LSU, Alabama headline coaches’ All-SEC teams

Didn’t see that one coming, did you?
Late Monday morning, the SEC unveiled its 2019 all-conference team, as voted upon by the league’s coaches. SEC champion LSU and West runner-up Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with six apiece. SEC East champion Georgia was next up with four, while East runner-up Florida had three.
The Crimson Tide placed 14 players on the first- and second-teams, the most of any single school. The Tigers, LSU, version, were next at 11.
All told, 13 of the 14 schools in the conference placed at least one player on either team. Vanderbilt was the only team without a player selected.
According to the conference’s release, more than a dozen players have now been recognized twice on the All-SEC teams: Raekwon Davis (Alabama), Albert Okwuegbunam (Missouri), Trey Smith (Tennessee), Andrew Thomas (Georgia), Jerry Jeudy (Alabama), Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Grant Delpit (LSU), Braden Mann (Texas A&M), Alex Leatherwood (Alabama), D’Andre Swift (Georgia), Lynn Bowden Jr. (Kentucky), Derrick Brown (Auburn), CJ Henderson (Florida) and Rodrigo Blankenship (Georgia).
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
C
Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
WR
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
QB
Joe Burrow, LSU
RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
D’Andre Swift, Georgia
ALL-PURPOSE
Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
DEFENSE
DL
Derrick Brown, Auburn
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Jonathan Greenard, Florida
Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB
J.R. Reed, Georgia
Grant Delpit, LSU
Xavier McKinney, Alabama
CJ Henderson, Florida
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
P
Braden Mann, Texas A&M
RETURN SPECIALIST
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL
Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Adrian Magee, LSU
Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
Damien Lewis, LSU
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
Devonta Smith, Alabama
Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
QB
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
Najee Harris, Alabama
ALL-PURPOSE
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL
Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Benito Jones, Ole Miss
Rashard Lawrence, LSU
Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB
Daniel Bituli, Tennessee
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Terrell Lewis, Alabama
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Nigel Warrior, Tennessee
Jacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P
Max Duffy, Kentucky
RETURN SPECIALIST
*Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
*Treylon Burks, Arkansas
*Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
*Christian Tutt, Auburn
*Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
(* – Ties)