Memphis WR Damonte Coxie returning for senior season

Memphis has it work cut for it in defending its American championship, what with Mike Norvell off to Florida State.

But the 2020 Tigers got a major boost on Saturday, when he announced his intent to return for his senior season.

“After praying and sitting down with my family and praying some more, I have decided to come back for my senior season and also to Graduate. Appreciate all the support from everyone,” Coxie tweeted.

Although he redshirted his first year on campus, Coxie has been a productive player for the Tigers since he arrived.

After winning the Glenn Jones Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year award in 2016, he caught 21 passes as a redshirt freshman in 2017, a team-high 72 in 2018 and a career best 76 this fall.

A Second Team All-AAC performer, Coxie hauled in 76 grabs for 1,276 yards and nine touchdowns en route to a conference title, a Cotton Bowl berth and a 12-2 record. He led the team in all three categories.

Coxie will enter his fifth year on campus with the chance to stand alone as the best receiver in school history. He owns 169 career receptions for 2,773 yards with 19 touchdowns.