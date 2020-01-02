Tylan Wallace will return to Oklahoma State for senior season

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tylan Wallace saw his season at Oklahoma State end early, but he won’t see an early end to his OSU career.

On Twitter Wednesday, Wallace announced that he will be returning to the Cowboys for his senior season. “I want to give back to my family, my teammates and the entire OSU community because I am beyond thankful,” the wide receiver wrote. “I’m after a Big 12 championship in 2020 and believe we have the team to do it.”

Wallace’s announcement comes two months after he suffered a torn ACL.

Prior to the knee injury, Wallace was fifth nationally in receiving yards with 903 and tied for 10th with 53 receptions. His eight touchdown receptions were tied for 12th as well.

After catching 86 passes for 1,491 yards and a dozen touchdowns last season, Wallace was named a finalist for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award.

It remains doubtful that Wallace will be healthy enough to participate in spring practice. Barring a setback, however, he should be a full-go for summer camp next August.