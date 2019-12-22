Getty Images

No. 20 App State closes 13-win season by overpowering UAB in New Orleans Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 22, 2019, 12:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

Four series in, it appeared we had an upset brewing on the Bayou. Underdog UAB took the ball to open the game and rolled 75 yards in four snaps, scoring on a 25-yard pass from Tyler Johnston III to Hayden Pittman. The Blazers’ defense then forced a three-and-out, allowing UAB to best its previous drive: four plays for 79 yards, capped by another 25-yard Johnston scoring strike, this time to Austin Watkins. Appalachian State’s offense then went three-and-out again on its second possession. By that point the scoreboard read 14-0 Blazers, and the box score read 154-8.

From that point forward, though, it was the blowout the experts expected. No. 20 Appalachian State closed the New Orleans Bowl on a 31-3 run, running away from an overmatched UAB team to close the best season — degree of difficulty included — not only in school history, but in Sun Belt history as well, as the Sun Belt first team to knock off two Power 5 foes in the same season and the first Sun Belt team to start 11-1 closed a 13-1 season in style on Saturday night.

The Mountaineers finally got on the board a minute into the third quarter with a 34-yard Chandler Staton field goal, then found the end zone on their next drive thanks to a 17-yard connection between Zac Thomas and Thomas Hennigan.

After the halftime break, App State took the ball and rolled 75 yards in seven plays, scoring on a play no offensive coordinator would ever draw up: on a 4th-and-1 sneak from the UAB 30, Thomas fumbled the under-center snap, which running back Darrynton Evans scooped and scored, giving the Mountaineers their first lead.

UAB (9-5) tied the game with a 49-yard Nick Vogel field goal, but Appalachian State regained the lead on another fumble, and this time it wasn’t their own. Johnston was sacked by Nick Hampton and lost the ball on the process, which Trey Cobb raced 24 yards to the house, giving App State a lead it would not relinquish.

After a UAB three-and-out, App State put the game away with a 9-play, 85-yard drive punctuated by another Thomas-to-Thomas toss, this one a 27-yarder where Hennigan Moss-ed the UAB defender.

What glimmer of hope UAB had of a comeback was flushed out when Watkins fumbled away a reception at the App State 41-yard line with 1:25 to play.

Following the 14-0 UAB start, App State out-gained UAB 403-184, while the Mountaineers won the ground game 262-40.

The win completes easily the best season since moving to FBS for App State, and begins the Shawn Clark era at 1-0.

UAB working on an upset over App State

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 21, 2019, 11:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Conference USA runner-up UAB entered the New Orleans Bowl a 17-point underdog to Sun Belt champion Appalachian State. At the break, the Blazers in line for an outright win.

UAB jumped out to a 14-0 lead and holds a 14-10 edge at the break.

The Blazers scored on their first two drives, moving 75 and 79 yards while limiting the Mountaineers to three-and-outs.

Appalachian State responded by winning the second quarter, 10-0. A Chandler Staton field goal and a Zac Thomas touchdown throw pulled the Mountaineers back in the game.

The Mountaineers rushed for 163 yards and threw for 76 in the half, while UAB threw for 199 and rushed for 27.

Appalachian State will receive the ball to open the second half.

Washington sends Chris Petersen out a winner with Las Vegas Bowl triumph over No. 19 Boise State

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 21, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
2 Comments

If this is indeed it for Chris Petersen, the future Hall of Fame coach went out on just about a perfect note. And it was even better for Washington’s future head coach.

Jimmy Lake‘s defense harassed No. 19 Boise State’s offense throughout the game as Washington cruised to a 38-7 win in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Myles Bryant intercepted Boise’s Hank Bachmeier on the opening drive of the game, racing 26 yards to near midfield. That pick allowed the Washington (8-5) offense a short field, which Jacob Eason capitalized on to the tune of a 17-yard strike to Andre Baccellia.

The Huskies then pushed the lead to 14 on a 13-play, 74-yard drive punctuated by an 8-yard Salvon Ahmed run.

After a Boise (12-2) punt gave Washington another short lead, Eason hit completions of 26, six and nine yards to set up a 32-yard Peyton Henry field goal at the halftime gun.

