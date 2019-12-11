Ex-Auburn OC Kenny Dillingham officially hired at Florida State

When it was first reported earlier this week that Kenny Dillingham would be taking his leave of The Plains, it was assumed he’d be headed to Tallahassee. Wednesday evening, that assumption became a reality as Mike Norvell formally introduced Dillingham as the offensive coordinator on his first Florida State staff.

The 29-year-old Dillingham will also serve as the Seminoles’ quarterbacks coach.

“I’m excited to announce the addition of Kenny Dillingham to the Florida State family as our new offensive coordinator,” Norvell said in a statement. “Kenny is one of the most innovative minds in football. He is going to bring a relentless work ethic and passion for the development of our student-athletes in every capacity. Kenny has a unique quality of youth and incredible experience which enhances the learning experience with our players and recruits. He is one of the best leaders that I have been around and will be a tremendous asset to our program on and off the field. We are honored to have him and his wife Bri joining us in Tallahassee.”

Norvell and Dillingham are quite familiar with each other as the latter joined the former’s extended Memphis football staff as a graduate assistant in 2016. He was promoted to quarterbacks/tight ends coach the following season before being named the Tigers’ coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018.

After one season in that role, he took the same jobs at Auburn, where he spent one season before rejoining his former boss.

“I’m excited to be at one of the best programs in college football and back with one of the best offensive minds, Coach Norvell,” Dillingham said. “This is going to be a program built on playmakers. I’m fired up to be here and ready to get to work.”