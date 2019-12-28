Penn State running game powers Nittany Lions to halftime lead on Memphis in Cotton Bowl

Penn State has four rushing touchdowns by Journey Brown, Devyn Ford and Noah Cain, and they have needed them to own a halftime lead on Memphis in the Cotton Bowl Classic at halftime. Penn State leads the Tigers, 35-23, at halftime in Arlington.
Memphis came out flying on offense on their first few offensive possessions, and it looked as though the Tigers were going to be a pain all afternoon for the Penn State defense. That may still end up being the case in the second half, but the Tigers have gone quiet on offense after a strong showing in the first quarter. Memphis racked up over 180 yards of offense with three scoring possessions on Penn State, the most yards given up in the first quarter all season by the Nittany Lions. Breakout freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell had a 19-yard run but Penn State has otherwise held him down. Kedarian Jones had a 56-yard reception but he has just one other catch for five yards and Memphis hasn’t been able to keep the pressure downfield often enough. Memphis did get a late score to regain some confidence, and a deep pass from Brady White to Damonte Coxie, a 41-yard gain, was the key.
Sean Clifford returned to lead the Penn State offense and got off to a rocky start in the first quarter. But Clifford has contributed on the ground as well while still trying to get in a groove throwing the football. As a team, Penn State has rushed for over 200 yards.
Penn State will kick off to Memphis to start the second half. We have a good finish probably incoming in the Cotton Bowl.
When it comes to Michigan and the 2020 NFL Draft, Jim Harbaugh has fared fairly well. Thus far.
Thursday, defensive lineman Kwity Paye announced he would be returning to Ann Arbor next season. A day later, teammate Nick Eubanks confirmed that he’s doing the same.
The tight end will be a fifth-year senior in 2020.
During his time with the Wolverines, Eubanks has started 15 of the 29 games in which he played. Of those starts, 10 have come in 2019.
Thus far this season, Eubanks has caught 23 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. All of those numbers serve as career-highs for the Florida native. He came into 2019 with 218 yards and one touchdown on 10 receptions.
Michigan will face Alabama in the Citrus Bowl New Year’s Day afternoon. Eubanks is expected to play and start in that postseason game.
Notre Dame is heading to halftime in Orlando in a comfortable position against Iowa State. A 44-yard touchdown pass from Ian Book to Chase Claypool late in the second quarter put the Irish in position to take a 20-6 advantage on Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.
Notre Dame took the early lead in the game off a turnover by the Iowa State special teams. Punt returner Tarique Milton lost the football near midfield. The Irish took a 3-0 lead three plays later on a 39-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer. Fumble issues would continue for the Cyclones on the ensuing offensive possession when Brock Purdy lost the football while being sacked by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who recovered the loose ball at the Notre Dame 42-yard line. Ian Book finished off the drive with a 24-yard pass to Chase Claypool for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead.
Notre Dame has just one third-down conversion out of seven attempts and they have just 24 more yards of offense than Iowa State at the break. But having 10 points off Iowa State turnovers has been a major factor so far.
As we head deeper into bowl season, Ross Blacklock of TCU is the latest to catch an early draft.
As all of the cool early entrants are doing, Blacklock announced on Twitter Friday that he will be a part of the 2020 NFL Draft pool. A redshirt junior, the defensive tackle is leaving a year of eligibility on the table.
“This decision has been weighing on me for some time now,” Blacklock wrote. “A wise man once told me, ‘follow your heart, and you’ll never go wrong.’
“Playing in the NFL has always been a dream of mine since I was 5 years old.”
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the NFL’s Advisory Committee told Blacklock to put those dreams on hold for another season and return to the Horned Frogs in 2020. If Blacklock doesn’t sign with an agent, he could change his mind and come back to TCU.
Draft-eligible players have until Jan. 20 to officially file their paperwork with the league.
Blacklock missed the entire 2018 season because of an Achilles injury. He returned this season to start a dozen games. Following the regular season, he was named first-team All-Big 12.
As a redshirt freshman in 2017, the 6-4, 305-pound Blacklock started all 14 games for the Horned Frogs. His 6.5 tackles for loss were good for fourth on the team.
Along with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, Blacklock was named co-Defensive Freshman of the Year at the end of the 2017 regular season.
To Florida State from Texas A&M, Jashaun Corbin’s roller coaster ride of a season continues.
In September, Corbin went down with a season-ending hamstring injury. Earlier this month, the running back entered the NCAA transfer database. Saturday morning, the Florida native announced that he has committed to continuing his playing career at FSU.
Corbin’s announcement came one day after his former team came back to win the Texas Bowl.
Corbin started the first two games of the 2019 season before going down with the injury, rushing for 137 yards in that limited action. As a true freshman the year before, he totaled 346 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries.
A four-star 2018 signee, Corbin was rated as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country. He was also the No. 49 player at any position in the state of Florida. Only one skill player in A&M’s class that year, wide receiver Jalen Preston, was rated higher.
Corbin had originally committed to FSU, but ended up following Jimbo Fisher to the Aggies.
FSU will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would allow Corbin to play in 2020. If that waiver is denied, he’d have two seasons of eligibility beginning in 2021 after sitting out next season.