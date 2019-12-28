Getty Images

Halfway home: Joe Burrow’s record seven TDs gives LSU a massive halftime lead over OU

By Zach BarnettDec 28, 2019, 6:09 PM EST
Joe Burrow has been at his absolute best through the first half of the Peach Bowl, and we’ve yet to find a team that can hang with No. 1 LSU when that’s the case. Thirty minutes in, we know it’s not Oklahoma. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 403 yards and an LSU and a College Football Playoff single-game record seven touchdowns as the Bayou Bengals lead No. 4 Oklahoma, 49-14.

The route started from the very first snap.

Oklahoma took the ball to start the game, and on 1st and 10 the Sooners went max protect, yet K’Lavon Chaisson sacked Jalen Hurts anyway. Kennedy Brooks ran the ball on second and third down; both carries lost a yard.

After a 25-yard Reeves Mundschau punt gave LSU the ball at Oklahoma’s 42-yard line, Burrow went right to work: a 16-yard strike to Thaddeus Moss, a 7-yarder to Terrace Marshall, Jr., and then a 19-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson. Pat Fields wrapped Jefferson up at the 5 but the receiver willed the ball into the end zone, giving LSU a 7-0 lead at the 12:03 mark of the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s next possession went better than its first, in relative terms: Mundschau punted on 4th-and-11, not 4th-and-17. CeeDee Lamb false started before the first down snap, Brooks rushed for four yards on 1st-and-15, and Hurts’s first two passes were not close to being complete. However, the Sooner defense forced a three-and-out of its own, and then the Sooner offense arrived. A 12-yard Hurts keeper gave Oklahoma its first first down, and two plays later he found Lamb for a 51-yard bomb to the LSU 3. Brooks tied the game one play later.

It didn’t remain tied long. LSU knifed 75 yards in nine plays, converting the only third down they faced with a thunderous 14-yard Clyde Edwards-Helaire run, then finding the end zone on an 8-yard toss to Marshall, putting LSU back in front 14-7 with 4:24 remaining in the opening frame.

LSU’s defense then forced its third three-and-out in four tries, with some major assistance from the zebras. On a 3rd-and-10 pass toward the Oklahoma sideline, LSU’s Derek Stingley, Jr., all but tackled receiver Jadon Haselwood, yet the officiating crew — apparently the same group that reffed the 2019 NFC Championship — kept their flags in their pockets, despite the protests of the Sooner sideline and every viewer with working eyeballs.

Still, LSU took over at its own 14 after the punt, then converted a 3rd-and-2 when, evading a rush, Burrow rainbowed a 24-yard connection to Marshall, who was pushed out of bounds but, after a review, was deemed eligible to catch the pass. Chris Curry, garnering the start at running back in Edwards-Helaire’s place, charged for 19 yards after the review, then Jefferson dropped a 1st-and-10 pass from the OU 35. He did not drop the next one, a 35-yard strike that marked Burrow’s third touchdown pass of the first quarter and his 51st of the season, giving LSU a 21-7 lead with 1:16 still to play in the first quarter. The Heisman winner threw for 166 yards in the frame, firing as many touchdowns as incompletions (with one drop) over his 14 attempts.

After Oklahoma’s fourth punt of the first 16 minutes, LSU converted a 3rd-and-10 through an all-time bonehead play by Sooner safety Brendan Radley-Hiles, who elected to lay a blindside hit on Edwards-Helaire, allowing Burrow to scramble for the conversion while Radley-Hiles got himself ejected from the game for targeting. Two plays later, Burrow found Jefferson matched up on Radley-Hiles’ replacement, freshman Woodi Washington (who had his redshirt burned thanks to Radley-Hiles), and exploited that mismatch to the tune of a 42-yard touchdown pass, giving LSU a 28-7 lead at the 12:13 mark of the second quarter. That strike pushed Burrow’s numbers to 12-of-18 for 204 yards and all four scores, with six connections to Jefferson to the tune of 136 yards and three scores.

Hurts, meanwhile, was 1-of-9 for three yards outside of the 51-yard strike to Lamb. It would soon get worse. Oklahoma tried a trick play where Hurts tossed to Lamb, who tossed back to Hurts and looked downfield for Nick Basquine, but Kary Vincent, Jr., intercepted the throw. Oklahoma forced LSU into a 3rd-and-18, but that just allowed Biletnikoff Award winner J’Marr Chase to join the game with a 22-yard conversion, taking the ball to the OU 30. And then: Burrow to Jefferson, for a fourth time. This 30-yard score put LSU up 35-7 with 9:17 still left before halftime, and pushed Burrow to 291 yards on 17-of-23 passing, while Jefferson had nine grabs for 186 yards.

Oklahoma responded with a vintage OU drive: 75 yards over 10 plays, scoring on a 2-yard Hurts keeper.

That score pulled the Sooners to within 35-14, but it also sent Burrow and company back on the field. After a 13-yard Curry run, Burrow found a streaking Moss for a 62-yard touchdown. The score, with 4:18 still left in the first half: LSU 42, OU 14, Burrow 353 and six.

After another OU three-and-out and Mundschau’s fifth punt (his season high is six), LSU went 63 yards in five plays, pushing the lead to 49-14 and pushing Burrow over the top with school and Playoff single-game records with his seventh touchdown (a 2-yarder to Marshall), which he needed only 29:10 to break.

Burrow closed the half 21-of-27 for 403 yards with his record seven scores. LSU also ran 13 times for 94 yards (out-rushing OU by 35 yards, on five fewer carries), giving the Tigers a grand total of 497 first-half yards on 40 snaps.

But wait, there’s more: LSU will get the ball to open the second half.

