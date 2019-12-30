Lamical Perine heard throughout 2019 just how lackluster No. 9 Florida’s run game has been this season.
Perhaps the senior tailback just wanted to make up for lost time or just end things on a high note by showcasing what the team was truly capable of but he saved his best for last by running wild on ACC runner-up No. 24 Virginia on Monday night as the Gators notched a convincing 36-28 win in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Perine, who had passed the century mark on the ground just once all year for the 119th ranked rushing attack in FBS, was all over the field from the get-go. He raced 61 yards to the end zone on the third snap of the game and finished with 138 and another score on the ground. He also proved he was quite the all-around back in his final appearance in a UF uniform by hauling in five catches for 43 yards and another touchdown as well. He could have added to those totals too had he not stepped out just before the goal line on a long run in the second half, allowing QB Kyle Trask to vulture a score from him late.
Speaking of Trask, he overcame a first half interception to wind up with 305 yards and a touchdown through the air, showcasing why lots of folks will be high on Dan Mullen’s team going into 2020 with him back under center and a host of playmakers returning in Gainesville. That includes on the defensive side of the ball as freshman Kaiir Elam pulled in a red zone interception in the fourth quarter that pretty much sealed the outcome.
The Cavaliers fought to the very end though, hanging around most of the game despite the wide gap in terms of where each program is at the moment. Bryce Perkins was pretty much a one-man show at quarterback as he has been all year, throwing for 323 yards and a career-high four touchdowns (plus the pick) while also being the leading rusher on 14 carries and 24 yards.
Still, even in the loss the program has to hold their heads up high as Bronco Mendenhall’s team has accomplished a lot in this remarkable turnaround campaign. They won the ACC Coastal, beat rival Virginia Tech for the first time in 15 years and made a New Year’s Six Bowl. The ending wasn’t quite what they had in mind but the bigger picture is still quite bright for UVA on the gridiron.
Things might be even brighter for the Gators though. They may well wind up in the top five of the polls given how competitive they were each week on their way to 11 wins and back-to-back New Year’s Six Bowl wins under Mullen. It took a breakout performance from a senior to get that final ‘W’ but it was certainly well worth it to cap off a heck of a 2019 in the Sunshine State.
Dylan Moses had long been expected to leave Alabama after three seasons for the NFL. A preseason injury has since ensured that won’t be the case.
In late August, Moses suffered what turned out to be a torn ACL. Obviously, the linebacker missed the entire 2019 season after surgery. Left unsaid was whether Moses’ immediate football future would be the NFL or another season at the collegiate level.
Monday evening, Moses confirmed that he will be returning to the Crimson Tide in 2020. Moses announced the move on his Instagram account.
Dear Bama Nation,
“After much thought and prayer, my family and I have decided that the best decision is for me to return to Alabama and finish my college education. Football is not who I am, it is what I do. Life after football is what I’m most concerned about, and I want to ensure I can put myself in the best possible position to succeed in life, fulfill my goals and make my dreams come true.
“While doing this, I plan to give 110 percent effort to lead my teammates on and off the field, while setting a good example for them to follow. This past year for me wasn’t what I expected, and I feel as if I would leave a ton on the table if I decided to enter the NFL Draft.
“The 2020 season will be very personal to me, and I want nothing more than to finish my Alabama career in style. The program’s goal is to compete for championships and next year will be no different. Next season isn’t about draft stock or money — it’s about grinding with my brothers and winning another national title.
“To my brothers, we have a lot of unfinished business to take care of over the next 12 months and it’s time to go to work. Thanks you Bama Nation for all of your love and support. You haven’t seen the last of me — or this football team yet!
“Roll Tide!
As a true sophomore last season, Moses earned second-team Walter Camp All-American honors and was named second-team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches. The five-star 2017 signee was also a finalist for the Butkus Award, handed out annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Entering summer camp, Moses earned first-team preseason All-American honors from a handful of outlets.
No. 24 Virginia is doing everything they can to keep things close in the Orange Bowl but the gap between them and No. 9 Florida has been as evident on the field early on as it is in the rankings next to their school names.
