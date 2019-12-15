Texas Tech’s Jack Anderson eschewing draft, returning for senior year

Unlike most programs around the nation, Texas Tech was on the receiving end of some positive early-entry news this weekend.

Jack Anderson confirmed via his personal Twitter account Saturday that he feels “that it is in my best interest to forego the 2020 NFL Draft and remain at Texas Tech for my senior year.” Added the offensive lineman, “This decision has been difficult for me due to positive feedback I have received about declaring early, and my lifelong dream of having an opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Anderson was first-team All-Big 12 at guard in 2018 after earning first-team Freshman All-American honors the year before. He started the first four games in 2019 before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending upper-body injury.

That injury ended the 6-5, 320-pound lineman’s streak of consecutive starts at 29 in a row.

Because he played in four or fewer games in 2019, he could take a redshirt that would leave him with two years of eligibility he could use in 2020 and 2021. Given the feedback he says he received, though, that seems unlikely.