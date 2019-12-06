Report: Illinois headed to Redbox Bowl, most likely vs. Cal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Illinois is headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2014, and the Illini’s destination has reportedly leaked two days early.

According to Mark Tupper of WAND-TV in Decatur, Ill., Illinois will play in the Redbox Bowl, most likely against Cal.

The Illini have played in the game once previously, beating UCLA 20-14 when the game was known as the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl and played at the San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park. That team was coached by Vic Koenning on an interim basis, as Ron Zook was fired that November.

Tupper reports that 8-4 Indiana, 6-6 Illinois and 6-6 Michigan State are among the same tranche of Big Ten teams slotted for the Redbox, Pinstripe and Quick Lane Bowls. Michigan State played in the Redbox Bowl last season, so they’re out. Indiana is slotted for the Pinstripe for reasons Tupper doesn’t make clear, leaving the Redbox for Lovie Smith and company.

Cal has played in the 17-year-old Redbox Bowl once previously, defeating Miami 24-17 in 2008 when the game was known as the Emerald Bowl.

The Redbox Bowl will be played Monday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Neither school nor the bowl has confirmed the report; bowl assignments will be revealed Sunday evening.