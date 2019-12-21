Jeff Scott hires West Virginia WRs coach Xavier Dye for same job at USF

The loss for Neal Brown‘s West Virginia staff in Xavier Dye will prove to be a gain for Jeff Scott at USF.

Early Saturday afternoon, South Florida announced the hiring of Dye to Scott’s first coaching staff at the AAC school. Dye will coach wide receivers at USF, the same role he held at WVU for one season.

Dye is the first announced addition for Scott, who was officially hired as head coach Dec. 9.

Scott and Dye, as you may know, have a rather extensive working relationship. Dye was a wide receiver at Clemson from 2007-10. His position coach? Scott. Dye was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater in both 2017 and 2018, working under Scott as well.

“I’m so fired up that Xavier is joining our staff at USF,” Scott said in a statement. “Obviously, I know Xavier very well, having spent three seasons coaching him as a player and two with him working as part of our coaching staff at Clemson. He is a great young coach and a fantastic person that will bring great energy and help develop our players on and off the field.”

Between his two stints at Clemson, Dye was an assistant coach at South Carolina high schools for three years. For one season, he was also a defensive quality control assistant at Western Carolina.

“I want to thank Xavier Dye for his contributions to WV Football over the last 10 months,” Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown said in a Twitter statement. “We wish him the best as he reunites with his close friend and mentor Jeff Scott.

“Our search has already begun as we seek to find a dynamic teacher to lead our talented WR [corps].”