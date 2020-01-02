Todd Lyght has left Notre Dame, but he isn’t leaving the coaching profession.

Following up on rumors that had surfaced throughout the day, Notre Dame confirmed that Lyght is leaving the football program. Lyght, who played his college football at Notre Dame, had spent the past five seasons as his alma mater’s cornerbacks coach.

“I’d like to thank Todd for his years of service to his alma mater,” said Kelly in a statement. “He has been a valuable part of our staff and his impact as both a player and coach here at Notre Dame will be lasting. As he leaves the university to pursue future endeavors, I’m grateful for everything Todd contributed, and we wish him, Stefanie, and their family nothing but the best.”

Lyght had moved his family out to California last year. In an interview with IrishSportsDaily, Lyght cited a desire to be closer to wife and kids as the reason for stepping down.

“My kids are at the age now where I need to be around for their development and their growth,” he said. “I’m really excited about the future, not only for myself, but for my children, so it’s a really exciting time in my life.”

According to Lyght, he plans to continue coaching. As to where, that is an unknown at the moment.

Prior to Notre Dame, Lyght was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2013-14). He was also a defensive intern at Oregon (2011-12) and the defensive backs coach at national high school power Bishop Gorman (2009-10).

As a player, Lyght was a two-time consensus All-American in 1989 and again in 1990. His eight interceptions in the former season are the third-highest total in school history.