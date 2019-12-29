LSU Clemson
LSU opens as less than a TD favorite on Clemson in title game

LSU and Clemson are set as this season’s title game, and so are the odds.  At least initially.

Taking on the form of an unstoppable steamroller, LSU embarrassed Oklahoma in the first half of Saturday’s College Football Playoff doubleheader.  In the second half, Clemson combined some questionable officiating with just enough championship DNA to beat Ohio State.

Clemson, the defending national champions, has now won 29 straight, with its last loss coming in the 2017 title game.  Undefeated LSU, making its first CFP appearance, will be looking for its first title since 2007.

Jan. 13 of next year, in LSU’s backyard, the ACC Tigers and SEC Tigers will square off for the 2019 national championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.  While it could (and will continue to) fluctuate, LSU opened as a 3½-point favorite.  With the line subsequently moving to 6½.  And then to 4½.  And then 5½ as of this posting.

The over/under, incidentally, is at around 70 and I would jump all over that if I were a betting man, which I bet I’m not.

Clemson and LSU last played in 2012, a 25-24 win for the ACC Tigers.  Neither Joe Burrow nor Joe Brady was involved in that game.

This year’s edition of the College Football Playoff was widely viewed as a four team tournament consisting of just three teams capable of hoisting the golden cylinder representing the national championship.

That was confirmed just minutes into the first of the two semifinals on Saturday night as No. 1 LSU blasted No. 4 Oklahoma in a lopsided Peach Bowl. In the second though, No. 2 Ohio State’s meeting with No. 3 Clemson was more or less seen as a clash between two equally elite and evenly matched teams — one a reigning champion who lived up to their billing by turning into a buzzsaw down the stretch and the other labeled several times by the CFP Selection Committee as the most complete team in the country.

Thankfully for those watching on, the two heavyweights squared off in a Fiesta Bowl that more than lived up the hype as one of the most anticipated semifinals of the playoff era. And just like those nostalgia-inducing prize fights from decades ago, the end result of a bloody epic that featured devastating jabs, incredible counterpunches and enough momentum swings to result in a Disney movie. Only one could emerge victorious however and to the delight of thousands of orange-clad fans in attendance at State Farm Stadium late in the desert night, it was the Tigers who were eventually able to hold their hands high in the air to celebrate a 29-23 result that sets up another epic showdown next month.

Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence was phenomenal once again on the biggest stage the sport has to offer. While he was last seen in the Playoff slicing and dicing Alabama’s secondary with his arm, this time around he used his legs to even better acclaim. The sophomore threw for 259 yards and a pair of scores (plus a final two-point conversion into the back of the end zone) but moonlighted as a silky smooth dual-threat with few peers in running for a team-high 107 yards. His best run came in the closing minutes of the first half as he dropped a few Allen Iverson-esque crossovers and zagged 67 yards past the OSU defense.

Tailback Travis Etienne may have taken a back seat on offense to the youngster he normally lines up behind but still was a threat to house it on every touch he had, running for 36 and a score while also finding paydirt twice as a receiver (three catches, 98 yards). The pair were the focal point offensively as they had been all year but had to carry a bit more of the load given that the team’s normally prolific receiving corps was either hurt or limited.

The biggest turning point of the game for Clemson came late in the second quarter. After appearing to stop Lawrence on a third down blitz, Buckeyes corner Shawn Wade was flagged for a controversial targeting penalty after review and ejected. The Tigers immediately picked on his backup, who drew a pass interference flag to further extend a drive that was capped off by the ACC champs’ first points of the game on a short Etienne run. That led to an eventual 21-point outburst to take the lead and jump start the eventual victory celebrations.

Ohio State still had their chances to take this one home however and fought tooth and nail to pull it out. Running back J.K. Dobbins set a new single-season school rushing record in the first half (passing Eddie George) on his way to a 174 yard, one TD night despite picking up an ankle injury down the stretch. He combined with Blake Haubeil’s opening drive 21 yard field goal to end the Big Ten’s 1,811 day stretch without scoring a point in the College Football Playoff as the conference champions announced this would be no repeat of the 2016 version of the game by jumping out to a 16-0 lead.

Mistakes, however, prevented the Buckeyes from taking full advantage of the early margin. In addition to the key penalties, the failure to capitalize on drives in the red zone will certainly haunt Ryan Day (who lost his first game as head coach). QB Justin Fields threw for a normally impressive 320 yards and a touchdown but the highly touted transfer will likely only remember two critical mistakes as he doubled his interception total coming in (one) with two picks — the last of which was right to Nolan Turner in the end zone to seal the result and end what had been a dream season in Columbus.

While those pieces will have to be picked up as the team returns home proud of this run but disappointed in the final result, Dabo Swinney’s crew can briefly celebrate their 29th consecutive win and turn their attention to fully defending their crown against another set of Tigers. Top seed LSU will have the advantage of both playing what amounts to a bye game on Saturday against the Sooners as well as enjoy the short trip down the highway to New Orleans for the final game of the season. While last year’s title tilt between a pair of 15-0 programs was expected to be a rare occurrence, it will happen again as the calendar turns to 2020 and the battle of teams based in Death Valley will kick off.

Such a championship game will have a high bar to clear given what transpired in the College Football Playoff game immediately proceeding it but it certainly will try as the most impressive team the sport has seen this season faces off against a potential dynastic standard barer.

