Georgia RB D’Andre Swift declares for NFL draft

Georgia is now officially sending off another running back to the NFL. D’Andre Swift made his plans official on Friday evening by announcing he is leaving Georgia and declaring for the NFL draft. Swift announced his decision with a statement shared on his Twitter account.

“The time has now come for me to pursue another dream of mine, which is to enter the 2020 NFL Draft,” Swift said in his statement. “My family and I have spent a considerable amount of time determining what’s best for me, I will be forgoing my senior year and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Swift was Georgia’s leading rusher in 2019 with 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns. Swift also led the Bulldogs in rushing in 2018 with 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns as one half of a dynamic rushing duo with Elijah Holyfield, who is currently in the NFL with Swift’s hometown NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift took advantage of his playing opportunities as a freshman behind Georgia’s duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in 2017 with 618 yards and three touchdowns on 81 rushing attempts.

Swift ended his season a bit banged up, which is why he only had two rushing attempts for 13 yards in the SEC Championship Game loss to LSU and one rushing attempt for two yards in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor earlier this week. Swift was widely expected to be heading off to the NFL this season, so his announcement was far from surprising. He should be one of the top running backs on the board for any NFL franchise in need of a running back in 2020.

