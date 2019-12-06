Second Stanford defensive lineman this week enters transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been nearly 24 full hours since our last portal post, so we were due. Long overdue, actually.

First reported by the SEC Network‘s Cole Cubelic and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Jovan Swann has taken the first step in leaving Stanford by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. While the redshirt junior defensive lineman is currently in the portal, he could also pull his name out and remain down on The Farm.

Stanford, conversely, could also yank his scholarship at the end of the current semester.

Stanford DL Jovan Swann has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 5, 2019

In 12 games this season, Swann was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 7½ and tied for second with four sacks. Last season, Swann earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after finishing second on the Cardinal with 4½ sacks.

As a graduate transfer, Swann would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.

Swann is the second Stanford lineman to enter the portal this week. A couple of days ago, defensive tackle Michael Williams opted for entry into the transfer database. The starting lineman was credited with six tackles for loss and two quarterback hits this season.