The same song continued as the second half opened when Elijah Molden picked Bachmeier and raced the ball 31 yards to the Boise 24, setting up a 2-yard Richard Newton run that gave Washington a decisive 24-0 lead at the 10:22 mark of the second quarter. Bachmeier finished the game 15-of-26 for 119 yards and two interceptions.

In what was likely his final college football game as well, Eason completed 22-of-32 throws for 210 yards and a score.

Boise State finally got on the board the following drive, but it was too little, too late. Washington out-gained the Broncos 341-266 and cruised to Petersen’s 148th and perhaps final career victory.

 

Arkansas State survives late charge from FIU to capture Camellia Bowl win

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 21, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Head coaches across college football make it a refrain to treat every game the same. No highs, no lows, just one constant stretch of focus and preparation from the moment one game ends to the kickoff of the next.

Blake Anderson probably preached that bit all the time this season at Arkansas State but 2019 has been anything but standard for the Red Wolves after their head coach’s wife, Wendy, passed away earlier this year. While the team has been playing in her honor just about every game, their final time on the field together probably felt a little more emotional than the others as ASU closed out the year on a high note by beating Florida International 34-26 in a thrilling Camellia Bowl..

Layne Hatcher led the way most of the night for the Red Wolves in one of the best performances of the young bowl season. The freshman quarterback threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns (one INT) while leading the team in rushing at halftime and eventually winding up with 37 on the ground. Top target Omar Bayless was on the other end of most of those passes, winding up with 180 yards and one of those scores — numbers that could have been even better had he not had a few drops on a rainy night in Montgomery.

That combo helped Arkansas State lead the game throughout but FIU did make things interesting down the stretch in the second half. QB James Morgan threw for 312 yards and a touchdown but also tossed a pair of killer interceptions in the fourth quarter to hamper his own efforts. Napoleon Maxwell chipped in with 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground but it wasn’t enough as scoring drives stalled out in the red zone and Jose Borregales was called on to knock in four field goals. The, uh, confident kicker missed a 29 yard chip shot with five minutes to go however, which felt like it was a complete momentum killer for the Panthers after clawing back to make things close late.

Still, it just wasn’t going to be their night either way. Arkansas State was playing for a bit more than just a Camellia Bowl trophy and they got it on Saturday night as one win looked and felt like it meant a lot more to those on the Red Wolves sidelines than any other.

North Dakota State off to its eighth FCS title game in nine years

FCS North Dakota State
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 21, 2019, 9:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

Death, taxes and North Dakota State in the FCS championship game?  Yeah, that sounds about right.

Unbeaten North Dakota State entered its semifinal matchup with No. 5 Montana State as the top-ranked FCS team. Again.  The Bison exited it with yet another semifinal win, burying the Bobcats (11-4) in a 42-14 woodshedding.

The win is NDSU’s 15th this season and FCS-record 36th straight. Their last loss? Nov. 4, 2017.

Quarterback Trey Lance (pictured) inflicted most of the damage, at least on the offensive side of the ledger.  The redshirt freshman accounted for five touchdowns — three passing, two rushing — on the afternoon.  He threw for 223 yards, and added another 64 on the ground.

The Bison, meanwhile, held the Bobcats to just 298 yards of offense in an impressive defensive display.  For example, Montana State managed just 3.8 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per pass attempt.

Therefore, North Dakota State is now off to its eighth FCS title game in nine years, tying the record set by Georgia Southern.  The Bison have claimed wins in all seven of those previous appearances (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018), an FCS record.  The only time in that stretch they didn’t make the title game, James Madison won it in 2016.   And the Dukes won it that season by knocking off the Bison in the semifinals.

Their opponent in this year’s game? Second-ranked and one-loss James Madison.

In Saturday’s other semifinal, JMU took a 24-7 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 30-14 win over No. 3 Weber State (11-4).  The win was the Dukes’ 14th in a row, the second-longest at this level of football.

In addition to the aforementioned 2016 title, James Madison also claimed the 2004 national championship.  JMU’s most recent title-game appearance?  A 17-13 loss to North Dakota State following the 2017 regular season.

Because of this weekend’s results, the two FCS powers will now square off for the 2019 title on Saturday, January 11, in Frisco, Texas.  The game will be televised on ABC, and is scheduled for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff.