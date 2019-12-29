Jeff Scott adds Da’Quan Bowers as defensive line coach at USF

Given all the success Clemson has experienced over the past decade, why not pull from the program whenever possible? New USF coach Jeff Scott will be bringing a fellow Clemson staffer with him to Tampa with the addition of Da’Quan Bowers as a defensive line coach. Scott and USF announced the addition to the football staff on Sunday, a day after Clemson edged Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.
“Da’Quan was an absolutely dominant player for us at Clemson and I am excited that he will bring that experience and his professional playing experience to coaching our players at USF,” Scott said in a released statement. “Da’Quan has been doing great work with our defensive line the last two years at Clemson and is ready to excel in his first full-time coaching opportunity.”
Bowers was a unanimous All-American in 2010 and the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a key member of the Clemson program’s rise to its current status as a college football powerhouse. Bowers went on to be a second-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011. Bowers played five seasons in the NFL, a brief career riddled with injury concerns.
Bowers returned to Clemson as an undergraduate coach in 2018 as he worked to complete his degree following his retirement from professional football.
It’s not often you get a good rivalry matchup in a college bowl game. And while Southern Mississippi and Tulane may not fly on most people’s radars, the two schools certainly have their history. When they square off in this year’s Armed Forces Bowl, they will bring their rivalry trophy to the table.
Southern Miss Senior Associate Athletics Director Jeremy Smith shared an image on Twitter with a look at the trophy bell sporting a fresh coat of paint and both team’s logos. The tweet also confirmed the rivalry trophy will officially be on the line for the game, adding a little extra fuel to the bowl season.
Southern Miss and Tulane have faced each other 30 times in series history, with the Golden Eagles leading 23-7. As has been the case with a number of college football rivalries, realignment and conference expansions have interrupted this particular rivalry. The two teams used to play annually, but that was broken up when each team was placed in a different division in Conference USA. Tulane is now a member of the American Athletic Conference, leaving the series to be scheduled as a non-conference matchup whenever possible.
Southern Miss and Tulane are scheduled for a four-game series beginning in 2022. The Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 4 will be the first meeting between the two since 2009. Southern Miss has won the last six meetings in the series from 2003 through 2009.
With the season in the books, Washington State will now bid farewell to kicker Jack Crane. Crane has decided to leave the Cougars in pursuit of another playing opportunity and will enter the transfer portal to weigh his options.
“For my 5th year I will be entering the transfer portal to continue following my dreams in the attempt to further my football career, ” Crane said in a statement released on his Twitter account on Saturday night. “Washington State has helped me grow as a player, but especially as a man. I am forever grateful for the time I spent here at Washington State. Thank you.”
As a graduate transfer, Crane will be eligible to play in 2020 for any other FBS program.
Crane handled kickoffs for Washington State while Blake Mazza was responsible for field goals and extra points. Crane kicked off 93 times for the Cougars in 2019, with 54 of those kickoffs reaching the end zone for a touchback. Three kicks went out of bounds.
The Rose Bowl is coming up in its traditional New Years Day spot, and Oregon is preparing to face Wisconsin in the game once again. Oregon has built a reputation for rolling out innovative design elements specially designed by Nike for their bowl games in recent years, and this season will be no exception. Unfortunately, the overall look of Oregon’s bowl uniforms leaves a little bit of something to be desired.
Oregon’s official Twitter account shared a look at the uniforms to be worn by the Pac-12 champion Ducks in Pasadena in a few days. Soak it all in…
As far as Oregon’s uniforms go, there really doesn’t appear to be a whole lot different going on here. The helmet design has become one of the staples of the Duck uniforms in recent years, although with different color combinations. Personally, it would have been more preferable to see more green in the look for the Ducks. It is also somewhat disappointing Orgeon isn’t going full retro to honor the 1994 Oregon Ducks team that played in the 1995 Rose Bowl. Perhaps if Oregon had been paired up with Penn State in the Rose Bowl this season instead of Wisconsin, that possibility could have been pulled off (Oregon played Penn State in the 1995 Rose Bowl).
This has been a bit of a down year for the Oregon uniform, but we’ll see what the program has lined up for the 2020 season.
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is no stranger to having his name connected to various opportunities to coach at the next level, in the National Football League. With Baylor preparing to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl this week, Rhule is once again the center of some NFL coaching carousel headlines as the NFL season draws to a close today.
According to multiple reports on Sunday, Rhule will be interviewing with the Carolina Panthers as the NFL franchise in Charlotte looks to fill a head coaching vacancy. The Panthers fired Ron Rivera earlier this month.
After coaching Baylor to a regular-season record of 11-2 with an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, it was expected Rhule would be among the trendy names for various coaching opportunities, and the NFL has been something Rhule has tested previously. In January 2018, Rhule interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts before ultimately pulling his name out from consideration. Baylor agreed to a contract extension with Rhule back in January with the hope of holding off any further NFL explorations. Rhule has also previously interviewed with the New York Jets.
Rhule commented on the NFL speculation last week to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, suggesting he could only be lured away if the job was “next to perfect.” The Panthers job would certainly have some positives to charm Rhule’s interest (like former Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey)
Rhule has spent one football season in the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach with the New York Giants in 2012. He joined the Giants after six seasons on the coaching staff at Temple before ultimately returning to become Temple’s head coach in 2013. Rhule was hired by Baylor after the 2016 season. With a possible change coming with the New York Giants, don’t be surprised if Rhule has another option to evaluate in the coming days if a coaching change is made.