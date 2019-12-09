Report: Penn State OC Ricky Rahne to be next head coach at Old Dominion

Old Dominion’s search for a head coach may have come to a close. Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne will be named the next head coach of the Monarchs, according to a report from FootballScoop.com.
Old Dominion has yet to officially announce the hiring the time of this post, but that could be coming shortly (in which case this post will be updated with the official confirmation from the school).
Rahne has been a part of the Penn State coaching staff under James Franklin since 2014. Rahne came to Penn State from Vanderbilt with Franklin after coaching on Franklin’s Vanderbilt staff for three seasons. Rahne served as an interim offensive coordinator in 2015 for Penn State’s bowl game following the firing of offensive coordinator John Donovan. Rahne remained as the quarterback coach when Penn State hired Joe Moorhead to be the offensive coordinator. Rahne was given the permanent title of offensive coordinator after the 2017 season after Moorhead was hired to be the head coach at Mississippi State.
It is unknown at this time if Rahne will stay on board Penn State’s coaching staff to coach the offense in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis, thus pulling double-duty coaching the Penn State offense and taking over control as head coach at Old Dominion. Expect that to be addressed whenever Rahne gets a chance to address the media following a formal introduction.
Rahne would replace Bobby Wilder as head coach of Old Dominion. Wilder resigned from the position earlier this month after 13 years with the school, including 11 seasons. Wilder helped to start up the football program from scratch in 2007 and compiled a record of 77-56 as the program ascended quickly to join Conference USA at the FBS level.
For the second time this season, President Donald Trump will attend a college football game. Trump will attend the annual Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia this weekend.
This will be the third time Trump will have attended the Army-Navy Game since being elected in 2016, although this will be the second time Trump will do so since being sworn into office. Trump attended last year’s Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia. He also attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-Elect.
As is tradition, it is expected Trump will participate in the coin flip prior to the start of the game and sit in the stands on both sides of the field, spending part of the game in the Army stands and the other half in the Navy stands. For those attending the game, security will be tighter than usual with the president in attendance.
Earlier this season, Trump attended the Alabama-LSU game, a battle of the top two teams in the country at the time, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Trump has also previously attended the College Football Playoff national championship game two seasons ago between Alabama and Georgia.
Navy is looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Army in the rivalry game.
One potential head coaching candidate for a handful of schools has been taken off the table. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley agreed to a revised contract to remain a part of the coaching staff, Utah announced on Monday.
“We are excited to announce that Morgan Scalley will continue to be a part of Utah football for years to come,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a released statement. “Morgan’s impact on our program as both a player and a coach has been invaluable to our success.”
“I’m grateful to be in this position, and fully committed to the Utah Football Family,” Scalley said. “I sincerely appreciate Coach Whittingham and Mark Harlan for their trust and belief in me. I love this place, my family loves it here, and I am excited to continue working with our staff and players to build something special at the University of Utah.”
The announcement from Utah didn’t specify the exact length of the coaching contract, but the specific use of the phrase “long-term” seems to suggest there could be more to the plan for Scalley and his future in Salt Lake City. A potential opportunity to be the successor to Whittingham has been a popular reaction once the news broke Monday, and that would seem to make sense.
Scalley has been a part of the Utah coaching staff for 12 years. He is also a former Utah football player, earning All-American honors to go with All-Mountain West Conference honors and being named a Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West in 2004. After completing his playing time with the Utes, Scalley quickly joined the Utah coaching staff under Whittingham, first as an administrative assistant in 2006 and later as a graduate assistant before taking on the role as safeties coach in 2008.
Whittingham, who turns 61 next season, still has some good years in front of him after guiding the program to the Pac-12 championship game this season, but finding a way to secure Scalley for a long-term future is a pretty sensible move by Whittingham and the program. At least for now, it will keep Scalley from leaving the program to take on any number of Group of 5 coaching opportunities.
All four coaches taking a team to the College Football Playoff and two more who saw dramatic turnaround seasons were named finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday. Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney are all in the running for this particular coach of the year award after leading their programs to the College Football Playoff. They are joined by Minnesota’s PJ Fleck and Baylor’s Matt Rhule as finalists for the award.
Day, Orgeron, and Swinney all went undefeated this season en route to a conference championship. Riley is 12-1 this season with the Big 12 championship. Rhule saw the biggest turnarounds this season while taking Baylor to the Big 12 championship game. Fleck’s Minnesota came up one game shy of playing in its first Big Ten championship game.
Swinney won the award in 2015 is the only coach in the running for the award for the second time. Every other coach would be a first-time winner. Army’s Jeff Monken won the award last season.
Kenny Willekes has won the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation’s top former walk-on, it was announced Monday.
A product of Rockford, Mich., Willekes walked on the Michigan State roster in 2015, played one game as a redshirt freshman in 2016, then exploded as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, a year in which he started 12 of 13 games and led the club in sacks (seven) and tackles for loss (14.5).
As a junior, Willekes was a First Team All-American, winner of the Smith-Brown Award as the Big Ten’s defensive lineman of the year, and the first defensive end to win Michigan State’s Governor’s Award as the team MVP after again leading the team with 8.5 sacks and 20.5 TFLs.
Willekes again led the team in havoc reeked this fall, as he posted a career-high nine sacks while sitting 0.5 TFLs off the team lead with 14.5.
With one game left as a Spartan, Willekes owns 24.5 career sacks with a 49.5 tackles for loss.
The Burlsworth Trophy was created to honor former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, whose nasty play and black-rimmed glasses made him one of the most popular offensive linemen of his day. He walked on the Razorbacks’ roster in 1994 and became a First Team All-SEC player by 1998. Taken by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft, Burlsworth was killed in an automobile accident just 11 days following the draft.
Created in 2010, previous winners include Baker Mayfield (2015-16), Luke Falk (2017) and Hunter Renfrow (2018).