As a result, the Gators have led for all but 40 seconds of the game in South Florida as they took a 24-14 lead into halftime and look to be well on their way to a second straight New Year’s Six Bowl win under head coach Dan Mullen.
UF tailback Lamical Perine was the star of the show by far, breaking off a 61 yard touchdown run on the third snap of the game and winding up with two more scores by the time he hit the locker room (one on the ground, one through the air). The team’s running game has been a bit inconsistent for stretches this season but that clearly is not the case on Monday night as they’ve found plenty of success against the ACC Coastal champs (11.1 yds/rush).
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was also pretty solid in the half, throwing one interception but balancing that out with a touchdown throw to Perine and netting 154 yards. He spread the ball out to eight different receivers through two quarters and also used his legs a few times to help move the chains as well.
Opposite number Bryce Perkins also was doing everything he could with his legs and his arm, much like he has throughout 2019. The signal-caller threw for 108 yards and a pair of touchdown passes while pretty much running for his life against the Gators’ pass rush.
While it looked like the Cavs were going to make things really interesting with a few of their scoring answers early in the first quarter, it’s been pretty clear that the Gators are the superior bunch and starting to pull away a bit. Still a lot of time left down in the Miami area though as the second half beckons between a pair of orange and blue squads.
For Lorenzo Lingard, it appears he’ll attempt to live up to his recruiting pedigree at somewhere other than Miami.
First reported by al.com and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Lingard has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A UM official has since confirmed that Lingard is listed in the portal.
Lingard could ultimately opt to remain with the Hurricanes. Normally, however, this is a player’s first step out of a program.
A five-star member of The U’s 2018 recruiting class, Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country. He was also the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 25 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The back was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class that year.
A knee injury cost Lingard the last half of his true freshman season. This year, he appeared in just two games. That will allow him to enter 2020 as a redshirt sophomore. He will likely, though, have to sit out next season if he moves to another FBS school.
During his brief time at Miami, Lingard ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. All of that production came in 2018.
Lingard’s decision to enter the portal came a couple of days after fellow back DeeJay Dallas declared early for the draft.
Chase Garbers earned MVP honors after passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns as Cal (8-5) pulled away from Illinois (6-7), 35-20, Monday in the Redbox Bowl. The Redbox Bowl victory was Cal’s first bowl win since the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl.
The first touchdown thrown by Garbers gave Cal a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. His only touchdown run on Cal’s next possession re-gained the lead for the Bears, and his second touchdown pass late in the first half lifted Cal to a 21-10 lead. Cal never really had much reason to check the rearview mirror after that.
Garbers added two more red zone touchdown passes to provide a solid cushion against the Illini, who still have plenty of reasons to be satisfied with their 2020 season despite taking a loss in the final game of their season. Illinois just did not play as clean and efficient game as Cal and it cost them. Illinois had the only turnover of the game, although the defense made up for it by forcing a three-and-out and a punt.
Cal defensive standout Evan Weaver also made some history in the game. Weaver set a new Pac-12 single-season record for most tackles, bringing his season total to 182 tackles in 2019.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 have now split their first two bowl meetings this season, which means the Rose Bowl will determine a bowl season winner between the two conferences. Wisconsin will face Oregon on New Years Day. Iowa defeated USC in the Holiday Bowl. The Big Ten is now 3-2 this bowl season, and the Pac-12 evens its bowl record at 2-2.
Cal will kick off the 2020 season in Las Vegas on Aug. 29, 2020 with a game against UNLV in the brand new Allegiant Stadium, the new home to UNLV and the NFL’s Oakland Raiders (soon to be the Las Vegas Raiders). Cal will continue to be a team nobody in the Pac-12 will want to play next season with a young nucleus set to return next year.
Illinois will open its 2002 campaign at home against Illinois State. Hopes of getting to a second consecutive bowl game could be lifted early with a favorable home schedule to start the season (UConn and Bowling Green). Illinois is on track to return up to 16 starters next season and Lovie Smith has done a decent job filling out the roster where needed. Expect to see Illinois in a bowl game again in 2020.