Oklahoma football sees the No. 1 QB in the Class of 2021 decommit

I’m guessing this probably isn’t what the Oklahoma football program would’ve preferred as the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020.

In June of 2019, Brock Vandagriff, the top quarterback in the Class of 2021, committed to Oklahoma. A little over six months later, the Georgia high schooler announced on Twitter that he has decided to decommit from the Sooners.

“These last couple of months have brought to my attention how hard it is going to be for me to attend college so far away from home,” Vandagriff wrote. “I would like to thank Coach Riley, Coach Beamer, Coach Hill and the rest of the football staff at Oklahoma for the opportunity.

“With that being said, I will be decommitting and opening my recruitment back up. No interviews please. Please respect my decision. Thank you.”

Not only is Vandagriff the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021, he’s also the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 8 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Prior to committing to Oklahoma last summer, OU was one of six finalists that included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

Jalen Hurts, OU’s starter in 2019 and a Heisman Trophy finalist, is out of eligibility and will be moving on. Tanner Mordecai, a four-star signee in 2018, served as Hurts’ primary backup this past season. Spencer Rattler, a five-star 2019 signee who was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in that year’s class, saw action this past season and will return in 2020 as well.

As of yet, Oklahoma hasn’t added a quarterback to its 2020 signing class.