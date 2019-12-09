Report: Penn State OC Ricky Rahne to be next head coach at Old Dominion

Old Dominion’s search for a head coach may have come to a close. Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne will be named the next head coach of the Monarchs, according to a report from FootballScoop.com.

Old Dominion has yet to officially announce the hiring the time of this post, but that could be coming shortly (in which case this post will be updated with the official confirmation from the school).

Rahne has been a part of the Penn State coaching staff under James Franklin since 2014. Rahne came to Penn State from Vanderbilt with Franklin after coaching on Franklin’s Vanderbilt staff for three seasons. Rahne served as an interim offensive coordinator in 2015 for Penn State’s bowl game following the firing of offensive coordinator John Donovan. Rahne remained as the quarterback coach when Penn State hired Joe Moorhead to be the offensive coordinator. Rahne was given the permanent title of offensive coordinator after the 2017 season after Moorhead was hired to be the head coach at Mississippi State.

It is unknown at this time if Rahne will stay on board Penn State’s coaching staff to coach the offense in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis, thus pulling double-duty coaching the Penn State offense and taking over control as head coach at Old Dominion. Expect that to be addressed whenever Rahne gets a chance to address the media following a formal introduction.

Rahne would replace Bobby Wilder as head coach of Old Dominion. Wilder resigned from the position earlier this month after 13 years with the school, including 11 seasons. Wilder helped to start up the football program from scratch in 2007 and compiled a record of 77-56 as the program ascended quickly to join Conference USA at the FBS level.