Report: Pat Fitzgerald turned down chance to interview for Carolina Panthers job

By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 3:52 PM EST
Pat Fitzgerald has been connected to yet another job, this one with the Carolina Panthers.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, “[t]he… Panthers reached out to Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald about their vacancy” recently.  However, Fitzgerald opted to not formally interview for the opening.

That said, the rumors connecting the long-time head coach at his alma mater to the NFL won’t be going away anytime soon.  From La Canfora’s report:

There is a strong sense among NFL executives that if Fitzgerald ever did leave Northwestern, it would be for the Chicago Bears job. He may well end up as a lifer with the Wildcats, but the Illinois native has been linked to the Bears in the past, and Matt Nagy will enter 2020 on the proverbial hot seat after his offense, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the entire Bears team regressed significantly this season after reaching the playoffs in 2018.

The report comes weeks after the Wildcats finished 3-9, the worst record in Fitzgerald’s 14 years with the program. In the previous 13, he guided NU to a 96-70 record, including a 56-51 mark in Big Ten play.

An All-American linebacker at NU, Fitzgerald has further cemented his legacy in Evanston as his wins, both overall (99) and in the conference (57), are the most in Wildcats history.  Fitzgerald has also guided his teams to nine bowl games; prior to taking over, the program had made six postseason appearances.

No. 10 Penn State tops No. 17 Memphis in highest-scoring Cotton Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 28, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
The defense was apparently optional in this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic. In the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl in the history fo the game, No. 10 Penn State put the finishing touches on its second New Years Six bowl win in three years by holding off No. 17 Memphis in a wild 53-39 victory on Saturday.

Penn State got a terrific performance out of First Team All-American linebacker Micah Parsons, who was just everywhere in the game, and the defense caused a couple of key turnovers to help counterbalance a strong showing by the Memphis offense. Brady White passed for 479 yards but failed to throw a touchdown and was picked off twice by the Nittany Lions, with one being returned for a touchdown by Garrett Taylor.

Penn State had the decided advantage on the ground with its running game. As a team, Penn State rushed for 390 yards with everyone contributing. Journey Brown led the charge with 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Noah Cain added 92 yards and two more touchdowns. Ricky Slade added 57 yards and Devyn Ford scored a touchdown. Sean Clifford didn’t have a great passing day but did rush for 28 yards on a day he was sacked a number of times.

Penn State and Memphis combined for 84 points to set the record for the highest-scoring Cotton Bowl. Penn State’s 53 points is also a school record for most points scored in a bowl game. The previous record was 50 points in the Holiday Bowl in 1989 against BYU.

Memphis kicker Riley Patterson turned in a record-setting performance, and not just for the Cotton Bowl. Ferguson’s six field goals is a new national college bowl game record. Memphis certainly had the ball moving on Penn State’s defense throughout the game but had to rely on the foot of Ferguson a few too many times as drives stalled.

The Cotton Bowl victory improves James Franklin to 2-1 in New Years Six bowl games in the last four seasons and evens Franklin’s bowl record at Penn State at 3-3.

Penn State will open the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against Kent State. Memphis will begin its 2020 season on the same day with a home game against Arkansas State.

Daughter-in-law of LSU Tigers OC Steve Ensminger killed in plane crash

By John TaylorDec 28, 2019, 3:36 PM EST
Hours before kickoff, tragedy has struck the LSU Tigers as a plane crash has claimed the life of someone close to the football program.

Saturday morning, a plane crash in Lafayette, La., killed five individuals.  One of those who lost their lives was Carley McCord, a 30-year-old sports broadcaster for WDSU-TV.

McCord is also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.  She is married to Ensminger’s son, Steve Ensminger Jr.

The private plane on which McCord was flying was headed to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, which pits LSU against Oklahoma in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

According to head coach Ed Orgeron, Ensminger will coach in the game.

McCord graduated from both Northwestern State University and LSU.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all of those impacted by the tragedy.

No. 15 Notre Dame dominates Iowa State in Camping World Bowl blowout

By Kevin McGuireDec 28, 2019, 3:14 PM EST
The 2019 season may not have ended where No. 15 Notre Dame (11-2) wanted at the beginning of the season, but the Irish ended the season on a high note with a dominating performance against Iowa State (7-6) in the Camping World Bowl. Notre Dame’s 33-9 victory over the Cyclones of the Big 12 gave the Irish the fifth bowl victory under head coach Brian Kelly and sends Notre Dame into the offseason looking for a way back into the playoff mix in 2020.

Ian Book passed for 246 yards and a touchdown and Tony Jones Jr. led the Irish running game with 135 yards and a touchdown. Chase Claypool had a stellar showing as a receiver with seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. It was Notre Dame’s defense that carried the team in the bowl game with a bend-but-don’t break performance that saw Iowa State get some chances but also saw Iowa State fail to finish drives. A pair of early turnovers by Iowa State allowed Notre Dame to take a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and Iowa State’s settling for field goals never gave Brock Purdy and company much of a chance to make up enough ground.

Notre Dame ha snow won four striaght bowl games not associated with the College Football Playoff dating back to 2013. But the Irish were in the playoff last year and will hope a win like this helps fuel the fire to get back to the big stage a year from now. That will mean moving forward after some key roster changes due to graduation and the NFL draft.

The 2020 season will begin for Notre Dame on Aug. 29, 2020 with a game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. The Irish will open its home schedule two weeks later after a bye when they host Arkansas on sept. 12. Notre Dame has some difficult games coming up in 2020 with a game against Wisconsin in Lambeau Field in Green Bay and a home game against Clemson in early November.

Iowa State will open the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 against South Dakota.