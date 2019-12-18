In the span of about four hours on Wednesday, the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl has taken some serious twists and turns.
First came news that a trio of Oklahoma players were set to be suspended for the game, including the Sooners’ top pass rusher. Now word has leaked out of Baton Rouge that one of LSU’s best players could be out for an entirely different reason.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Tigers tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured during the team’s Tuesday practice and his status for the semifinal is now “in doubt” as a result. A hamstring issue is initially suspected though a later report from The Athletic noted that the injury was a non-contact one that led to the junior going down.
Needless to say, even with the Heisman Trophy winner leading the potent offensive attack, the loss of Edwards-Helaire would be a significant one for Ed Orgeron’s team. The tailback has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, coming on particularly strong down the stretch as defenses have adjusted to deal with Joe Burrow more and more.
Maybe more pressing is that Edwards-Helaire is LSU’s leading rusher by nearly 1,000 yards and his two backups are both freshman with limited touches in big games. Orgeron is expected to give an update later on Wednesday evening but the outlook for the Peach Bowl certainly feels a bit different with just under 10 days to go from one of the most important games of the season on tap.
Georgia is starting to face some concerns about the depth of the offensive line as the Bulldogs prepare to take on Baylor in the sugar Bowl. Already without a couple of linemen who have chosen to skip the bowl game to focus on their potential NFL future, Georgia will now also be without offensive lineman Ben Cleveland.
According to a report from Dawgs247, Cleveland is battling some academic issues that have prevented him from being playing in the upcoming bowl game for the Bulldogs. Cleveland will reportedly remain at Georgia for his final season of eligibility in 2020. The absence of Cleveland will be another blow to the Georgia offensive line considering his playing experience on the line, including his starting experience in the trenches.
Georgia will also be without Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson in the Sugar Bowl. Both players have chosen to leave Georgia early to declare for the NFL draft.
The Alabama Crimson Tide are adding another one of the top quarterbacks in the nation with the official addition of five-star quarterback Bryce Young out of California. Young signed his National Letter of Intent to officially sign with Alabama in the Class of 2020. Young is the highest-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation and second-highest ranked player in the state of California, and sixth overall in the nation, according to the composite rankings from 247 Sports.
According to Mater Dei head coach Bruce Rollinson, Young is the best quarterback in school history. That is mighty high praise considering the quarterback lineage the school can boast. Other former quarterbacks to come out of Mater Dei include Matt Barkley (USC), Colt Brennan (Hawaii), and a pair of Heisman Trophy winners, John Huarte (Notre Dame) and Matt Leinart (USC).
Young was named the Gatorade California Player of the Year earlier this month, and he had been committed to Alabama since September. As signing day approached, the only question was whether or not a program like USC could make a late push to lead Young to flip his commitment. Fortunately for Alabama, and perhaps unfortunately for USC, that did not transpire, and the Crimson Tide have their next star quarterback in the making.
During his 2019 season, Young passed for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also rushed for 357 yards and 10 touchdowns. All of those numbers were career highs in high school. He leaves high school with 13,250 career passing yards and 152 passing touchdowns with 1,084 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
Coach Boom may have let out a few, well, Booms! on Wednesday afternoon. None were bigger for South Carolina and Will Muschamp than for the local kid staying home however.
In what is sure to bring up plenty of comparisons to a few years earlier when Jadeveon Clowney decided to stay put in the state and sign with the local SEC program, Hammond (S.C.) defensive end Jordan Burch made waves on National Signing Day by picking up the Gamecocks hat and making it official that he would be heading a few miles down the road in Columbia to play college ball.
The announcement was a massive coup for Muschamp amid a down season with the program and a host of hot seat talk about his status before the offseason had even arrived. Not only were they able to keep one of the best players in the country home for the next three (or so) years, but they also fought off some pretty serious SEC rivals for Burch’s signature too by beating out Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
Burch, a consensus five-star prospect, is widely viewed as one of the top three defensive ends in the country and a potential day one starter at the next level. He will not enroll early at South Carolina but may not need to in order to crack the team’s depth chart given the obvious talent he displayed the past few seasons in leading a local powerhouse to great success.
Clemson was also strongly considered but they lost out to their Palmetto State rival in a rare decision that didn’t go Dabo Swinney’s way. Instead, it’s Muschamp who can do more than a few fist pumps and let out a handful of expletives as Burch decided to not fly far from the nest at all and try to lead a defensive turnaround at the program in his near literal backyard.
One of the bigger storylines that has developed over the last few recruiting classes has been USC losing it’s once iron-fisted grip on the top prospects in their talent-rich backyard. Not only have national powers like Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State started coming in and grabbing guys, but their conference rivals like Washington and, especially, Oregon have started to do more than cherry pick some of the best of the best from the region.
Case in point came in the latest big coup for the Ducks as five-star Upland (Calif.) linebacker Justin Flowe donned the ‘O’ logo on ESPN and commited to Mario Cristobal’s program.
The commitment from the 6-foot-2, 225 pounder comes on the heels of Oregon landing No. 1 overall prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Southern California last year. The latter came on strong for the team as a true freshman in 2019, making numerous plays as a terror off the edge at defensive end for the Ducks in helping them capture the Pac-12 title and earn a Rose Bowl berth.
Now Cristobal can add Flowe to the mix right behind Thibodeaux, bringing in what most recruiting services consider to be a top 10 overall prospect and the top linebacker on the board to a defense that will need somebody to replace the production being lost with captain Troy Dye leaving to graduation.
Clemson was heavily in the mix for Flowe during most of his recruitment and both programs had to withstand several charges from local power USC as well. In the end though, the impressive recruiting machine out of Eugene claimed another big win in Southern California as the landscape certainly seems to have shifted in the Southland.