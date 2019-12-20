And the hits just keep on coming for fourth-ranked Oklahoma as another key defender is reportedly down for the playoffs.

Earlier this week, it was reported that three players have been suspended for the Peach Bowl. Among that trio is standout starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins.

Friday, a little over a week before their matchup with high-powered LSU, a second starter will be sidelined as well. According to multiple media outlets, Delarrin Turner-Yell will not play in the semifinal because of injury. The starting safety suffered what’s being called a broken collarbone during practice this past week.

Thus far, there’s has not been any confirmation from the football program on the sophomore defensive back’s status for the game.

SoonerScoop has confirmed through multiple sources that starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell has suffered a broken collarbone and will miss the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Justin Broiles will take over the starting duties. (First reported by @TFB_Sooners) pic.twitter.com/uoLJCghqDp — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 20, 2019

Turner-Yell is currently second on the Sooners in tackles with 75. He’s also totaled 5½ tackles for loss and broken up three pass attempts.

Following the regular season, Turner-Yell was named honorable mention All-Big 12.

As noted in the tweet, Justin Broiles is expected to take over as the starter if Turner-Yell is indeed unavailable. A redshirt sophomore, Broiles has appeared in all 13 games this season. He has been credited with 15 tackles (one for a loss) and one pass broken up.

LSU will head into the semifinal matchup with Oklahoma third in the country in scoring offense (47.8 points per game), second in passing offense (386.8 yards per game) and first in touchdown passes (49). As some may have forgotten, the Tigers also have a potent rushing attack. Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s 1,291 yards on the ground is 16th nationally and second in the SEC.

However, Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice this past week. That issue has his status for the playoff game “in doubt.” It’s believed his availability won’t be officially determined until closer to game time next Saturday night.