President Donald Trump expected to attend LSU-Clemson national championship game

It looks as though President Donald Trump is about to attend his third college football game this season.
According to The Advocate, the president is expected to be attending the national championship game between LSU and Clemson on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans. Although that has not been officially confirmed by The White House at this time, it is known that the president likes to attend college football game son the taxpayer’s dollar.
Trump attended two games already this season. The first was LSU’s road win at Alabama in a battle of the top two teams in the AP Top 25 in November. Trump later attended the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia, his third time attending the storied rivalry game since being elected president in 2016. Trump has also attended a World Series game and a UFC event in the past few months.
Trump attended the College Football Playoff national championship game two seasons ago when Alabama came from behind to defeat Georgia in overtime in Atlanta. Trump left the game before seeing Tua Tagovailoa became an Alabama legend.
Mississippi State decided to bring the Joe Moorhead era to a close after just two seasons, which sent Moorhead into coaching exile at a tough time in the coaching carousel. Later in the day, Moorhead took some time to address Mississippi State fans as he gathered his thoughts and said good-bye to the Bulldog fanbase.
Noting it was a “pretty emotional day,” Moorhead thanks the university for the opportunity to be the head coach. Moorhead went on to thank the alumni, students, and fans for the support he received over the past two seasons. The now-former Bulldogs head coach then addressed his players and wished them well moving forward.
After he charges his phone, Moorhead will likely be receiving plenty of phone calls as the search for his next job gets started (it probably already has). As things stand now, the head coaching carousel is complete for this cycle, barring any possible changes upcoming. Moorhead would make a terrific offensive coordinator if he wants to scale back at least for one season.
Georgia is now officially sending off another running back to the NFL. D’Andre Swift made his plans official on Friday evening by announcing he is leaving Georgia and declaring for the NFL draft. Swift announced his decision with a statement shared on his Twitter account.
“The time has now come for me to pursue another dream of mine, which is to enter the 2020 NFL Draft,” Swift said in his statement. “My family and I have spent a considerable amount of time determining what’s best for me, I will be forgoing my senior year and I’m excited for what the future holds.”
Swift was Georgia’s leading rusher in 2019 with 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns. Swift also led the Bulldogs in rushing in 2018 with 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns as one half of a dynamic rushing duo with Elijah Holyfield, who is currently in the NFL with Swift’s hometown NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift took advantage of his playing opportunities as a freshman behind Georgia’s duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in 2017 with 618 yards and three touchdowns on 81 rushing attempts.
Swift ended his season a bit banged up, which is why he only had two rushing attempts for 13 yards in the SEC Championship Game loss to LSU and one rushing attempt for two yards in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor earlier this week. Swift was widely expected to be heading off to the NFL this season, so his announcement was far from surprising. He should be one of the top running backs on the board for any NFL franchise in need of a running back in 2020.
Ohio’s second-quarter scoring outburst turned a tied game into a two-score lead for the Bobcats. Ohio leads Nevada 20-9 at halftime of the Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on this Friday afternoon.
Bobcats quarterback Nathan Rourke has rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown as Ohio has dominated the running game. Nevada has -1 rushing yards on eight attempts at the halftime break. Nevada has done most of their damage through the air, with Carson Strong completing 15 of 22 passes for 184 yards. Strong has been taken down for a loss of 30 rushing yards as Ohio has swarmed him in the backfield.
Despite a solid passing game, Nevada has been held to just two field goals. Brandon Talton has converted all three attempts, including a 51-yard field goal to handle all of Nevada’s first-half scoring.
Neither team has turned the football over and the only penalty of the half was charged against Nevada for 15 yards. Nevada getting a late field goal just before halftime cut into the Ohio lead and makes the deficit not as intimidating at the break, but the Wolfpack will need to finish a couple of drive sin the second half if they are to prevent Ohio from celebrating on the blue turf in Boise.
As if Michigan didn’t already have to overhaul its offensive line due to players graduating, now it has one more reason to focus on the offensive line this spring. Center Cesar Ruiz has announced today he will forgo his final year of eligibility in Ann Arbor and take the jump into the NFL draft pool for 2020.
Ruiz announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account.
“Since the day I touched a football I knew I wanted to play in the National Football League,” Ruiz said in his statement. It’s always been my dream and now I am ready to make my dream a reality. I will be forgoing my senior season and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Wolverines were already losing three seniors from the offensive line. The loss of Ruiz will leave four spots on the line to fill in 2020. That will give something to address beginning in the spring for Michigan as they look to make a push for a Big Ten East Division title run next season.