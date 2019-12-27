Texas A&M scores 24 straight points in Texas Bowl win over Oklahoma State

After falling behind in the Texas Bowl, Texas A&M (8-5) scored 24 striaght points to knock off Oklahoma State (8-5), 24-21. Oklahoma State had a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but then the Aggies defense took control.

A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was accurate throwing the football but limited in production (13 of 19 for 95 yards, 1 TD) but he made some big plays on the ground. Mond had 117 rushing yards, including a long 67-yard run to give the Aggies their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard made some school history while rushing for 149 yards in the game. Hubbard became the second player in Oklahoma State history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. He joins the legendary Barry Sanders in the exclusive 2,000-yard mark in school history. Hubbard also made some Big 12 history by becoming the first player to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game 12 different times during a season.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is now 2-0 in bowl games since leaving Florida State for College Station, but the bigger goals are still yet to be achieved by the big money head coach. After going 9-4 in his first season with the Aggies last year with a victory in the Gator Bowl, Texas A&M won one fewer game this season. Texas A&M is clearly a long way from being on the same level as LSU or Alabama, but at least the Aggies will go into another offseason on a winning note with hopes of taking some more steps forward next fall. Texas A&M was a young team overall, so the growth this team makes in the spring could go a long way.

Texas A&M will kick off the 2020 season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5, 2020. Oklahoma State will begin the 2020 season, the 16th under head coach Mike Gundy, with a Thursday night home game against Oregon State on Sept. 3, 2020.

