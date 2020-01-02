Todd Lyght has left Notre Dame, but he isn’t leaving the coaching profession.
Following up on rumors that had surfaced throughout the day, Notre Dame confirmed that Lyght is leaving the football program. Lyght, who played his college football at Notre Dame, had spent the past five seasons as his alma mater’s cornerbacks coach.
“I’d like to thank Todd for his years of service to his alma mater,” said Kelly in a statement. “He has been a valuable part of our staff and his impact as both a player and coach here at Notre Dame will be lasting. As he leaves the university to pursue future endeavors, I’m grateful for everything Todd contributed, and we wish him, Stefanie, and their family nothing but the best.”
Lyght had moved his family out to California last year. In an interview with IrishSportsDaily, Lyght cited a desire to be closer to wife and kids as the reason for stepping down.
“My kids are at the age now where I need to be around for their development and their growth,” he said. “I’m really excited about the future, not only for myself, but for my children, so it’s a really exciting time in my life.”
According to Lyght, he plans to continue coaching. As to where, that is an unknown at the moment.
Prior to Notre Dame, Lyght was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-14). He was also a defensive intern at Oregon (2011-12) and the defensive backs coach at national high school power Bishop Gorman (2009-10).
As a player, Lyght was a two-time consensus All-American in 1989 and again in 1990. His eight interceptions in the former season are the third-highest total in school history.
For the second year in a row, Boston College had to sit through a weather delay early on in their bowl game. Unlike a year ago, when The First Responder Bowl between Boston College and Boise State was called off after a lengthy delay, the Birmingham Bowl did eventually resume play. After a delay of about 92 minutes, the Birmingham Bowl resumed midway through the first quarter. At halftime, Cincinnati is in full control of the Eagles with a 17-0 advantage at the break.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder has run for both touchdowns scored so far in the game, helping the American runners-up to dominate on the ground. Ridder has rushed for 56 yards, with Michael Warren II adding 53 yards. Boston College, playing without star running back AJ Dillon, has struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Bearcats. Boston College has been held to just 28 rushing yards as a team.
Halftime will be abbreviated due to the earlier weather delay.
Transfer portal season never really stops, but this is the time of year when decisions about playing futures are most abundant. On Thursday, Michigan State linebacker Edward Warinner reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal.
What’s interesting to note is the family connection Warinner has. He is the son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, a former Michigan State assistant who currently is a part of Michigan’s coaching staff in Ann Arbor.
Whether this family connection with the big brother rival means anything is unknown, but it is always something to keep in mind once a player enters the transfer portal. By entering the transfer portal, Warinner is free to have contact with any other college football program looking to recruit him. Warinner may also withdraw his name from the portal at any time and stay in East Lansing in the green and white. Warinner joins a growing list of Michigan State players who have taken advantage of the transfer portal since the end of the season as the program appears to be at a bit of a crossroads in terms of stability.
Warinner was a redshirt freshman in 2019 and played in seven games as a special teams contributor. Warinner had been noted as a hard-worker on the Michigan State special teams scout team in 2018 when he was redshirting for the Spartans.
Wariner has three years of eligibility remaining, but he will have to sit out the 2020 season at any other FBS school due to NCAA transfer rules. Once eligible again in 2021, Warinner will have two seasons of football left at his disposal.
A day of departures at Notre Dame continues as Cole Kmet has taken an early leave of Notre Dame. Like the first, this one would qualify as a surprise.
In mid-November, Kmet indicated that he would be returning to Notre Dame in 2020. At the time, the tight end stated that he plans “on coming back and playing baseball in the spring, and then being here for my senior season.” When asked if his plans could change, Kmet, who would’ve been one of the top tight ends available for the 2020 NFL Draft, stated that “I don’t really see that changing right now.”
The key words there were “right now” as, in the here and now, those plans have done a complete 180-degree turn as Kmet announced on Twitter that he is leaving the Fighting Irish early for the draft.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision because while I am ready for the NFL, I was not sure I was ready to say goodbye to Notre dame,” Kmet wrote. “It is hard to say goodbye to so many amazing people.
“However, the University of Notre Dame provides its students with the tools necessary to leave South Bend and make a positive impact on the world. Declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft is the first step in that direction. I do so with great faith that Notre Dame has prepared me to succeed and make my own impact in this exciting next stage of life.”
A broken collarbone cost Kmet the first five games of the 2019 season. Despite missing what would be nearly half of an entire regular season, Kmet finished second on the Irish in receptions (43), receiving yards (515) and receiving touchdowns (six).
Kmet is the second Irish player to leave early. New Year’s Eve, running back Tony Jones confirmed that he is entering this April’s draft.
Those decisions came shortly after Notre Dame wrapped up its 2019 campaign with a Camping World Bowl win over Iowa State.
Thanks to Purdue, Bob Diaco is back in the Big Ten.
Late last year, it was reported that Purdue will hire Bob Diaco. Three days later, the Boilermakers confirmed Diaco’s addition to Jeff Brohm‘s coaching staff. Diaco will serve as Brohm’s defensive coordinator.
The 46-year-old will also coach Purdue’s linebackers.
“We’re very excited to bring Bob to Purdue,” Brohm said in a statement. “He is one of the most well-respected defensive coaches in the country and has proven throughout his career to be an innovator on that side of the ball.”
Diaco spent the 2019 season as the coordinator at Louisiana Tech. He also served in that capacity at Nebraska (2017), Notre Dame (2010-13) and Central Michigan (2005). In addition to those, Diaco, who played his college football at Iowa, has also spent time on staffs at Oklahoma (2018), Cincinnati (2014-16) and Virginia (2006-08). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.
From 2014-16, Diaco was the head coach at UConn. In those three seasons, he went 11-26 overall and 6-18 in AAC play.
Diaco will replace Nick Holt, who was fired after three seasons last month. While he was co-coordinator, Holt was Purdue’s primary playcaller on the defensive side of the ball.
The Boilermakers were 12th in the Big Ten and 88th nationally in scoring defense at 30.6 points per game this past season. Their 436.3 yards per game were 13th in the conference and 100th in the country as well. They were one of three Big Ten teams to allow at least 30 points per game (Maryland allowed 34.7 ppg, Rutgers allowed 36.7 ppg).