffle with Tech defensive back Tre Swilling at the tail end of a nine-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Dominik Blaylock.  As seen in the video, both Pickens and Swilling threw multiple punches in the melee, with the Bulldog wide receiver throwing the defensive back into the stadium wall at one point for good measure.  Suffice to say, both players were ejected from the game.

Not only did the incident get Pickens tossed for the remainder of that game, it will also cost Pickens the first half of the SEC championship game against No. 2 LSU next Saturday as well.

While he certainly let his team down with his actions, Pickens has apologized to his teammates for the actions that will sideline one of the Bulldogs’ most talented receivers for a portion of the school’s most important game of the season.

“I think he has responded well,” Fromm, the UGA quarterback, said by way of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There was a moment (Sunday) where he apologized for his actions. You can definitely see him growing up an trying to realize that his actions affect more than just him. They affect the entire team.”

Pickens came into this weekend second on the Bulldogs in receptions (32) and receiving yards (457).  He also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with five.

Pickens, who was suspended for the first half of today’s game for unspecified reasons, had one catch for a 41-yard touchdown before the ejection.

The loss of Pickens is magnified by the fact that leading receiver Lawrence Cager will miss the entire game because of injury.  Additionally, leading rusher D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury in the Tech game that will not likely impact his availability for Championship Saturday but could limit his effectiveness.

Report: Willie Taggart ‘badly wants a second act’ at USF

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
Rutgers has already gone back to its past for its next head football coach.  Would an AAC school be willing to do the same?

After four years as the head coach at South Florida, Willie Taggart left USF for Oregon — for one season as it turned out as he left the Pac-12 school for the Florida State job in December of 2017.  Less than two full seasons later, though, Taggart was shown the door by the Seminoles in early November.

Nearly one month later, Charlie Strong was given the boot by USF, and almost immediately the speculation turned to Taggart as a potential replacement.  If the Bulls to show an interest in Taggart, a native of Bradenton, Fla., it appears the coach would be very, very amenable to a reunion.

During his time with the Bulls, Taggart posted a 24-25 record.  His last two years, however, USF went 18-7, including the first 10-win season in school history that made him a hot commodity on the 2016-17 coaching carousel and ultimately led him to Eugene.

Taggart’s most recent former employer, of course, would love for their former employer to secure a new job ASAP.

According to Taggart’s contract at FSU, he is owed somewhere in the neighborhood of $18 million in the form of a buyout — unless he’s not due to the fact that a deal was reportedly never formally signed — after being fired without cause.  That number would be offset by whatever compensation Taggart were to receive if he takes another head-coaching job such as USF.