When Utah gave defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley a new contract in early December, the move was thought to be the result of his name being connected to several high profile openings like at Texas and even a few Group of Five head coaching gigs. There was also plenty of speculation in Salt Lake City and beyond that the deal doubled as a wink and a nod that the former Utes safety would one day take over for Kyle Whittingham at his alma mater.

Well, there might be a little more to that latter point and not just in a subtle way either.

Per a report from KSL out of the Beehive State, Scalley “may have received some type of assurance of being promoted (to head coach) upon Whittingham’s retirement” from AD Mark Harlan when negotiating his new deal to stay put as defensive coordinator. The website even asked directly if that were the case and predictably got rebuffed with a middling answer that neither confirmed nor denied anything.

“Not going to discuss that,” Scalley told KSL about any potential head coach-in-waiting setup.

Scalley became the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 2016 and has long been viewed as one of the top assistants out West. His name was connected to openings like UNLV and Colorado State this offseason but it wasn’t too surprising to ultimately see him stay put at his longtime home with a raise and more guaranteed years.

“We are excited to announce that Morgan Scalley will continue to be a part of Utah football for years to come,” Whittingham said in a statement at the time. “Morgan’s impact on our program as both a player and a coach has been invaluable to our success.”

It remains to be seen when Whittingham decides to spend more time on the ski slopes than the practice fields but he did just turn 60 during the 2019 season and certainly would seem comfortable turning the reigns over to somebody who he coached as a player and groomed as a successor on his own staff. Nobody knows exactly what kind of timeline the school or the head coach are on but there’s been enough hints in recent weeks to suggest that both might have a plan in mind for the somewhat near future and that Scalley is heavily involved with it.