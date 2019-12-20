Ed Orgeron of LSU claims Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award

When it comes to myriad Coach of the Year award honors to be handed out this month, get ready to hear a lot about Ed Orgeron of LSU.
Saturday afternoon, the Football Writers Association of America announced Orgeron as the 2019 winner of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award. Orgeron is the third LSU head coach to claim an award named in honor of the Hall of Fame native of Louisiana, joining Paul Dietzel in 1958 and Nick Saban in 2003. Both of those coaches went on to win the national championship in those seasons.
The other finalists for this year’s award were Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz (now at Missouri), SMU’s Sonny Dykes, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, Memphis’ Mike Norvell (now at Florida State), Baylor’s Matt Rhule and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.
“Coach Orgeron is an incredibly deserving winner of this prestigious honor,” 2019 FWAA president Matt Fortuna said. “From the ways he has reinvented his program on and off the field, to the bonds he has formed with his players, it is easy to see how he has led LSU to a No. 1 ranking this season. (LSU quarterback) Joe Burrow’s Heisman speech alone made me want to run through a brick wall for Coach O.”
Orgeron has LSU sitting at 13-0 on the season and heading into the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers secured that No. 1 seed with the football program’s 12th SEC championship.
“Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers’ impressive 13-0 regular season record is a testament to Coach O’s relentless leadership and guidance of one of college football’s most storied programs,” said Eddie Robinson III, grandson of the legendary coach. “Congratulations Coach Orgeron from the Robinson Family on winning the 2019 ‘Eddie’!”
When it came to replacing Danny Gonzales, Arizona State didn’t have to look very far.
Wednesday, New Mexico confirmed the Arizona State defensive coordinator as its next head coach. Two days later, Arizona State announced Tony White as Danny Gonzales’ replacement at coordinator.
White had spent the past two seasons as Herm Edwards‘ defensive backs coach. He also carried the title of passing-game coordinator.
Prior to his time in the desert, White was on coaching staffs at San Diego State (2009-17) and New Mexico (2008). In 2007, he served as a graduate assistant at UCLA.
In addition to White’s ascension, ASU also announced a new title for Antonio Pierce.
Pierce spent the past two seasons as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. This year, he’ll also carry the title of associate head coach.
Arizona State (7-5) is in the midst of preparing for the Sun Bowl matchup with Florida State New Year’s Eve afternoon. In its second season under Edwards, ASU is looking for its most wins in a season since 2014.
On the heels of a historic turnaround at SMU, Sonny Dykes has been rewarded with a shiny new contract extension.
Friday afternoon, SMU confirmed that it has reached a signed agreement with Dykes on an extended deal. The details of the extension, including length and salary, were not disclosed by the private institution.
Dykes is in the midst of his second season at SMU. In the first, they were a very pedestrian 5-7. The second, however, has the Mustangs sitting at 10-2, with a bowl game still remaining. It’s already the program’s most wins since the pre-death penalty season of 1984.
“Sonny and Kate have proven to be a perfect fit for SMU,” said athletic director Rick Hart in a statement. “Coach Dykes has assembled a quality staff and built a winning culture within our football program. As a result, we are experiencing record results on the field and in the classroom. Our connection to the community has never been stronger. We look forward to building upon this success with Sonny at the helm for years to come.”
“I am humbled and honored that SMU has made this strong commitment to me, my family and our talented staff,” a statement from Dykes began. “We are proud of what has been accomplished but look forward to incredible things ahead. President Turner, Rick Hart and I are aligned in our passion and vision for SMU Football. I am thankful for their continued support and leadership. SMU is a special place with special people. Kate and I are blessed to be a part of the SMU community. Rest assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to make the SMU family and the entire city of Dallas proud.”
SMU will face Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl tomorrow. The postseason game will mark the Mustangs’ first since 2017 and just their second since 2012.
After spending the majority of the 2019 season as a starter along the Wyoming defensive line, Javaree Jackson has seen his time in Laramie come to an end.
Earlier this week, Craig Bohl announced that Jackson had been indefinitely suspended from his football program. The only reason given at the time was an unspecified violation of team rules. A couple of days later, a UW official confirmed that Jackson has been dismissed from the Cowboys team.
As was the case with the suspension, no specific reason for the dismissal has been divulged. The Casper Star-Tribune writes that “Jackson’s name has not appeared in local court documents or the Albany County Detention Center booking log as of Thursday afternoon.” A check of that log early Friday afternoon shows the same.
Thursday afternoon, Jackson tweeting his thanks to the university for the opportunity to play football.
Jackson started 11 of 12 games at defensive tackle his season for the Cowboys. His seven tackles for loss are fourth on the team, while his three sacks are tied for third. Among Cowboys defensive linemen, his 35 total tackles lad the team.
All told, Jackson played in 30 games during his time with the Cowboys. The 6-5, 276-pound lineman started in a dozen of those appearances.
Wyoming is in the midst of preparations for the Dec. 31 Arizona Bowl. A win over Georgia State would be their eighth, the third time in four years they’ve hit that exact number under Bohl.
Separate investigations conducted by the Army and Navy have determined that hand gestures prior to the Army-Navy game weren’t racist, the military academies announced Friday.
Last Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, Navy rode a record-breaking performance from Malcolm Perry to roll over Army. The 31-7 romp snapped a three-game losing streak for the Naval Academy in the rivalry.
However, prior to the game during ESPN‘s College GameDay pregame show, a trio of individuals — two West Point cadets and one Naval Academy midshipman — were seen making a hand sign on the broadcast that some stated had become associated with “white power” or white supremacy groups.
Following the game, officials from both military academies confirmed that they were looking into the situation. In twin press releases Friday, the academies stated that their investigations had determined that there was no racism involved at all; rather, the cadets and midshipman involved were playing “the circle game.”
“We are confident the hand gestures used were not intended to be racist in any way,” a statement from Naval Academy superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck began. “However, we are disappointed by the immature behavior of the two Fourth Class Midshipmen, and their actions will be appropriately addressed.”
“We had reason to believe these actions were an innocent game and not linked to extremism, but we must take allegations such as these very seriously,” West Point superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said in a separate statement. “We are disappointed by the immature behavior of the cadets.”
As far as any type of discipline, the cadets at West Point will receive unspecified “appropriate administrative” measures. The midshipmen at Annapolis will receive further training as to how “our behavior must be professional at all times and not give cause for others to question our core values of honor, courage and commitment.”