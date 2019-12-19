The self-proclaimed ‘World Wide Leader’ in sports is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to broadcasting two of the biggest college football games of the season. In an announcement made on Thursday ahead of bowl season kicking off, ESPN confirmed plans for yet another “MegaCast” for the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl games that double as the College Football Playoff Semifinal games on December 28.
In addition to the standard game broadcast on the main ESPN channel, there will be at least nine other ways for fans to watch No. 1 LSU take on No. 4 Oklahoma in Atlanta or see No. 2 Ohio State take on reigning national champion Clemson in Glendale, Arizona. This includes a split-screen broadcast on ESPN2 and a Film Room setup on ESPNU that sadly does not have any coaches involved like in past years. A Skycam view (ESPNews) and a stats-centric “DataCenter” presentation (GoalLine) will also be in the mix on linear television and join radio broadcasts over the TV copy (SEC Network/ACC Network/ESPN app) as well. Also available online is an option to watch the All-22 view of both games.
On the main telecast, ESPN has assigned their top crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi to the Fiesta Bowl, while Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge handle the Peach Bowl. As you can expect, there will be hours upon hours of pregame and postgame coverage as well.
No matter how you wind up watching though, the most important thing to keep in mind might be that the Peach Bowl between the Tigers and Sooners starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 while the Fiesta Bowl is set to kickoff around 8 p.m. ET between the Buckeyes and the other set of Tigers. How you choose to take in the action is up to you but there should be no shortage of options to keep one entertained beyond the action on the field.