President Donald Trump expected to attend LSU-Clemson national championship game

It looks as though President Donald Trump is about to attend his third college football game this season.

According to The Advocate, the president is expected to be attending the national championship game between LSU and Clemson on Monday, Jan. 13 at the Superdome in New Orleans. Although that has not been officially confirmed by The White House at this time, it is known that the president likes to attend college football game son the taxpayer’s dollar.

Trump attended two games already this season. The first was LSU’s road win at Alabama in a battle of the top two teams in the AP Top 25 in November. Trump later attended the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia, his third time attending the storied rivalry game since being elected president in 2016. Trump has also attended a World Series game and a UFC event in the past few months.

Trump attended the College Football Playoff national championship game two seasons ago when Alabama came from behind to defeat Georgia in overtime in Atlanta. Trump left the game before seeing Tua Tagovailoa became an Alabama legend.

