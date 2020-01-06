For the Boston College football program, it was a busy day on the coordinator front.

Earlier this month, it was rumored that new head coach Jeff Hafley would be adding Frank Cignetti Jr. to his first BC coaching staff. As expected, Cignetti will coordinate the Eagles’ offense. Additionally, he’ll coach the team’s quarterbacks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank, his wife Ellen along with their children Frankie, Alyssa, Gabrielle and Ella to our Boston College football family,” said the Boston College football head coach in a statement. “Frank brings tremendous experience as a coordinator both in the National Football League and in college football, coaching the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning and Sam Bradford. He brings a ton of energy and is one of the smartest football coaches I know and one of the best quarterbacks coaches I have been around.”

Cignetti’s last seven years in the coaching profession — he was on the sidelines in 2019 — were in the NFL. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers (2018), New York Giants (2016-17) and St. Louis Rams (2012-14). In 2015, he was the Rams’ coordinator.

His last job at the collegiate level came as the coordinator at Rutgers in 2011. He’s also been the coordinator at Pitt (2009-10), Cal (2008), North Carolina (2006) and Fresno State (2002-05).

The 2020 season will be the 59-year-old’s 31st season in the profession.

In addition to Cignetti, Tem Lukabu was hired as BC’s defensive coordinator. The 38-year-old Lukabu spent the 2019 season as the linebackers coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Lukabu’s last college job was as Mississippi State’s linebackers coach.

Lukabu’s other jobs at the collegiate level came at FIU (2015, defensive line), Colgate (2014, linebackers) and Rutgers (2010-11, outside linebackers).

“Tem is a tremendous coach with experience both in the NFL and on the collegiate level,” said Hafley. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with him and have seen how bright of a defensive mind he is. He is a great person who is smart, intelligent and relates to players extremely well. He fits all of our values of what BC is all about and we could not be happier to have Tem, his wife Kate, and their three children, daughters Zaida and Kamryn, and son Pax, join our BC Football family.”