The San Diego State Aztecs woke up Christmas morning and found a personnel present from Nolan Givan under its tree — himself.

Earlier this season, Givan opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Tuesday, the tight end announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at SDSU.

“I’m very grateful that the coaching staff is giving me the chance to join their family,” Givan wrote. “I’m ready to get to work!”

As a graduate transfer, Givan will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

A three-star 2016 signee at Ball State, Givan took a redshirt his true freshman season. The next two seasons, he started 15 of 24 games in which he played. The 6-3, 256-pound Michigan native caught 39 passes for 160 yards and six touchdowns in that stretch. Those numbers led all Cardinals tight ends.

Injuries had limited Givan to six games this season. In that limited action, he caught 12 passes for 92 yards. Those numbers, again, led all BSU tight ends.

SDSU just wrapped up its 2019 campaign by thumping Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. It was the program’s fourth 10-win season the past five years.