Miami (OH) captures first title since 2010 after topping Central Michigan in MAC Championship Game

By Bryan FischerDec 7, 2019, 3:48 PM EST
The best team in the MAC for much of the last two seasons finally has the hardware to go with their record.

Using the same formula that has carried them to success this year, Miami (OH) notched a 26-21 win over Central Michigan in the MAC Championship Game to cap off a wild and strange 2019 in the midwestern league in an appropriate manner.

This being the MAC, you would think that would be behind an offense piling up points and yards a plenty. That’s not the RedHawks way however as the program fueled by their defense and special teams came up big again in those areas. That included a game-opening 97 yard kick return to the doorstep, stuffing a fake punt later on and some clutch kicks off the leg of Sam Sloman.

After a lackluster first half offensively, Miami did get things going after the break. Freshman QB Brett Gabbert wound up throwing for 196 yards and a touchdown while tailback Jaylon Bester managed 66 yards and a score rushing. Wideout Jack Sorenson was the real threat with the ball in his hands though as he notched 123 yards and the lone touchdown that came via the pass.

The result denied the Chippewas a chance for a storybook ending to their remarkable turnaround story under new head coach Jim McElwain. They still managed to win the MAC West just a year after notching only one victory but coming up just shy of winning the league has to still sting. Tennessee/Houston transfer Quinten Dormady threw for 232 yards, a TD and a pick in the losing effort while Tommy Lazzaro was a threat with his legs in rushing for two scores.

CMU had the better offense overall, but outside of two sustained drives and a final rally that came within a Hail Mary of happening, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

The victory instead gives the RedHawks their first conference title since 2010 and eight wins since that season as well. Chuck Martin has done a masterful job guiding this group in conference play recently and now can celebrate finally reaching the mountain top and making #MACtion all Miami’s.

No. 21 Appalachian State wins second-straight Sun Belt Championship Game, awaits bowl fate

By Kevin McGuireDec 7, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
For the second consecutive season, No. 21 Appalachian State (12-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) managed to defeat Louisiana (10-3, 7-1 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. And now, after holding on for a 45-38 victory on Saturday, the Mountaineers have a chance to sit back, watch the rest of the Group of Five race cross the finish line and wait to see if the College Football Playoff selection committee will reward them with a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

Appalachian State cruised its way to a big halftime lead on Louisiana (35-17) and then the offense lost some of its explosiveness in the second half. A handful of punts and a lost fumble by Zac Thomas allowed Louisiana to continue to hang around. The Appalachian State defense was the only way the Mountaineers reached the end zone after halftime with Josh Thomas returning a picked off Levi Lewis pass 15 yards for a score in the third quarter. But the damage in the first half was enough to help get the job done on this day even as Louisiana put together a strong second-half effort to pull within one score.

Lewis did his part to keep Louisiana in the game with 354 passing yards and four touchdowns. Appalachian State also gave up over 500 yards of offense to the Ragin’ Cajuns, with 31 first downs given up. It wasn’t quite the performance that solidified any last-second case for the selection committee to consider Appalachian State for the Cotton Bowl, but none of that ultimately takes away from the latest achievement in the school’s history since moving up from the FCS to FBS.

Appalachian State has now won 12 games for the first time since moving up to the FBS, and they will now have a chance to win their fifth consecutive bowl game (which would be a clean 5-0 all-time). the program, in its first year under Eli Drinkwitz after Scott Satterfield left for Louisville, is now 44-12 since the start of the 2015 season, its second at the FBS level and as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

A Cotton Bowl invite will likely not be in the cards for Appalachian State, although having a pair of victories over power conference competition (South Carolina of the SEC and UNC of the ACC) and just one loss and a double-digit victory in the conference championship game is nothing to quickly dismiss. But given the most recent College Football Playoff selection committee rankings, Appalachian State jumping ahead of the AAC champion (Memphis or Cincinnati) and potentially Boise State (if Boise State wins the Mountain West Conference) are not exactly odds that give Appalachian State too much of a chance to play in the biggest bowl game in program history.

A spot in the New Orleans Bowl is probably the most likely destination now for Appalachian State, although the New Orleans Bowl would not mind getting to host Louisiana if Appalachian State can get another bowl matchup that will make for an attractive TV matchup with another power conference opponent.

Ever wanted to see Tom Brady take part in O-H-I-O while wearing Ohio State gear? Here ya go

By John TaylorDec 7, 2019, 3:56 PM EST
College football rivalries have been, and will always be, the absolute greatest.

Last Saturday afternoon, top-ranked Ohio State pounded No. 13 Michigan 56-27 in the Big House.  It was the Buckeyes’ eighth-straight win in the rivalry and 15th in the last 16 meetings.

As is ofttimes the case when it comes to rivals when they make their way into the pros, a few members of the NFL’s New England Patriots placed a bet on the outcome of the latest playing of The Game.  So, Saturday, two Patriots from the losing side of the wager, including G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, were forced to pay up.

By being two of the letters in O-H-I-O.  While wearing Ohio State gear.

I don’t care who you are, that is O-H-I-larious.

For the record, U-M went 4-1 during Brady’s time in Ann Arbor.  Chase Winovich, the “I” in the group shot, went 0-3.

No. 6 Oklahoma hopes 5th straight Big 12 title will be enough for 3rd straight Playoff berth

By Zach BarnettDec 7, 2019, 3:49 PM EST
In the first four years since his hiring, Oklahoma rode Lincoln Riley‘s offense to four Big 12 championships. The No. 6 Sooners made it a perfect 5-for-5 on Saturday, but this time they overcame their offense and leaned on their defense to hold off a resilient No. 7 Baylor, 30-23 in overtime.

The Sooners blew two 10-point leads, endured two Jalen Hurts turnovers, knocked Baylor’s top two quarterbacks out of the game only to see the third stringer rally the Bears to overtime, but the Sooners’ defense forced three incompletions and a sack in the extra frame to preserve the win.

Oklahoma (12-1, 9-1 Big 12), who has won on a league-best 13 championships — all of them coming in the past 20 seasons — and five consecutive, will now turn its attention to Atlanta, where a No. 2 LSU win over No. 4 Georgia likely sends the crimson and cream to the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in Riley’s five seasons and three consecutive.

But before Oklahoma could think about the Playoff, the Sooners first had to win this game.

After a pair of punts to open the game, CeeDee Lamb — who missed OU’s epic comeback in Waco last month — announced his presence with a 71-yard reception, taking the ball from OU’s 22-yard line to the Baylor 7. Kennedy Brooks provided the Sooners’ only first half touchdown two plays later with a 6-yard rush.

The Sooner defense then forced a three-and-out and again pushed into the Bear red zone, but a third down sack by James Lockhart forced a 44-yard Gabe Brkic field goal.

Baylor’s offense continued struggling after falling behind 10-0, as their next two possessions failed to gain a single yard. However, the Bear defense stiffened, and James Lynch forced a fumble while sacking Jalen Hurts, which BU’s Terrel Bernard recovered at the Oklahoma 29. Baylor again struggled to move forward, gaining just three yards, but the field position allowed John Mayers to get Baylor on the board with a 44-yard field goal at the 10:20 mark of the second quarter.

The Bears then forced a punt on OU’s third consecutive possession, and backup quarterback Gerry Bohanon checked into the game after Charlie Brewer exited to be evaluated for a possible head injury. Bohanon and Jon Lovett combined to register Baylor’s first first down in a quarter and a half, but the Bears gained just one and punted on a 4th-and-14 from the OU 45.

That punt put Baylor’s offense back on the field — its defense. As Hurts threw to Lee Morris, Morris slipped and Jordan Williams snared it for the Bears, returning the ball to the OU 23. After a sack and an incompletion, Bohanon’s stat line read seven total touches for minus-5 yards. So, naturally, he threw a 33-yard strike to Tyquan Thornton on 3rd-and-20 to tie the game with 2:59 left in the first half.

The touchdown was Baylor’s first since the 11:02 mark of the second quarter… of the first Baylor-OU game, ending a streak of 12 straight drives that ended shy of the end zone.

Now facing its own scoring drought, Oklahoma went three-and-out, as its possession was derailed when Lynch again sacked Hurts for a 7-yard loss on 2nd-and-2. A 39-yard punt gave Baylor the ball at its own 47 with 1:22 left in the first half, and Bohanon converted another 3rd-and-long by throwing a 29-yard moonshot to Thornton, turning a 3rd-and-11 at the OU 40 into a 1st-and-10 at the 11 with 29 seconds left, and a 28-yard Mayers field goal gave Baylor, at that point the owner of all of 98 yards of total offense, a 13-10 lead halftime lead.

Oklahoma began the second half much the way it started the first. The defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense went 63 yards to set up a tying 24-yard Brkic field goal. The play before the field goal was one of those you immediately marked with an asterisk: after calling timeout, Riley dialed up a QB draw on 3rd-and-8, which did not achieve the line to gain.

Still, Oklahoma forced yet another three-and-out on Baylor’s next touch, and then the Sooners took the lead at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter with an 18-yard Nick Basquine catch (his first since 2016) to cap an 8-play, 74-yard drive. Yet another Baylor punt later, Oklahoma pushed its lead to 10 with a 24-yard Brkic field goal. With its lead at 23-13 with 10:31 to play in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma had control of the game, but they had not put it away.

Having gained all of 13 second half yards at that point, Baylor pulled Bohanon for third-string quarterback Jacob Zeno, and that move immediately paid off when his first pass found Trestan Ebner for an 81-yard catch-and-run score, bring the Bears back within 23-20 with 9:41 remaining. As fitting with this game’s character, a team that gained 111 yards in the first three quarters out of nowhere connected on the longest touchdown pass in Big 12 Championship history.

Oklahoma moved 31 yards on its next touch but again failed to put the game away, as Riley elected to punt on 4th-and-7 from the Baylor 44 with 6:11 to go. He would immediately regret the decision.

After a Bears offensive lineman was caught downfield, negating an 18-yard connection to Denzel Mims, Zeno hit Chris Platt for a 78-yard catch-and-run, moving the ball from his own 5 to OU’s 17. While Brewer and Bohanon went 7-of-21 for 71 yards, Zeno to that point was 2-of-2 for 159 yards. His third pass, though, sailed wide of Platt on 3rd-and-3, and forcing a 27-yard Mayers field goal.

A game that Oklahoma led 10-0 just over 10 minutes in and 23-13 seven minutes prior was now tied at 23 with 3:25 remaining.

A 31-yard rollout pass to Lamb overcame a holding call and pushed the ball from OU’s 15 to near midfield, but Lamb could not corral a 3rd-and-3 pass with 1:14 to go, and Riley elected to punt rather than risk giving Baylor the ball inside Sooner territory. Reeves Mundschau‘s punt rolled all the way to the Baylor 1 and the game went to overtime.

Baylor won the toss, and Oklahoma scored in three plays. A face mask of Lamb moved the ball to Baylor’s 11, a Hurts run pushed it to the 5, and Rhamondre Stevenson did the rest on a patented OU GT pull.

Oklahoma’s defense dominated the extra frame. After incomplete passes on 1st- and 2nd-and-10, the Sooners sacked Zeno on third down, then forced a hurried incompletion on 4th-and-20 to secure the win.

OU dominated the game everywhere but the scoreboard. The Sooners out-gained Baylor 433-265 and limited the Bears to just eight first downs, 3-of-15 on third down, and its three quarterbacks to just nine completions on 26 attempts. In fact, outside of Zeno’s 81- and 78-yarders and Bohanon’s 33-yarder, Baylor was 6-of-23 for 38 yards through the air. The Bears were also credited with 35 rushing yards on 29 attempts, including sacks. Meaning, outside of those three long completions, Baylor gained 71 yards on 52 plays.

For Oklahoma, Hurts went 17-of-24 for 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing for 38 yards on 23 carries. Brooks rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries and Stevenson totaled 48 yards on eight attempts; both players scored touchdowns. Lamb caught eight passes for 173 yards.

FAU flying high in Conference USA championship game vs UAB, up 35-6 at halftime

By Kevin McGuireDec 7, 2019, 3:23 PM EST
If this indeed the final curtain call for Lane Kiffin on the sidelines at FAU, he seems to be going out in style. With rumors about Kiffin’s coaching future swirling around, FAU does not look to be distracted at all. The Owls have a dominant 35-6 lead on UAB in the Conference USA championship game.

FAU put the first points on the board in the first quarter with a strong effort on the goal line by BJ Emmons. Emmons finished off the 10-play drive after carrying the football four times earlier on the drive. It appeared FAU may have scored one play earlier on a long run by Malcolm Davidson, but Davidson stepped out of bounds before crossing the goal line. UAB answered with a field goal on the ensuing possession, but it has been all Owls from that point on leading up to halftime.

Chris Robison has thrown a trio of touchdowns, one each to DeAngelo AntoineJohn Mitchell, and Harrison Bryant, to help FAU take the commanding lead. Robison heading to the locker room after his third touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half after coming off the field limping. There is no word on his status moving forward.

The FAU special teams also got in on the scoring with a blocked UAB punt being returned a short distance by Eddie Williams seven yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

FAU has out-gained UAB 304-97 after 30 minutes of play. It’s been a full-time effort so far for the Owls, who are playing on their home field for this one.