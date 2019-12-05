Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond’s status unclear for Big 12 title game

Ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, the status of a key rotational piece of one of the participant’s defensive line is decidedly up in the air.
Jalen Redmond didn’t travel with the rest of his No. 6 Oklahoma teammates to last Saturday’s Bedlam win over No. 25 Oklahoma State because of an unspecified issue. With a date against Baylor on tap for Saturday, it remains unclear whether the redshirt freshman defensive lineman will be available for the conference title game.
“He has progressed this week,” Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley said when asked about Redmond’s availability. “We don’t have a complete decision right now, but he’s certainly better at this point than he was last week.”
In July of last year, Riley confirmed that, because of blood clots, Redmond would not play at all in 2018. However, the then-true freshman defied the initial medical odds and ultimately returned in October to play in three games before a recurrence of the clots in mid-November sidelined Redmond for the remainder of the year.
This season, Redmond had played in the first 11 games, starting two of those contests, before missing the Week 14 win. Redmond is currently third on the Sooners in tackles for loss with seven and second in sacks with four.
At least based on the sportsbooks, you shouldn’t expect much drama on championship weekend — which means we should all brace for absolute and utter hell breaking loose, of course.
Friday night and on into Saturday, the 10 FBS conferences will hold their respective league championship games, the results of which will not only shape the College Football Playoff but the New Year’s Six Bowls and all the way down to the lower-tier bowls. As of this posting, and by way of the BetMGM Sportsbook, nearly half of those 10 title games feature double-digit odds:
- ACC — No. 23 Virginia vs. No. 3 Clemson (-28½)
- Big Ten — No. 1 Ohio State (-15½) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
- Mountain West — Hawaii vs. No. 19 Boise State (-13½)
- AAC — No. 20 Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Memphis (-10½)
A fifth, the Big 12 championship game, is nearly double-digits as No. 6 Oklahoma is a 9½-point favorite over No. 7 Baylor.
The other five matchups have hovered around seven points or so, including the SEC title game featuring 6½-point favorite and second-ranked LSU clashing with No. 4 Georgia, since the matchups were decided last weekend:
- Pac-12 (Friday night) — No. 5 Utah (-6½) vs. No. 13 Oregon
- Sun Belt — Louisiana vs. No. 21 Appalachian State (-6½)
- MAC — Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan (-6½)
- Conference USA — UAB vs. Florida Atlantic (-7½)
Some history was made overnight that involves both sides of The Game.
Wednesday night, sixth-ranked Ohio State took seventh-ranked North Carolina to the woodshed in a 74-49 win, handing the Tar Heels the basketball program’s worst-ever home loss at the Dean Dome under Roy Williams. Four days earlier, second-ranked Ohio State took 10th-ranked Michigan to the woodshed in a 56-27 win, handing the Wolverines their eighth straight loss — and 15th in 16 meetings — in the rivalry.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, this marks the first time in nearly three decades and just the second time ever that one school had scored wins in Associated Press Top-10 matchups in football and basketball in a span of four days or fewer. The only other school to pull off that feat? Michigan, in 1992-93.
I have no clue what it actually all means, but it sounds pretty impressive. And fairly hilarious that it involves both sides of the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
One-half of the Apple Cup saw its head football coach surprisingly leave earlier this week. Today, the coach of the other half signaled he’s not going anywhere for a while.
Late Thursday morning, and with rumors swirling that he could be in play for the open Arkansas job, Washington State announced that it has reached an agreement on a contract extension with Mike Leach. The extension is for one year, which means Leach is now signed through the 2024 season.
Per the school’s release, Leach’s 2020 compensation will be $4 million, while the following four years he is also scheduled to make $4 million per year. Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.
In 2019, Leach’s guaranteed compensation was $3.75 million.
“Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched,” said athletic director Pat Chun in a statement. “He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program.”
Leach is in the midst of his eighth season at Wazzu, guiding the Cougars to a 55-46 record overall and 36-36 mark in Pac-12 play in that span. Leach had taken over a team that won a combined nine games in the four years before The Pirate landed in Pullman.
Wazzu will also play in a fifth-straight bowl game later this year; prior to Leach’s arrival, the football program had never appeared in more than three bowl games in a row (2001-03).
I would never, ever be confused with a uniform fashionista, but these are too bad-ass to not note.
As has become customary, Navy and its apparel partner, Under Armour, on Thursday unveiled special uniforms for its annual rivalry game with rival Army the Saturday after next. “Inspired by Navy Football’s uniforms of the 1960s,” a release from the service academy began, “this throwback uniform pays tribute to those who have paved the road to greatness in Navy Football history.”
Also from the release:
With 139 years of college football history, there are few programs in the country who boast richer traditions than Navy, yet the 1960s era of Navy football in particular sticks out. From 1960-63, Navy posted a 30-12 record, went 4-0 against Army, was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country and played in both the Orange and Sugar Bowls. Navy produced two Heisman Trophy winners during that time with Joe Bellino winning the award in 1960 and Roger Staubach in 1963.
The uniform numbers of the two Heisman winners will be recognized on the front of the helmets, which will pay tribute to the ones worn during the sixties.
(For more photos, click HERE.)
First contested in 1890, this year’s meeting will be the 120th playing of the Army-Navy game. Navy leads the series 60-52-7, although Army has won the last three after snapping a 14-game losing streak in 2016.