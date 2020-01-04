All the commitments from the Army All-American Bowl

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Army All-American Bowl celebrated its 20th anniversary on Saturday afternoon and, as always, the 48 minutes of game action are really just filler in between the actual news: commitments.

As always, many of these decisions were made days, weeks and even months ago, but the early signing period has added an extra layer as at least a couple players that announced Saturday actually faxed their paperwork into their respective schools last month.

So though it may not be news to the coaching staffs involved, it’s still news to the public and, as you’ll see below, the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice for the players and their families.

Here are all 10 of Saturday’s pledges.

Four-star cornerback Dwight McGlothern (Spring, Texas) picks LSU over USC, Texas, Oregon and Virginia Tech.

Four-star outside linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (Covington, La.) commits to Texas A&M over Utah, LSU and Mississippi State.

Four-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren (Santa Ana, Calif.) announces he has signed with Michigan over Michigan State, USC, Georgia and Nebraska.

Four-star running back Jalen Berger (Ramsey, N.J.) selects Wisconsin over Rutgers, UCLA, Penn State and LSU.

Four-star wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton (Gardena, Calif.) selects Arizona State over Texas, USC, Michigan and Oregon.

Four-star quarterback Preston Stone (Dallas) elects to stay home at SMU after fielding interest from LSU, Penn State, Texas and USC.

Four-star wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (Miami) picks Florida over Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.

Four-star wide receiver Gary Bryant, Jr. (Corona, Calif.) picks USC over Arizona State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.

Four-star safety Vito Tisdale (Bowling Green, Ky.) picks Kentucky over Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo (Scottsdale, Ariz., via Tacoma, Wash.) announces he’s signed with Georgia over interest from Oregon, Texas and Ohio State.

The West won the game, 33-20. Five-star Alabama quarterback signee Bryce Young (Santa Ana, Calif.) was named MVP.