Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike leaving for NFL, will skip bowl game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike has played his last down as an Aggie. In an announcement on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, the junior confirmed he will be declaring for the NFL draft in 2020. In addition, he announced he will not participate in Texas A&M’s bowl game.

After speaking with my family, praying and thinking about the next step, I have decided to forego my senior season and I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Madubuike announced on Twitter. “I will not be playing in the bowl game this year.”

“Leave a mark they can’t erase, neither space nor time”- HOV❤️ pic.twitter.com/vsTlG9cZM1 — Justin Madubuike (@MadubuikeJustin) December 12, 2019

Madubiuke was fifth on the team with 45 tackles this season. He recorded a team-high 11.5 tackles for a loss and had a team-high 5.5 sacks this season.

Texas A&M will face old Big 12 foe Oklahoma State in this year’s Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27.

Follow @KevinOnCFB