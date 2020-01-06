The reshaping of the Arizona Wildcats football coaching staff under Kevin Sumlin has officially continued.
In late November, defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei was fired. Nearly seven weeks later, that position has been filled as Stan Eggen was officially announced as the line coach on the defensive side of the ball.
“We are excited Stan Eggen has joined the Arizona Football Family as Defensive Line Coach,” the Arizona Wildcats football head coach said in a statement. “Stan’s personal and professional values, fundamental approach to teaching the game, as well as his track record for development and recruiting make him a great fit for our defense, and our entire program.”
The past four seasons, Eggen has served as the line coach at New Mexico. He’s also been the line coach at:
- Iowa State (2014-15)
- Louisiana Tech (2008-13)
- Texas A&M (2003-07)
- Alabama (2001-02)
- TCU (1998-2000)
- New Mexico (1997)
Eggen was also the defensive coordinator at UNLV from 1994-96.
This coming season will be Eggen’s 42nd as an assistant coach at the collegiate level. His other stints at Power Five schools were Alabama, Iowa State and Texas A&M.
“I want to thank Coach Sumlin and (defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads) for the opportunity to become a part of the Arizona Football Family,” Eggen said. “I can’t wait to get started immediately representing such a great institution, and getting to know our student-athletes. (My wife) Tina and I are excited to be able to make our home in the Tucson community.”