Jeff Scott adds Da’Quan Bowers as defensive line coach at USF

Given all the success Clemson has experienced over the past decade, why not pull from the program whenever possible? New USF coach Jeff Scott will be bringing a fellow Clemson staffer with him to Tampa with the addition of Da’Quan Bowers as a defensive line coach. Scott and USF announced the addition to the football staff on Sunday, a day after Clemson edged Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

“Da’Quan was an absolutely dominant player for us at Clemson and I am excited that he will bring that experience and his professional playing experience to coaching our players at USF,” Scott said in a released statement. “Da’Quan has been doing great work with our defensive line the last two years at Clemson and is ready to excel in his first full-time coaching opportunity.”

Bowers was a unanimous All-American in 2010 and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a key member of the Clemson program’s rise to its current status as a college football powerhouse. Bowers went on to be a second-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011. Bowers played five seasons in the NFL, a brief career riddled with injury concerns.

Bowers returned to Clemson as an undergraduate coach in 2018 as he worked to complete his degree following his retirement from professional football.

