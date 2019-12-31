Malcolm Perry has dazzled throughout his career at the academy but the quarterback’s final two games in a Navy uniform certainly closed out his historic career in unforgettable fashion.

The senior added another record-breaking outing under his belt on New Year’s Eve, helping setup a late trick play that eventually led to a Bijan Nichols chipshot field goal that allowed the Midshipmen to beat Kansas State 20-17 in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.

Perry, while not quite as productive as he was against Army earlier in the month, was still phenomenal running the option to near perfection on Tuesday evening in his home state — running for 213 yards and completing 5-of-7 passes for 57 more yards and a touchdown. The triggerman naturally helped milk the clock quite a bit and had his decision making on point during the game as he set an FBS single-season mark for rushing yards as a quarterback.

Malcolm Perry just became the FBS single-season rushing leader for a quarterback on that last run, passing Jordan Lynch who rushed for 1,920 yards in 2013 (14 games). Perry is at 1,923 in this his 13th game — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 31, 2019

Tailback C.J. Williams was also heavily involved in the offensive effort as well, rushing for 34 yards on two carries but mostly earning acclaim for his terrific, well, passing. Facing 4th and short from midfield, he pulled off a trick play for the ages as he rolled and launched the ball 41 yards into the waiting hands of Chance Warren. That put the team right on the doorstep and allowed Nichols, who had missed an attempt the drive before, to knock through the game-winner.

The heroics from the troops spoiled what had been a phenomenal game-tying drive from the Wildcats just prior. Skylar Thompson was an efficient 10-of-14 passing for 124 yards and scored a short touchdown off a keeper as well. K-State was somehow in the game throughout despite just 170 yards of total offense, taking advantage of an early Phillip Brooks 66 yard punt return.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end as the Big 12 remains winless this postseason so far (dropping to 0-4 after the KSU result) with two underdogs still left to play in Texas and Baylor. That end result doesn’t take away from what still has been a successful season in the Little Apple for new head coach Chris Klieman however, who has done a great job taking over for a legendary predecessor and leading the team to eight wins.

That surge under a new coach still pales compared to the kind of turnaround his opposite number engineered however. Not only did Ken Niumatalolo help resurrect Perry’s career in his final year in Annapolis, but the bowl win meant a complete turnaround from 3-10 last year to 11-2 in 2019 — just the second time in school history with as many wins.