The revamping of the coaching staff at USC isn’t limited to coordinators as NC State has added one of Clay Helton‘s assistants.  Who was probably going to be let go anyway.

Saturday afternoon, North Carolina State announced two additions to Dave Doeren‘s coaching staff.  Joe DeForest has been hired as safeties coach, Brian Mitchell as cornerbacks coach.

DeForest and Mitchell both worked with first-year NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson at West Virginia.

“When I asked Tony who he would want to work with, these were the first names he mentioned,” Doeren said in a statement. “I’m elated that we’re adding them both to the family.”

Gibson was at WVU from 2001-07 and again from 2013-18 before moving on to NC State.  Mitchell was WVU’s cornerbacks coach from 2013-15.  DeForest was on WVU’s staff from 2012-15.

The past two seasons, DeForest was the outside linebackers coach at USC.  From 2016-19, Mitchell was the was Virginia Tech’s defensive backs coach.

“I am really excited to work for Coach Doeren and to be a part of the NC State program,” said DeForest in a statement. “Tony Gibson is a tremendous defensive coordinator and I can’t wait to work with him again. It’s also great to get back east, closer to my family.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to be joining Wolfpack Nation and the strong football foundation Coach Doeren has in place,” said Mitchell. “I’m looking forward to helping in that development alongside defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.”

The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl was billed as a heavyweight fight between two teams perfectly capable of winning it all this season and so far the game has followed just such a script.

The Buckeyes raced out to a lead before being reeled in by the reigning national champs as the two teams traded blows in the desert of the rare competitive outing in the football version of the final four. OSU wound up taking a 16-14 halftime lead over their ACC counterparts to move 30 minutes closer to a date with No. 1 LSU in the national championship game next month but it certainly is anybody’s game for the taking on Saturday night.

Leading the way for the scarlet and gray was none other than their terrific tailback J.K. Dobbins. The Texas native looked eerily similar to Ezekiel Elliott in the same uniform from a few years ago, racking up 142 yards by the midway mark and turning in the early highlight of the game by breaking a tackle and galloping 68 yards to the house for a tone-setting touchdown. In the process of hitting triple digits in the first quarter, he also managed to set the OSU single-season school rushing record, passing some guy named Eddie George.

Quarterback Justin Fields was also on point in his playoff debut on the big stage, posting a solid 12-of-21 line for 126 yards while breaking off a 21 yard run off a scramble to show that his banged up knee was certainly just fine. Fellow Heisman finalist Chase Young wasn’t quite as productive on the other side of the ball but did make his presence felt as Ohio State won the battle in the trenches with some impressive physical play.

As for the Tigers, they certainly aren’t in ACC play anymore and had to overcome a very slow start to things. Though they flashed at times early, consistency moving the chains was an issue and top receiver Tee Higgins was devastatingly knocked out for the rest of the game. To add insult to the injury, the wideout had his helmet knocked off and his head slammed to the turf on a throw along the sidelines that came on a free play due to a false start.

As a result, QB Trevor Lawrence was the sole source of offensive output in throwing for 97 yards and rather surprisingly becoming more of the run threat than Travis Etienne was. The latter did score a short touchdown run but the signal-caller’s wheels were the ones that got everybody on the feet at State Farm Stadium thanks to a crossover-filled 67 yard touchdown run.

If there was one concern for Dabo Swinney thoughhad to be his defensive’s propensity to give up big plays. In addition to whiffing on Dobbins’ big runs, they allowed nearly 300 yards and 7.2 yards per play.

There’s still a half left to play and plenty of time to get things cleaned up on both sides. While it’s refreshing enough to have a close and entertaining semifinal game in what has generally been a College Football Playoff era full of blowouts, it’s pretty clear that the early billing for this semifinal as a clash of elite teams is turning out to be playing out as such.

 

As some had expected, Collin Hill has indeed followed Mike Bobo to South Carolina.

Back on Dec. 19, Hill announced that he would be transferring from Colorado State. The head coach at Colorado State for five seasons, Mike Bobo was fired earlier this month.  Less than a week later, Bobo was hired as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Naturally, those two events led to the speculation of a Columbia reunion.  Saturday afternoon, Hill tweeted that the reunion is officially on.

“After a lot of prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to come home and play at the University of South Carolina,” Hill wrote in his tweet. “I’m excited for what the future holds. Can’t wait to get started in January.”

Hill comes to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer.

Hill’s addition comes with an injury asterisk.

In October of 2016, Hill suffered a torn ACL playing football for the Rams.  In March of 2018, Hill suffered a torn ACL while playing a game of pickup basketball. Then, in mid-September this year, Hill sustained a third torn ACL. Obviously, he was lost for the remainder of the season.  It’s unclear if he will be medically cleared for spring practice.

Prior to this season, Collins had started eight games for the Rams.  In 2019, he had started all three games prior to the injury, setting a career-high with 374 yards passing in the opener and following that up with 367 yards in just over two quarters of work against FCS Western Illinois.

Given the injury issues, it’s possible Hill could petition for and receive a sixth season of eligibility. That would then give him two years that he could use beginning in 2020.

As for the quarterback situation into which Hill will enter?  Ryan Hilinski Wally Pipp’d Jake Bentley as a true freshman this season and, after undergoing surgery this month, will be the presumptive QB1 heading into the offseason.