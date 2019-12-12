OT Devery Hamilton is 11th Stanford player to enter transfer portal in December

The Stanford Cardinal are likely to lose an offensive lineman to a transfer. Senior offensive tackle Devery Hamilton has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Cole Cubelic of SEC Network was among the first to report the transfer portal news on Thursday afternoon.

Stanford OL Devery Hamilton has entered the NCAA transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 12, 2019

Hamilton played in the first four games of the 2019 season before suffering an injury in a game against Oregon. If Hamilton does transfer to a new school, then he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer.

Stanford has been experiencing a good handful of transfer headlines since the end of the season. Hamilton is the 11th player from the Stanford program to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the month, according to 247 Sports. A player may enter the transfer portal at any time to open their recruiting process even while enrolled in school. By doing os, the player may make contact with any other football program like any other recruit may. The player can also withdraw their name from the portal should they opt to remain where they are.

Follow @KevinOnCFB