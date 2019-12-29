Oregon reveals uniform for Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl is coming up in its traditional New Years Day spot, and Oregon is preparing to face Wisconsin in the game once again. Oregon has built a reputation for rolling out innovative design elements specially designed by Nike for their bowl games in recent years, and this season will be no exception. Unfortunately, the overall look of Oregon’s bowl uniforms leaves a little bit of something to be desired.

Oregon’s official Twitter account shared a look at the uniforms to be worn by the Pac-12 champion Ducks in Pasadena in a few days. Soak it all in…

As far as Oregon’s uniforms go, there really doesn’t appear to be a whole lot different going on here. The helmet design has become one of the staples of the Duck uniforms in recent years, although with different color combinations. Personally, it would have been more preferable to see more green in the look for the Ducks. It is also somewhat disappointing Orgeon isn’t going full retro to honor the 1994 Oregon Ducks team that played in the 1995 Rose Bowl. Perhaps if Oregon had been paired up with Penn State in the Rose Bowl this season instead of Wisconsin, that possibility could have been pulled off (Oregon played Penn State in the 1995 Rose Bowl).

This has been a bit of a down year for the Oregon uniform, but we’ll see what the program has lined up for the 2020 season.

