Texas A&M scores 24 straight points in Texas Bowl win over Oklahoma State

After falling behind in the Texas Bowl, Texas A&M (8-5) scored 24 striaght points to knock off Oklahoma State (8-5), 24-21. Oklahoma State had a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but then the Aggies defense took control.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was accurate throwing the football but limited in production (13 of 19 for 95 yards, 1 TD) but he made some big plays on the ground. Mond had 117 rushing yards, including a long 67-yard run to give the Aggies their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard made some school history while rushing for 149 yards in the game. Hubbard became the second player in Oklahoma State history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. He joins the legendary Barry Sanders in the exclusive 2,000-yard mark in school history. Hubbard also made some Big 12 history by becoming the first player to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game 12 different times during a season.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is now 2-0 in bowl games since leaving Florida State for College Station, but the bigger goals are still yet to be achieved by the big money head coach. After going 9-4 in his first season with the Aggies last year with a victory in the Gator Bowl, Texas A&M won one fewer game this season. Texas A&M is clearly a long way from being on the same level as LSU or Alabama, but at least the Aggies will go into another offseason on a winning note with hopes of taking some more steps forward next fall. Texas A&M was a young team overall, so the growth this team makes in the spring could go a long way.
Texas A&M will kick off the 2020 season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5, 2020. Oklahoma State will begin the 2020 season, the 16th under head coach Mike Gundy, with a Thursday night home game against Oregon State on Sept. 3, 2020.
As far as mea culpas go, this was textbook for Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III. And, honestly, expected.
Very late in EMU’s Quick Lane Bowl loss to Pitt Thursday night, Glass went, for lack of a better phrase, batspit crazy. With 10 seconds or so left in the game, he slapped one Panther defender upside his helmet with an open hand. Then, he went to punch another Panther defensive player. Instead of his intended target, he caught a game official with a glancing blow to the jaw.
The official went down and Glass was, obviously, ejected.
In a tweet posted very early Friday morning, Glass wrote, “I let God and my family down!” Friday night, Glass issued a formal apology through EMU’s sports information department.
In the apology, Glass stated he “sought out and had a private conversation with the official to express my regret.
A senior, Glass threw for 3,155 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season. He broke Charlie Batch‘s single-season school record in the latter category, while also topping the former EMU great’s mark for total offense.
Because his eligibility has expired, Glass will face no sanctions from either EMU or the MAC as a result of the incident.
The 2019 Holiday Bowl was widely expected to be one of the more intriguing non-New Year’s Six Bowl games and so far it’s lived up to the early billing. In a sharp — but quite fun — contrast of styles, Iowa’s ball control offense was every bit of a match for USC’s quick-strike Air Raid setup as the visitors from the midwest took a 28-17 lead into the halftime break from San Diego.
Hawkeyes QB Nate Stanley was an ever efficient 11-of-12 for 130 yards (1 TD) passing but was far from the center of the team’s offensive output. As has been the case for several games in the past few months for the team, wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette was all over the field and disabusing plenty of people about preconceived notions of Big Ten speed. He attempted a pass off a trick play, had 15 yards rushing and a trip to the end zone off a reverse plus breezed past a host of white shirts with a thrilling 98 yard kick return for a score. Oh, he also caught a 12 yard touchdown as well to complete the trifecta.
For good measure, Tyrone Tracy also chipped in with a 23 yard rushing touchdown as Smith-Marsette’s theatrics were complimented nicely by a team that held the ball for 18 minutes in the first half.
USC had their own moments moving the ball even if it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Iowa. Freshman QB Kedon Slovis tossed a pair of touchdown throws despite facing a constant stream of pressure in his face, netting 144 yards as well through two quarters. Amon-Ra St. Brown didn’t score but did have six catches for 72 yards in a game where the opposing defense took a bit of time to adjust to his ability to find the open space.
As fun as the early action was from SDCCU Stadium though, perhaps the highlight of the night was the Hawkeyes bringing their fantastic tradition of ‘The Wave’ out West. At the end of first quarter, fans and players all stopped to wave at kids from local hospitals in the stands as well as to kids in Iowa City via the scoreboard.
It will be hard to top that moment in this year’s Holiday Bowl but Smith-Marsette and USC’s skill position players will surely try in the second half.
Not surprisingly, Miami has officially lost DeeJay Dallas to the draft.
Utilizing his personal Twitter account, Dallas confirmed Friday evening that he is headed into the 2020 NFL Draft pool. Dallas said he came to his decision “after having a long talk with God” and that he “decided to rely on my faith and take the next step to following my dream.”
“From day one, I made it my priority to embody the characteristics of a true Hurricane: integrity, respect, excellence, and passion,” the running back stated. “My time here at Miami has been special and my heart will forever bleed Orange and Green.”
Dallas led the Hurricanes with a career-high 693 yards and eight rushing touchdowns this season. He also accounted for another 140 yards and two more touchdowns on 14 receptions coming out of the backfield.
The four-star 2017 signee finishes his collegiate career with 1,528 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 5.7 yards on his 266 carries.
Dallas’ announcement came one day after Miami’s season ended with an embarrassing bowl loss. It also came the same day The U fired its offensive coordinator, hours after its first-year head coach was given a public vote of confidence.
