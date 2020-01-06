For a trio of UCF Knights football assistants, it was a day of adjustments for a trio of coaches.

Monday, the Knights announced that Anthony Tucker and Alex Golesh will serve as co-offensive coordinators. Tucker has been the Knights’ running back coach and passing-game coordinator the past two seasons. He’ll continue on as running backs coach.

Golesh is a new addition to Josh Heupel‘s coaching staff. The past four seasons, he was the tight ends coach at Iowa State. He also served as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

“Anthony has done a great job of shaping what we do offensively,” says the UCF Knights football head coach in a statement. “He has been excellent in terms of leading his guys and developing them on and off the field. He has invested a lot in our program, and I’m extremely excited to have him take a greater leadership role with what we are doing.

“Alex is a tremendous teacher and motivator. He has done a great job of developing his guys wherever he has been. He has a fantastic track record as an elite recruiter. You look at what he has been able to do on the offensive side of the ball, developing the tight ends and the numbers they’ve put up–and so we’re excited about all the things he brings to what we do offensively and schematically.”

Additionally, Joey Halzle has been promoted to quarterbacks coach. Halzle just completed his first season an offensive quality control assistant with the UCF Knights football program.

The former Oklahoma quarterback previously spent the 2016 season as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterback coach at Missouri after a year in that same role at Utah State in 2015. He was an offensive graduate assistant coach at Oklahoma from 2012-14 after helping the Sooners from 2009-11 as an offensive quality control assistant coach. In all those roles he worked under Heupel.

“I’ve either coached Joey or coached with him 10 of the last 12 years. He has a great understanding of what it means to play the quarterback position. He’s a fantastic teacher and understands the preparation you have to put in. He knows what it feels like to be inside the pocket when you play the position, and I think that will be critically valuable for him inside our meeting room in dealing with Dillon Gabriel and Darriel Mack. I’m looking forward to him developing those two guys, helping them understand what defenses are doing and getting them to go play their best football.”

The school noted in its release that “[t]he hiring of Golesh and the promotion of Halzle to a full-time assistant role fill the slots of former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, now in that same role at Ole Miss, and former Knight tight end coach Jon Cooper, now an assistant coach at Arkansas.”